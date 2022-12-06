Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Weekly and monthly car insurance policies don’t exist, but there are other ways you can get short-term car insurance.

Full coverage car insurance is ideal to ensure you’re fully covered in an accident, but it can be expensive and unnecessary when you’re only driving a car for a limited amount of time. Luckily, you can get your car insured for as little as one day, giving you the much-needed peace of mind without spending as much as you would with regular coverage.

While “temporary car insurance” does not exist as an actual policy, there are certain actions you can take to make sure your car insurance is quick and short.

What is Progressive Temporary Car Insurance?

Most major insurers, Progressive included, don’t offer temporary car insurance. However, you can buy insurance policies in six-month or one-year increments. Progressive allows you to pay month to month and cancel on the months you don’t drive.

You can also choose a pay-per-mile auto policy if you only drive occasionally. If you opt for a six-month auto insurance policy and you cancel, you’ll have to pay a cancellation fee, but you can still get a refund for the months you didn’t use.

You may find lesser-known insurance companies advertising daily or weekly insurance, but these are not legitimate insurance options. Most of these advertisements are likely scams or providers offering insufficient coverage.

If quitting coverage will cause a lapse in coverage, make sure you don’t need to drive the car for whatever reason, since most state requirements carry severe penalties for drivers with no car insurance. Gaps in your insurance typically result in legal consequences like fines, license suspension and even jail time, in the worst cases.

Why Would You Need Temporary Car Insurance?

There are tons of reasons why you may want to insure your car for a limited amount of time, aside from not wanting high insurance costs. Here are some of the most common situations where temporary car insurance coverage may be helpful.

You’re Renting a Car

Rental car insurance can get expensive, so if you already have personal auto insurance coverage with Progressive, your insurance plan may cover your rental car with better deductibles and coverage limits. However, not all Progressive car insurance policies have these benefits. If you’re unsure of your own policy, consult with the company before getting your rental car.

Most credit cards also provide a form of coverage when driving a rental car, so you may not need to purchase temporary insurance in the first place. However, if you don’t have personal auto insurance coverage with Progressive and your credit card doesn’t have insurance, then buying temporary car insurance is your best bet.

You’re a Student Driver

If you’re a college student who only drives during summer and winter break, temporary car insurance is more affordable and convenient than staying on a long-term policy. You can get temporary car insurance from Progressive by suspending your policy when not in school – then reinstating it once you’re back. This simple process can save you up to $2,500 in insurance rates annually.

Some insurance providers, including Progressive, also offer attractive discounts for student drivers. In this case, you need to be on the policy full time to enjoy the cost-saving benefits without the hassle of taking them on and off the coverage when you get back to school. However, consult a Progressive insurance agent to see which option works best for you.

You Need Short-Term International Car Insurance

Progressive car insurance extends your current coverage to nearby countries like Canada, so you don’t need a temporary insurance coverage policy when going there. However, this coverage doesn’t extend to most places outside the U.S. You may need to add an international car insurance policy when going to certain countries.

It’s best to consult with the company’s representatives before crossing international borders. You should also take note of your host country’s requirements for foreign drivers’ insurance coverage. In most cases, you only need to purchase insurance from your rental car company. But if you’re planning to stay for extended periods, then you have to buy temporary car insurance.

You Need Temporary Car-Sharing Insurance

Ridesharing basically means converting your personal car into a commercial vehicle. Your current coverage may not cover you in such circumstances. If you’re driving for ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft, check with your state’s laws and your insurer’s terms and conditions.

You’re Placing Your Car in Storage

Even in storage, your car is still at risk of damage and theft, which your comprehensive insurance policy may not cover. Some states also require you to maintain the car’s insurance while it’s parked, including the minimum level of property damage or bodily injury liability coverage.

This leaves you with three options: unregister your car and surrender your plates, maintain your current insurance coverage (which costs you money with minimal coverage) or get a temporary insurance policy.

You’re Adding Someone to Your Car Insurance Temporarily

If you’re lending your car to a friend or family member for a short one-time errand, you may want to add them to your temporary car insurance. Progressive covers temporary instances of car sharing in what’s known as a permissive user clause.

The coverage stands even if the person who borrowed your car has their own coverage. You may need to provide the other person’s personal information, such as their name, date of birth, social security number and more. Progressive also offers non-owner car insurance, for drivers getting their own coverage while using someone else’s car.

How to Get Progressive Temporary Car Insurance

Progressive temporary car insurance coverage comes in one-year or six-month policies, so you can’t buy it on a daily or monthly basis. However, once you buy an annual or bi-annual policy, you can pay your premiums monthly or all in full. You can then request a refund when you’re done driving the car.

Either way, you can set a reminder so you don’t forget to renew or cancel your policy. If you’ve paid your insurance premium upfront and in full, be sure to request a refund once you’re done with the car. You can do this by simply contacting the company and obtaining a cancellation confirmation order.

Progressive doesn’t typically charge any cancellation fees. However, in some circumstances, the company may charge you 10% of your premium or a $50-to-$65 flat fee, depending on where you live.

Benefits of Progressive Temporary Car Insurance

Although annual insurance premiums are a must-have, there are some situations where your coverage options don’t apply. In such cases, temporary car insurance may come in handy and save you a lot of time and money. Here are some of the most notable benefits of using Progressive temporary car insurance.

You Don’t Need to Adjust Your Policy

Adding another driver to an existing annual insurance policy is often a lengthy and tedious process. In most cases, it results in additional amendment fees and could drive up the cost of a policyholder’s existing insurance premium, depending on the new driver’s risk assessment.

If the person borrowing your car won’t need to use it for the whole remainder of your insurance premium’s validity, the costs and hassle involved in amending your existing premiums are simply not worth it. However, a temporary car insurance policy gives you all the coverage you need without having to go through the daunting amendment process. It’s also considerably cheaper.

Quick Purchase and Certification

At times, you may need added coverage for an emergency. Getting temporary car insurance is the best option since it can be processed in as little as 15 minutes. This is considerably faster than amending your current policy, which typically requires a 28-day pre-booking advance.

It Has No Impact on Your No-Claims Discount

Progressive offers you a lot of ways to save money. One example is its no-claims discount. The discount relies solely on the number of years you’ve driven without filing a claim. Typically, the longer you drive without filing a claim, the larger your discount and the lower your insurance premiums.

This can all be jeopardized simply by lending your car to a risky driver. If the person driving the car gets into an accident, it can inadvertently increase your insurance premiums. On the other hand, temporary car insurance acts as a standalone cover – so any claims made during the cover’s validity period don’t affect the vehicle owner’s premium rates.

Progressive Temporary Car Insurance: FAQ

Does temporary car insurance exist? An actual temporary car insurance policy does not exist. However, you can get insurance temporarily by only using it for as long as you need and canceling when necessary. Insurance companies will expect you to pay for the full six or one-year policy term. With Progressive, you can cancel your policy any time and get a refund. Why would you need temporary auto insurance? Some car owners need temporary auto insurance if they don’t drive their cars often, only drive their cars at certain times a year, are renting a car and need more coverage or are putting their car in storage. Can I get temporary car insurance on a friend’s car? Yes, you can get temporary car insurance on a friend’s car. If you borrow a car and the owner’s policy does not cover you using it, you can get Progressive temporary car insurance to cover the car for the limited time you’re using it. Does temporary car insurance cover drivers with DUIs? DUIs and traffic tickets aren’t typically an issue with making sure your car insurance is temporary. However, an insurance company may refuse to give you coverage if you have past convictions and harsh driving penalties. The company may also increase the rates on your premiums. Can I use temporary car insurance to cover an impounded car? You’ll typically need temporary insurance coverage valid for a minimum of 30 days to cover an impounded or seized car. That said, some insurance companies may provide the minimum length of coverage, as long as you meet the state’s and company’s requirements.

Methodology

The Detroit Bureau collects data from every major car insurance provider to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Our in-depth rating system takes into account market share, coverage, auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services, customer satisfaction, and ratings from industry experts. Each insurer is given a weighted score in four categories, as well as an overall score out of 10.0.

We recommend auto insurance companies based on these rankings, but we also encourage you to perform your own research and compare quotes to find the best coverage.

