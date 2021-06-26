Select Auto Protect: Reviews, Cost, and Our Take (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Select Auto Protect is a startup extended car warranty provider with superb satisfaction scores. With nationwide coverage, unlimited service calls, and a 4.9-star average customer review on Trustpilot, Select Auto Protect provides customers with an array of hard-to-find benefits.

In this article, we’ll check out the various coverage plans, unique offerings, and costs of working with Select Auto Protect. Though nearly all Select Auto Protect reviews are positive, it’s always worth considering multiple providers and comparing quotes before making a decision. Start getting free quotes with no obligations from the best extended car warranty providers by clicking below.

Select Auto Protect Extended Warranty: What You Need To Know

Founded only in late 2020, Select Auto Protect is busy building its reputation as a nationwide provider of high-quality extended car warranty plans. The Wilmington, Delaware-based company stands out due to its unlimited number of claims covered and strong customer reviews.

Select Auto Protect Extended Warranty Plans

Select Auto Protect offers three extended auto warranty plans: Select Platinum, Select Gold, and Select Silver. While the company covers mechanical breakdowns due to defective parts or faulty workmanship, you’ll be on your own for auto repair costs caused by negligence or wear and tear.

Extended warranty plans from Select Auto Protect last for either three years or 35,000 miles, or five years or 70,000 miles. These lengths are standard across all three plans.

Here’s an overview of what’s covered in each of Select Auto Protect’s plans:

Select Platinum Select Gold Select Silver Engine and Transmission ✓ ✓ ✓ Cooling System ✓ ✓ ✓ Brake System ✓ ✓ ✓ Electrical System ✓ ✓ ✓ Drive Axle ✓ ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance and Towing ✓ ✓ ✓ Trip Interruption ✓ ✓ ✓ Gas Refill ✓ ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ ✓ Lockout Assistance ✓ ✓ Steering System ✓ ✓ ABS Brakes ✓ Air Conditioning and Heating Systems

✓ Fuel System ✓ Turbo/Supercharger ✓ High-Tech Components ✓ Suspension ✓

Select Silver is the most basic extended warranty plan offered by Select Auto Protect, covering your car’s engine, transmission, and other essential parts along with extra perks such as roadside assistance, an auto concierge, mobile app, and discounts with select partners. The Select Gold plan extends the auto warranty to the steering system and adds lockout assistance. The Select Platinum plan covers nearly every component between the vehicle’s front and rear bumpers.

Drivers can also get premium benefits such as road trip protection, rental car reimbursement, and a small amount of monthly Car Cash to use toward maintenance and repairs. Select Auto Protect’s Fair Repair team is available to help negotiate lower repair bills too.

It’s worth noting that your $100 deductible applies to each individual claim with a Select Auto Protect plan, so you’ll have to pay the deductible every time your car runs into issues, except with roadside assistance calls. Though the cost is usually minimal, the deductible adds up if your car seems to always be in the shop.

How Much Does Select Auto Protect Cost?

Like most extended car warranty providers, Select Auto Protect does not list price estimates on its website. Customers are instead asked to call a company representative to receive a personalized quote for the extended car warranty cost.

Our team called Select Auto Protect for price estimates for a 2018 Toyota Camry with 28,000 miles on it. Here are the plans that were offered to our secret shopper:

Warranty Term Price* Select Platinum 5 years/70,000 miles $1,950 upfront 3 years/35,000 miles $1,550 upfront Select Gold 5 years/70,000 miles $1,800 upfront 3 years/35,000 miles $1,400 upfront Select Silver 5 years/70,000 miles $1,750 upfront 3 years/35,000 miles $1,350 upfront

*Rate estimates exclude discounts offered during the call.

The rate estimates offered by Select Auto Protect compare favorably to others in the industry. However, all of the quotes we received required the full amount of the plan to be paid upfront. Other extended warranty companies will offer financing and a monthly rate.

Discounts offered to veterans, senior citizens, and health care workers can lower prices by an additional $150. Extra savings, such as reductions in the $100 deductible and reduced deposits, may come with same-day sign-ups.

Select Auto Protect has a price-match guarantee, so those who come with competing rates can expect further discounts. Plans can be canceled at any time with prorated discounts.

Select Auto Protect Reviews

Though Select Auto Protect is not currently listed with the Better Business Bureau, it receives stellar reviews from customers elsewhere. As mentioned earlier, Select Auto Protect has a 4.9-star average rating on Trustpilot and an even better 5.0-star average on Google Reviews. Though Select Auto Protect has only about 200 customer reviews in total, that’s still an impressive average score.

Select Auto Protect Positive Reviews

Select Auto Protect reviewers praise the provider’s affordability, the friendliness of the team, and the scope of auto protection under its extended car warranty.

“Select Auto Protect is good coverage. From what I see so far, it’s very affordable. The team that I talked to was very informative and they do a great job.”

– Sameuel S. via Trustpilot

“The representative gave us options we could choose from and wasn’t really pushy about it. Select gives some peace of mind knowing that if something does happen, we’re covered. I was impressed with them.”

– Kesslero P. via Trustpilot

Select Auto Protect Negative Reviews

We looked for negative reviews of Select Auto Protect in our research, but the lowest score we could find out of the current reviews on Trustpilot and Google Reviews was a 4.0-star rating. This is likely related to how new the company is, but so far it seems to be on the right track in terms of customer satisfaction.

How Do Select Auto Protect Warranties Work?

Once you’ve considered the pros and cons of extended car warranties and settled on Select Auto Protect, you can begin to benefit from the peace of mind that comes with knowing your car is covered. It is important to note that Select Auto Protect implements a waiting period during the first 30 days or 1,000 miles in which it will not cover claims, which is standard in the industry.

A Select Auto Protect extended car warranty covers an unlimited number of claims. Expect to pay a small deductible each time your car heads to the shop, though. Select Auto Protect lets customers take their vehicles to any auto mechanic certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). The company pays each auto repair facility itself, so there’s no need to personally pay and get reimbursed.

If you choose to sell your car, you can transfer the auto warranty to the new car owner for free. All you need to do is call and notify Select Auto Protect of the change.

Final Thoughts: Select Auto Protect Extended Warranty

We give Select Auto Protect a 4.0-star rating for its excellent customer service ratings, added perks, and overall low-priced vehicle service contracts. While it would be nice to see monthly payment options and a few more choices for warranty plans, customers are highly satisfied with the services provided by the new warranty provider.

Overall Rating 4.0 Industry Standing 4.0 Coverage 3.5 Affordability 4.0 Customer Service 5.0

