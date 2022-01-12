Ringbrothers Unveil Beautiful 1969 Dodge Charger Restomod (Photo Gallery)

If Bumblee were a Charger and not a Camaro, this is what he would be! World-famous custom car builders Ringbrothers have unveiled this sweet 1969 Dodge Charger known as “CAPTIV.” The street-legal yellow beast is packing a 707 horsepower Mopar crate engine and a Tremec six-speed manual. CAPTIV is also filled with lots of cool Ringbrothers custom parts, including a bespoke steering wheel with a 3D-printed horn, carbon fiber hoops, and aluminum spokes.

Murphy’s Monster

The CAPTIV build was for New Zealand-based Motorsports icon and TV personality Greg Murphy. Disassembly and prep began in New Zealand before the build made its way to Ringbrothers in Spring Green, Wisconsin, who eventually brought Murphy’s vision to life. “This project has been years in the making,” said Ringbrothers co-owner Jim Ring. “The project was started more than 8,000 miles from where it was finished with work being carried out on either side of the Pacific.”

The Ringbrothers team completed extensive metalwork, eventually making the Charger a unibody with an integrated Flowmaster exhaust system. Motul oil provides the necessary lubrication for the Mopar crate engine, while Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires ensure optimum grip. Murphy’s monster was also fitted with a MoTeC engine management system and gauges.

Pile Up Yellow

As for that signature paint job? It’s a custom BASF shade called “Pile Up Yellow.” Other highlights include custom HRE wheels, a QA1 carbon-fiber driveshaft, and adjustable shocks. All told, the Ringbrothers team spent more than 4,000 hours on the CAPTIV restomod. “Greg and his team did phenomenal work before it came here, and it was a joy to work on such an amazing build together,” Ring added.

