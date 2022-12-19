Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

There’s a wide range of ways to sell your car in Denver.

Selling your car privately may bring in the most money, but it takes extra work.

Online and local dealerships in Denver can provide cash offers for your vehicle.

You may have been excited when you first purchased your car, but now it’s time to move on. Luckily, there are plenty of options to sell your car in Denver. Our team ranked the best places to sell your car online or in person, and we’ll give our suggestions for Mile High City sellers here.

Sell My Car Denver: Top Choices

If your car remains drivable, the best places to sell your car in Denver include Carvana, Vroom, and DriveTime. Each of these providers offers a straightforward selling process and has relatively competitive prices for car owners. Whether you’ve got an old Honda or Toyota or are ready to retire a well-used Subaru, these companies may take your used vehicle.

Carvana: Best Provider

If you’re looking for a hassle-free car selling experience in Denver, we recommend Carvana. It’s easy to get an instant offer from Carvana, and its online offers stand as both trade-in and direct sale values. Of course, we still recommend comparing the market value of your vehicle from a few different companies to find the best offer.

Using Carvana to sell your vehicle doesn’t require you to leave your house, as everything is taken care of online. If you accept the company’s offer, a Carvana representative will come to your location, inspect the vehicle, and take the car away for free. You’ll get a check at that time or a bank deposit within two business days.

Read more: Carvana sell my car review

Vroom: Easy Process

Vroom is another online dealership that lets drivers easily trade in or sell their car in Denver. The company was founded in 2013, and Vroom has served thousands of customers since then. Drivers need to provide the following details to get an instant offer from Vroom:

Trim level

Exact mileage

Vehicle condition and history

License plate number or vehicle identification number (VIN)

After supplying this information, you’ll get an online offer that’s good for up to seven days or 250 miles. If you like the company’s offer, you’ll need to upload pictures of your photo ID, odometer reading, car title, and vehicle registration. Then, Vroom will finalize the deal and send someone to pick up your car for free.

If you choose to trade in your vehicle to Vroom, you can use the old model’s value as a down payment on your new car. You’ll only pay sales tax on the remaining new vehicle value, which could save you considerable money, since the current sales tax in Denver is 8.81%.

CarMax: Top Value

CarMax is a hybrid dealership that operates both online and in person. Those who use CarMax to sell their car in Denver get instant offers online, but must visit a store to finish the process. There are four CarMax locations in the Denver area, and they’re found in Federal Heights, Golden, Littleton, and Parker.

Our team compared instant offers from a variety of online dealers including CarMax, Vroom, and Carvana. We found that CarMax regularly gave us the best offers by about $1,000. If you’re looking for a top-dollar cash offer for your car, make sure to get a quote from CarMax.

Read more: CarMax sell my car review

DriveTime

While online dealers are convenient, it’s sometimes nice to talk with someone at the dealership in person to discuss the car’s value and history. DriveTime has many brick-and-mortar locations across the U.S., and its Denver-area stores are found in Aurora and Lakewood.

While DriveTime has physical locations, you don’t need to head to one to get an offer. Instead, DriveTime partners with Kelley Blue Book (KBB) to provide instant cash offers online. If you like the offer, you can redeem it in person by heading to a DriveTime dealership.

Unlimited Auto Sales

Unlimited Auto Sales is another option to sell your car in Denver, and its dealership is found on the southeast side of the city along Evans Avenue. You can get an offer for your car by providing its VIN, year, make, model, and mileage. After submitting this information, you’ll have to wait for a phone call or email back from Unlimited Auto Sales with the offer.

Unlimited Auto Sales has a 4.5-star rating from over 300 reviews on Google. Many customers mention helpful staff members and a low-pressure atmosphere.

Facebook Marketplace

Instead of handing your car over to a company that will resell it, you can also sell it to a private buyer in the Denver area. You’ll likely get more value for your used car this way, but the process takes far more work on the seller’s part and can be somewhat risky.

We recommend using Facebook Marketplace because it’s free and you can scope out potential buyers a bit before meeting up. If they have a blank profile or live overseas but want to buy the vehicle anyway, look for another buyer.

Where To Sell a Junk Car in Denver

If it’s time to get rid of a junker that’s taking up space, you can sell it to a company that buys scrap cars. Credible options in the Denver area include Peddle, Sell My Car Denver, and Auto Recyclers.

Peddle: Best for Junk Cars

Peddle buys old and scrap vehicles across the U.S., including in greater Denver. The company has been around since 2011 and offers a seamless platform for selling your old car online. You can get an instant cash offer after providing a few details about your junk car. And don’t worry if it doesn’t drive – Peddle will send a tow truck to get it for free if you accept the quoted rate. You’ll receive cash or a check when Peddle comes to pick up your car.

Sell My Car Denver

Sell My Car Denver is a family-owned business that buys junk cars in the city. The company also buys old motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and trailers. While you can’t get an instant quote, you can submit your information for a quick offer online. If you accept, you’ll get paid within 24 to 48 hours, and Sell My Car Denver will provide car removal services for free.

Auto Recyclers

Auto Recyclers is another option to sell your car in Denver if it’s ready to be scrapped. The company offers car recycling services to anyone with a broken-down, old, or damaged vehicle. Auto Recyclers provides free quotes through either its phone number or its website, and the company also has complimentary towing services. Unlike most options to sell your car in Denver, Auto Recyclers is fine with buying cars without a title.

Sell My Car Denver: Conclusion

Looking for the fastest way to sell your car? Try an online dealer like Carvana or Vroom. Want the best price possible? Sell to a private car buyer on a site like Facebook Marketplace. However you want to do it, there are many options to sell your car in Denver.

Sell My Car Denver: FAQ

Below are a few frequently asked questions by those looking to sell their car in Denver.

What is the best site to sell a used car? The best sites to sell a used vehicle include the following: -Vroom

-Peddle

-CarMax

-Carvana

-Cars.com Where is the best place to sell a vehicle? Our top five picks for selling a vehicle are: -Carvana: Best Provider

-Cars.com: Best Options

-Peddle: Best for Junk Cars

-CarMax: Top Value

-CarGurus: Strong Platform What is the best way to sell a car for cash? The best way to get the most cash for cars is by selling them privately on a site like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. You’ll need to do some work and must watch out for potential scams, but you’ll likely get the most money for your vehicle. How do I sell my car privately in Colorado? Follow these steps to sell your car in Denver and across the state of Colorado: -Get the value of your vehicle from Kelley Blue Book

-Gather the title and maintenance records

-Create a detailed listing with photos of the vehicle

-Meet prospective buyers and allow them to have the car inspected

-Prepare a bill of sale

-Finalize the sale by taking payment and transferring the title to the buyer

-Cancel your Colorado vehicle registration

Our Methodology

