Progressive Non-Owner Car Insurance (2023 Guide)

All drivers need the protection of auto insurance. It covers you when you’re at fault in an accident and can also help pay for damages and injuries on your end. But what if you don’t own the car you drive? Can you still be financially protected from potential dangers on the road? That’s where non-owner car insurance comes in.

Progressive is one of the leading providers of non-owner auto insurance. If you want to know more, here’s a closer look at how Progressive’s non-owner car insurance works, what it covers and how much it costs.Our team of experts has also reviewed other major providers to find the best car insurance companies for your needs. Enter your zip code in our toolbox below to receive free auto insurance quotes from the providers near you.

What is Non-Owner Auto Insurance?

Non-owner car insurance provides liability coverage to drivers who don’t own the vehicles they drive. If you get into an accident and are found to be at fault, it will help you pay for the other party’s injuries and property damages. It will also protect you from lawsuits. Non-owner auto insurance coverage works the same way as liability coverage under regular car insurance.

Providers issue non-owner car insurance per person, so it can’t include additional people on the policy aside from you. Also, non-owner auto insurance usually doesn’t come with a deductible, which means you don’t have to pay out of your pocket before the coverage takes effect.

Typically, non-owner car insurance coverage is a supplement to the car owner’s primary policy. You can get non-owner car insurance if you drive another person’s car, but their coverage isn’t enough to protect you.

Who Needs Non-Owner Auto Insurance?

Non-owner car insurance isn’t for everyone. It only makes sense for some drivers, like the following:

Those Who Rent Cars Regularly

If you rent a car regularly, non-owner auto insurance may be more cost-effective than rental car insurance. Rental companies offer insurance for around $20 a day, which can add up if you rent several times a year.

It’s likely to cost more than paying annually for non-owner car insurance. But before you purchase non-owner auto insurance, confirm with your provider that the policy covers rental cars.

Those Who Borrow Vehicles Often

If you always borrow a friend’s vehicle, it’s wise to purchase non-owner auto insurance. That way, you’ll have liability coverage and won’t have to worry about not being protected by the car owner’s insurance policy. However, if you live with the people you borrow cars from, ask them to add you to their primary coverage instead. Your non-owner auto insurance provider may not cover you in scenarios like this.

Those Who Want to Avoid Lapses in Coverage

A lapse in auto insurance coverage can significantly raise your rates in the future, even if the lapse is a short period. It’s best to avoid insurance gaps even if you don’t plan on driving for a long time. Non-owner car insurance is more affordable than standard insurance, so you can use it to prevent lapses.

With Progressive, customers are recommended to take its online quiz first to see if non-owner car insurance is right for their needs.

What Does Progressive’s Non-Owner Auto Insurance Cover?

Progressive’s non-owner car insurance provides the driver with the minimum amount of liability insurance required by federal and state laws. There may be more policy limits than on a standard car insurance policy.

Here are the types of coverage on Progressive’s non-owner auto insurance policy:

Bodily injury liability coverage : If you’re at fault for a car accident and the people involved get hurt, you’re liable for their injuries. Bodily injury liability coverage will help you pay for their ambulance, medical care and other related expenses.

: If you’re at fault for a car accident and the people involved get hurt, you’re liable for their injuries. Bodily injury liability coverage will help you pay for their ambulance, medical care and other related expenses. Property damage liability coverage : If you cause a road accident, you’re liable for the damages done to the other vehicle. Property damage liability coverage will help you pay for the needed repairs.

: If you cause a road accident, you’re liable for the damages done to the other vehicle. Property damage liability coverage will help you pay for the needed repairs. Personal injury protection (PIP) : This is optional from Progressive, but it will take care of your medical bills and lost wages, regardless of who caused the accident.

: This is optional from Progressive, but it will take care of your medical bills and lost wages, regardless of who caused the accident. Medical payments (MedPay) coverage : As an alternative to PIP, MedPay covers your medical bills, but not lost wages.

: As an alternative to PIP, MedPay covers your medical bills, but not lost wages. Uninsured motorist coverage: Unless your state requires this insurance, it’s optional for a non-owner policy. This coverage will help your medical expenses if you’re involved in an accident with an uninsured at-fault driver who can’t pay for your injuries.

Progressive does not allow comprehensive or collision coverage in a non-owner policy, because these coverages are specifically for a vehicle that you don’t own. Progressive is known to have affordable premiums for high-risk drivers, such as those with DUIs or speeding tickets on their driving record.

Other Recommendations

Progressive Non-Owner Car Insurance: FAQ

Do I need non-owner car insurance? It can be good to get non-owner car insurance if you routinely borrow a family member or friend’s car, or if you don’t want to get a lapse in coverage. If you rent cars frequently, non-owner car insurance may be a less expensive option. Non-owner car insurance can protect you and others in an accident, without forcing the owner of the car you’re driving to file any of their own claims. Can you get auto insurance if you don’t own a car? With non-owner auto insurance, you can get the protection you need even if you don’t own the car you drive. Non-owner car coverage is ideal for those who regularly borrow a car from their friends or drive one from a rental company. Can I still use non-owner auto insurance after buying a car? If you have an existing non-owner car insurance policy, you can’t use it for a new car you have bought. You need to purchase a traditional auto insurance policy because your non-owner insurance provider will no longer provide you with liability coverage. Does non-owner auto insurance cover rental cars? Non-owner auto insurance will not cover rental car damages. You can ask the rental company for extra coverage if you want to avoid paying for repairs out of your pocket. Non-owner auto insurance will cover liabilities, such as damage to other people’s property and bodily injuries.

Methodology

The Detroit Bureau collects data from every major car insurance provider to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Our in-depth rating system takes into account market share, coverage, auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services, customer satisfaction and ratings from industry experts. Each insurer is given a weighted score in four categories, as well as an overall score out of 10.0.

We recommend auto insurance companies based on these rankings, but we also encourage you to perform your own research and compare quotes to find the best coverage.