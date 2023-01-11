Progressive Rideshare Insurance (2023 Guide)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Progressive rideshare insurance offers additional support for commercial and personal car insurance policies.

Driving for services such as Uber or Lyft puts you at a higher risk of road accidents. Although most companies provide drivers with some coverage, you’re still left with significant liability after a crash. Progressive’s rideshare insurance offers additional support to both commercial and personal car insurance policies. It can help you avoid the financial burdens of legal fines, medical bills and repair costs.

What is Rideshare Insurance?

Personal insurance policies don’t cover accidents that happen while you’re transporting passengers from one place to another. Alternatively, commercial insurance policies set limitations for when you’re covered while on the job. Transportation network companies (TNCs) like Uber and Lyft have commercial insurance that only covers you when you’re picking up or dropping off a passenger.

Rideshare insurance closes the gap in your commercial and personal auto insurance policies, giving you more comprehensive protection and peace of mind while on the road. It provides bodily injury and property damage liability insurance and in some cases, rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance and more.

Commercial Auto Insurance vs. Progressive Rideshare Insurance

As mentioned earlier, Lyft, Uber and most ridesharing services provide drivers with limited commercial insurance coverage. Progressive offers a way for drivers to bridge these limitations through its rideshare insurance policies.

Rideshare Companies: Commercial Auto Insurance

In most cases, commercial auto insurance coverage from rideshare apps is divided into three categories.

Period 1 : This is when you’re waiting for a ride request from a passenger. Your app must be turned on, and you can either be parked or driving on the road.

: This is when you’re waiting for a ride request from a passenger. Your app must be turned on, and you can either be parked or driving on the road. Period 2 : This is when you’ve accepted a ride and are on your way to pick up the passenger.

: This is when you’ve accepted a ride and are on your way to pick up the passenger. Period 3: This is when you’ve successfully picked up your passenger and are en route to their destination.

Both Lyft and Uber provide rideshare drivers with substantial coverage for periods two and three. This includes liability coverage and underinsured motorist coverage. Comprehensive and collision coverage are provided as long as you have them on your personal auto policy. However, you still need to pay a large deductible of $2,500 when you make a claim.

Most drivers don’t need to worry about period one because the risk of getting into an accident in this situation is low. In case of an accident, you’re still left completely helpless if you get injured or your vehicle gets damaged.

This is because Uber and Lyft drivers only get liability coverage for Period 1. For this period, the company’s commercial policy may only pay for the medical expenses and auto repair costs of someone involved in an accident you caused. Meanwhile, you’ll be responsible for your own medical bills and auto repair or replacement expenses.

Progressive Rideshare Insurance: Complete Protection

The great thing about Progressive rideshare insurance is that it covers everything that your company’s commercial auto insurance policy might not.

Your app is off : Even if you’re off duty, Progressive rideshare insurance can protect you from exorbitant fees resulting from accidents and damages.

: Even if you’re off duty, Progressive rideshare insurance can protect you from exorbitant fees resulting from accidents and damages. Waiting for a booking request : Most policies from rideshare companies only cover property damages and bodily injuries. With Progressive rideshare insurance, you also get comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, uninsured motorist insurance, as well as other services like deductible reimbursement and roadside assistance.

: Most policies from rideshare companies only cover property damages and bodily injuries. With Progressive rideshare insurance, you also get comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, uninsured motorist insurance, as well as other services like deductible reimbursement and roadside assistance. Periods 2 and 3: Rideshare companies often offer more coverage during these periods, but Progressive rideshare insurance adds on roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. With Uber and Lyft, Progressive will match that $2,500 deductible.

How Much is Rideshare Insurance?

You can get rideshare insurance for as little as $6 per month from many major providers. However, insurance costs can still change depending on your location, provider, vehicle type and more. When choosing a rideshare insurance policy, it’s best to talk to a broker or agent who can help you find the best product to meet your needs.

State Farm: Best Overall

State Farm is the most popular car insurance provider in the U.S., with a wide selection of coverage options at affordable rates. On top of providing excellent rideshare coverage, State Farm is known for having the best discount for students among all major providers, knocking up to 25% off premiums.

State Farm ranked first in overall customer satisfaction for the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study?, which shows its customer service quality. Our experts gave State Farm 9.4 out of 10.0 points.

GEICO: Best Discounts

GEICO has some of the cheapest car insurance in the industry. This is due to the number of car insurance discounts offered to clients, which include savings opportunities for military members, federal employees and good students.

Depending on your policy type, you may also enjoy extra services like roadside assistance, rideshare coverage, mechanical breakdown insurance and rental reimbursement. Our experts have given GEICO a score of 9.1 out of 10.0 for its competitive rates and excellent services.

Progressive Rideshare Insurance: FAQ

Does rideshare insurance cover food delivery services? Progressive rideshare insurance may cover food delivery if you’re employed by services such as Uber Eats or GrubHub. This type of coverage is only available in select areas. Additionally, the delivery platform you use may also affect your eligibility. You may contact Progressive to confirm your qualifications. Is rideshare insurance a requirement? Rideshare insurance is not a legal requirement of any state. However, you should inform your insurance provider about your line of work. Hiding this information may result in your provider refusing to pay your claims if you get into an accident. If you’re a rideshare employee with personal car insurance from Progressive, the company requires you to add its rideshare coverage to your policy. Can I get just rideshare insurance? Most insurance companies sell rideshare insurance as a policy add-on. You can insert it into your policy, but you can’t buy it as an individual product. Progressive requires you to get rideshare insurance on top of a standard car insurance policy if you work for a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft. Will rideshare insurance reduce my premiums? Rideshare insurance won’t reduce your policy premiums. Since it’s an add-on service, it’s more likely to increase your rates than decrease them. You can contact your insurance agent for more details.

Methodology

The Detroit Bureau collects data from every major car insurance provider to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Our in-depth rating system takes into account market share, coverage, auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services, customer satisfaction and ratings from industry experts. Each insurer is given a weighted score in four categories, as well as an overall score out of 10.0.

We recommend auto insurance companies based on these rankings, but we also encourage you to perform your own research and compare quotes to find the best coverage.

Progressive is known for being accessible to motorists of all backgrounds because of its competitive rates and cost-effective discounts. Progressive offers various insurance policies and plans, including full coverage auto insurance, classic car insurance and rideshare insurance.