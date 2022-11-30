Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products in this article.

If you’re moving to the Aloha State, you may be wondering about the best methods for shipping a car to Hawaii. Unlike moves elsewhere in the United States, you can’t simply drive your car from Long Beach to Maui. Instead, you’ll have to rely on an auto shipping company to transport your vehicle from the U.S. mainland.

This article will discuss everything you need to know about shipping a car to Hawaii. We’ll explain the process, average costs, and transit times, and even recommend a few of the best car shipping companies for Hawaii car shipping.

Cost To Ship A Car To Hawaii

According to Montway Auto Transport, shipping a car to Hawaii can cost between $1,500 and $2,100. Based on our cost research, Montway is one of the cheapest car shipping brokers. Pricing from other companies is likely to be similar if not slightly higher.

Your final car shipping costs will depend on a number of factors, including:

Vehicle size : Larger and heavier vehicles like trucks and SUVs cost more to ship than standard cars.

: Larger and heavier vehicles like trucks and SUVs cost more to ship than standard cars. Shipping distance : The more distance between your departure port and your destination port, the more expensive your shipment is likely to be.

: The more distance between your departure port and your destination port, the more expensive your shipment is likely to be. Door-to-door or port-to-port delivery : Many car shipping companies will deliver your car from the port to a location you choose, but this is typically more expensive than dropping off and picking up your vehicle at the ports.

: Many car shipping companies will deliver your car from the port to a location you choose, but this is typically more expensive than dropping off and picking up your vehicle at the ports. Open or enclosed transport : Shipping your car in an enclosed container offers more protection than an open container but also comes with additional fees.

: Shipping your car in an enclosed container offers more protection than an open container but also comes with additional fees. Season : Car shipping is a seasonal industry. Demand is at its highest in January and during the summer months so you can expect prices to be at their highest during these times.

: Car shipping is a seasonal industry. Demand is at its highest in January and during the summer months so you can expect prices to be at their highest during these times. Total transport distance : Vehicle transporters tend to charge by the mile. You’ll have to account for any miles traveled before your car gets on the boat as well as any miles it travels after it gets off.

How To Ship A Car To Hawaii

Shipping a car to Hawaii is not quite the same as shipping your vehicle elsewhere in the U.S. You’ll need to bring your vehicle to a port, where it will be loaded onto a ferry to cross the ocean. Luckily, there are several reputable auto transport companies that can manage the logistics for you.

The exact process of how to ship a car may differ slightly from carrier to carrier. Most auto shipping brokers – including the companies we recommend – follow a process similar to the one described below:

Request a quote: Reach out to a shipping broker with your shipment details, including your vehicle information and shipping dates. Book a carrier: A broker will get back to you with a list of carrier options and quotes. Once you select a carrier, the shipment process begins. Clean out your vehicle: Clear out your vehicle to reduce its weight as much as possible. Leave no more than a quarter tank of gas and be sure to disconnect the alarm system or battery. Drop off vehicle: Bring your vehicle to the designated pickup location. This may be a port, a shipping terminal, or your house, depending on the service you select. Keep in mind that before a vehicle can be shipped from a port, you will need to provide a copy of your photo ID, title, vehicle registration, and a notarized letter of authorization from your lienholder if your vehicle is financed or leased. Pick up your vehicle: Once in Hawaii, pick up your vehicle from the destination port or another designated delivery location.

Hawaii Car Shipping Ports

There are several auto shipping ports across the Hawaiian Islands. Many auto shippers will ferry your vehicle from a port in the contiguous U.S. to cities such as:

Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island)

Kawaihae, Hawaii (Big Island)

Kahului, Maui

Honolulu, Oahu

Kaunakakai, Molokai

Nawiliwili, Kauai

Shipping A Car From Hawaii To The Continental U.S.

The shipping routes go both ways if you’re considering transporting a car from Hawaii to the continental U.S. Here are some of the ports auto shipping companies use on the East Coast and West Coast:

Anchorage, Alaska

Long Beach, California

Oakland, California

Tacoma, Washington

New York, New York

Hawaii Car Shipping Transit Time

Your destination options will vary from shipper to shipper. Overall, shipping a car to Hawaii typically takes anywhere from 8 to 19 days. However, you can expect shipments to the East Coast to take longer. Getting your car to an inland destination will also take additional time.

Roll-On, Roll-Off Shipping

One direct form of vehicle transport is roll-on, roll-off (RORO) shipping. Simple and straightforward, RORO shipping involves driving a vehicle to a port where it’s loaded and secured onto a ship. The ship then travels to the destination port and your vehicle is “rolled” off along with other cargo.

This method usually requires access to a shipping port, so it likely isn’t an option for customers outside the West Coast. It also means customers need to pick up their cars at the designated port, so things like door-to-door service aren’t available when choosing RORO. That said, the more simplistic nature of RORO shipping usually means a lower price for customers.

Should You Ship Your Car To Hawaii?

Shipping a car to Hawaii can be expensive, so carefully consider whether the cost is worth it. If you own an older car that you plan to soon replace, consider selling your vehicle and purchasing a new car in Hawaii. Depending on the age and mileage of your vehicle, the cost of shipping it to Hawaii may exceed your car’s value.

It’s also smart to research public transportation options in the city where you plan to live. For example, Oahu has some of the best public buses in the U.S., so you may not even need a car to get around.

Recommendations For Hawaii Car Shipping Companies

If you’ve decided to ship your vehicle to Hawaii, it’s time to start looking for the best rate. Not all auto transport companies offer car shipping to Hawaii, but a few of our top-recommended providers do, including Montway Auto Transport and AmeriFreight. Keep in mind that the further in advance you book your shipment, the better rate you are likely to get.

Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall

Montway is one of our highest-ranked auto shipping brokers. It ships vehicles anywhere in the U.S., including Hawaii. Montway boasts an excellent customer reputation, has an easy booking process, and offers military discounts, which are some of the reasons we rate the company 4.6 out of 5.0 stars in our Montway Auto Transport review.

Montway has an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and a customer review score of 4.5 out of 5.0 stars based on more than 2,000 reviews. Satisfied customers explain that Montway’s pickup and delivery process is quick and efficient. Customers also appreciate Montway’s communication every step of the way.

AmeriFreight: Best Discounts

AmeriFreight works with only fully insured drivers who consistently receive high marks from customers. Like Montway, it also ships vehicles anywhere in the U.S., including Hawaii. The company maintains a high standard for carriers by dropping any shipping partner that does not meet customer expectations.

In our AmeriFreight review, we rate the broker 4.5 out of 5.0-stars for its easy online car shipping quotes process, network of thoroughly vetted carriers, and numerous customer discounts, which include:

Military : $35 off

: $35 off Senior citizens : $25 off

: $25 off Return customers : $50 off

: $50 off Multiple vehicles : $50 off every additional vehicle

: $50 off every additional vehicle Early Bird : $25 off if you sign up 48 hours after getting a quote

: $25 off if you sign up 48 hours after getting a quote First responders : $35 off

: $35 off Medical personnel : $35 off

: $35 off Students: $25 off

AmeriFreight holds an A+ BBB rating as well as a 4.9 out of 5.0-star customer review score based on more than 1,100 reviews.

Easy Auto Ship: Best For A Quick Pickup

If finding a low price for Hawaii vehicle transport is important to you, we recommend Easy Auto Ship. In addition to car shipping services, the company also moves heavy equipment and offers relocation services.

Shipping cars to Hawaii is in Easy Auto Ship’s service range. The company is accredited with the BBB and has an A+ rating with a 4.6 out of 5.0-star score from over 700 customer reviews. Veterans and military members are eligible for a discount, and customers can save more by paying in cash.

Car Shipping Hawaii: FAQ

How much would it cost to ship a car to Hawaii? According to Montway Auto Transport, the cost to ship a car to Hawaii can range from $1,500 to $2,100. You may be able to find lower rates with other shippers, but Montway rates tend to be competitive for the industry. Your final cost will depend on factors such as your shipping dates, vehicle weight, and delivery specifications (such as door-to-door or port-to-port delivery). Can I ship my car to Hawaii with stuff in it? You should not ship your car to Hawaii with stuff in it. Personal items in your car may be damaged during shipment. Furthermore, the added weight of these items will increase your shipping cost. How do they ship cars to Hawaii? Cars are shipped to Hawaii via boat. Boats are loaded with vehicles and other cargo that is carried between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland. You can also ship your vehicle to Hawaii via plane, though this is far more expensive. Is there a ferry from California to Hawaii? There are no passenger ferries that travel between California and Hawaii. There are ferries that transport goods and materials, such as automobiles. How long does it take to ship a car to Hawaii? How long it takes to ship a car to Hawaii depends on the season and departure location. According to Montway Auto Transport, it usually takes 8 to 12 days to ship a vehicle from Los Angeles to Hawaii.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best car shipping companies.