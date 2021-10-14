New Technology Monitors Tire Grip More Closely Than ABS or Traction Control. Here is How it Works.

During the recent Motor Bella show, our sister publication, AutoVision News, spent some time with the Nira Dynamics team (we met them earlier in 2021 during an event at the American Center for Mobility). Based in Linköping, Sweden, Nira Dynamics specializes in state-of-the-art vehicle analytics and road perception technologies for a new era of transportation and mobility. At Motor Bella, we were able to see a new vehicle feature called Tire Grip Indicator, developed by the company.

How Tire Grip Indicator Works

The technology helps drivers detect when a dry road quickly and unexpectedly becomes slippery and alerts them accordingly. Tire Grip Indicator is active during normal driving conditions (but is active well before common systems like ABS or traction control). Our editor Carl Anthony explains how Tire Grip Indicator works in the video below. Nira Dynamics also pioneered a technology that lets you know when your wheel is coming loose before it falls off.