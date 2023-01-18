Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Its comprehensive coverage, special offers and great rates make Progressive a top pick for motorists.

Motorcycles are great vehicles for mobility on the roads, especially in traffic jams – but they can be less stable than four-wheel vehicles and more vulnerable to weather conditions. Many bikers buy motorcycle insurance from companies like Progressive for these reasons, but what’s included in a Progressive motorcycle insurance policy?

In this article, we’ll cover coverage, potential costs and savings opportunities with Progressive’s motorcycle insurance. If you’re scouting for motor insurance policies that fit your needs, enter your zip code below to get free quotes from the best car insurance providers our experts have thoroughly researched.

What Does Progressive Motorcycle Insurance Cover?

Progressive’s motorcycle insurance offers protection for a multitude of different motor vehicles, such as sport bikes, dirt bikes, scooters, mopeds, cruisers, ATVs and UTVs. Here’s a quick look at the basic coverage applied to Progressive motorcycle policies:

Bodily injury and property damage liability coverage : If you’re found at fault in a motor accident, this covers payments for medical bills and property damages to the other parties. It also pays for legal expenses if you’re subjected to a lawsuit.

: If you’re found at fault in a motor accident, this covers payments for medical bills and property damages to the other parties. It also pays for legal expenses if you’re subjected to a lawsuit. Collision coverage : This will cover repairs to your motorcycle in the event of a road accident.

: This will cover repairs to your motorcycle in the event of a road accident. Comprehensive insurance : If your bike gets stolen, vandalized, or damaged by fire or an animal collision, comprehensive insurance will pay for repairs and replacements.

: If your bike gets stolen, vandalized, or damaged by fire or an animal collision, comprehensive insurance will pay for repairs and replacements. Uninsured or underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage : If you’re in an accident with an at-fault driver who doesn’t have enough or any insurance, UM/UIM insurance will cover your lost wages, medical bills and bike damages.

: If you’re in an accident with an at-fault driver who doesn’t have enough or any insurance, UM/UIM insurance will cover your lost wages, medical bills and bike damages. Medical payments coverage: This covers you and your passenger’s medical bills up to specified limits. You can benefit from it regardless of cause or fault.

With Progressive motorcycle insurance, you can set your deductible amount for both comprehensive and collision insurance.

Progressive’s Add-On Coverages for Motorcycles

Progressive offers great add-on coverages that often meet the needs of custom-bike owners:

Total loss coverage for new bikes : If your bike is totaled, you’ll get the full, suggested retail price for a brand new one from the manufacturer, minus your policy’s deductible. You can qualify for this coverage if your bike is no more than one model year old or two model years old by the time you renew.

: If your bike is totaled, you’ll get the full, suggested retail price for a brand new one from the manufacturer, minus your policy’s deductible. You can qualify for this coverage if your bike is no more than one model year old or two model years old by the time you renew. Trip interruption and roadside assistance : If your bike breaks down anywhere in the U.S. or Canada, you can tow it to the nearest repair shop free of charge. Trip interruption will cover up to $500 in expenses for hotels, food or other transportation.

: If your bike breaks down anywhere in the U.S. or Canada, you can tow it to the nearest repair shop free of charge. Trip interruption will cover up to $500 in expenses for hotels, food or other transportation. Carried Contents ® : This coverage pays for any personal belongings destroyed in a covered loss, such as camping gear and phones.

: This coverage pays for any personal belongings destroyed in a covered loss, such as camping gear and phones. Disappearing deductible : This coverage takes 25% off your deductible for every claim-free motorcycle policy, rewarding bikers with consistently good driving performance. Deductions can go all the way to zero, but getting a claim will bring back the deductible’s original value at the next renewal.

: This coverage takes 25% off your deductible for every claim-free motorcycle policy, rewarding bikers with consistently good driving performance. Deductions can go all the way to zero, but getting a claim will bring back the deductible’s original value at the next renewal. Enhanced injury protection: Those who can’t return to work after getting injured in an accident can still get paid up to $250 a week for two straight years with this coverage. In fatal cases, your beneficiaries can get $25,000.

Progressive Motorcycle Insurance: Custom Bike Coverages

Custom bikes refer to any motorcycle modified for performance or aesthetic reasons. Owners of such bikes may find getting them insured tricky since insurers have to consider special parts and builds. Fortunately, the typical Progressive motorcycle insurance policy includes these coverages:

Full replacement cost with no depreciation for parts : This coverage allows you to bring your bike back to its condition before it was damaged – without depreciating the value of motor parts. You can get the full cost of a damaged part replaced.

: This coverage allows you to bring your bike back to its condition before it was damaged – without depreciating the value of motor parts. You can get the full cost of a damaged part replaced. Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts coverage : Progressive pays for the use of OEM parts and custom parts in repairs.

: Progressive pays for the use of OEM parts and custom parts in repairs. Accessories and custom parts/equipment coverage: This automatically includes $3,000 of coverage to pay for upgrades, overhauls and accessories. You can also buy up to $30,000 in coverage for more additions.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to have comprehensive and collision insurance on your motorcycle policy to take part in the accessories and custom/parts equipment coverage and the OEM parts coverage. With all these coverages, Progressive motorcycle insurance can provide the security and peace of mind motorcycle enthusiasts need.

Progressive Motorcycle Insurance Costs

Motorcycle insurance prices vary by many factors, but some motorists can get minimum liability policies as low as $79 per year, according to Progressive.

In states where Progressive motorcycle insurance is low, such as Florida, Maine, Massachusetts and New York, Progressive policies may average out to roughly $15 per month or $180 per year. Bikers in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas and Oregon may get rates close to around $17 per month, or a little over $206 per year. In Arizona and California, rates may average out to $21 per month or $249 per year for some.

These average costs by state can be found on Progressive’s website, but should not be used to confirm what your own rates will be. Because of all the factors that go into motorcycle insurance prices, your rates may vary significantly. The best way to know your official rate is to get a quote or contact a local Progressive agent.

Factors That Affect Motorcycle Insurance Rates

Progressive factors in many things when determining your rates for motor insurance, including the type of motorcycle you ride, how much you ride it and the amount of coverage you put on your policy. Other major factors are your:

Age

Location

Vehicle’s age, make and model

Riding experience

Driving history

Claims history

Credit rating

Discounts for Progressive Motorcycle Insurance

You can save on motorcycle insurance by engaging in safe driving habits and raising your deductible amount, but Progressive’s long list of motorcycle insurance discounts can also help:

Discount Description Multi-Policy This discount applies if you buy other policies from Progressive in addition to your motorcycle coverage, such as auto, boat or homeowners insurance. Association Member You can save money on premiums if you’re a member of the Harley Owners Group or the United Services Automobile Association (USAA). Motorcycle Endorsement You’ll get a discount by getting a valid motorcycle license or adding a motorcycle endorsement on your driver’s license. Safety Course This discount applies when you complete an approved motorcycle, ATV or snowmobile safety course. Responsible Driver If you’ve had no accidents or motor vehicle violations in the last three years, you can take advantage of this discount. Pay-on-Time You get this discount automatically at the start of your first policy, and as long as you don’t miss a payment, you’ll get to renew the discount when the time comes. Pay-in-Full You can get a discount by paying your policy term all at once. Autopay By having payments electronically transferred automatically every month, you can get a discount. Company Transfer You can save on premiums just by switching from a different company to Progressive.

How Does Progressive Motorcycle Insurance Help Bikers?

The motor insurance provider offers a lenient accident forgiveness program. A biker who gets into an accident won’t raise their premiums if the total claim is below $500. This also applies to bikers who’ve stayed out of accidents for at least three years or have been Progressive customers for at least four.

Progressive Motorcycle Insurance for High-Risk Drivers

Progressive is known for being one of the most affordable insurance providers for high-risk drivers. High-risk drivers are those with multiple driving and traffic violations, such as:

DUI or speeding convictions

A high number of driver’s license points

A high number of at-fault accidents in the last three-to-five years

An SR-22 or FR-44 due to not carrying insurance or being convicted

High-risk motorists don’t often get many options for insurance, because they’re given higher-than-average rates by insurance providers. While this can be understandable for companies wanting to lower risks of claim payouts, high-risk motorists can’t drive safely and legally if they have trouble accessing vehicle insurance.

Progressive began catering to high-risk drivers in 1956 with the goal of helping them access better opportunities and incentivize safe driving habits, which is why this company is one of the best providers for motorcyclists with multiple speeding tickets, at-fault accidents or DUIs.

Is Progressive Motorcycle Insurance for Everyone?

Progressive can offer affordable coverage for high-risk drivers, but isn’t always well received for its customer satisfaction. According to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study?, Progressive is below the industry average in customer satisfaction across all areas of the U.S.

Additionally, this insurer has an F rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and common customer complaints about communication errors or unhelpful customer service reps. However, Progressive has an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best and is one of the most-used insurance companies on the market.

Other Recommendations for Motorcycle Insurance

Progressive isn’t your only choice for motorcycle insurance providers. Based on our up-to-date research, GEICO, USAA and State Farm also make good picks if you want great coverage for equally great rates. You can also use our comparison tool to look at multiple motorcycle insurance quotes from these providers side by side.

State Farm: Best Overall

Our current leader in great insurance providers goes to State Farm, with a rating of 9.4 out of 10.0. State Farm’s strong network of local agents always keeps clients connected and in control of their policies. Student drivers can benefit from the company’s special offers, which include a good student discount of 25% off. State Farm’s roadside assistance and travel expense coverages also make it a great partner for long-distance travelers.

GEICO: Best Discounts

For its low rates and car insurance discounts, GEICO gets a 9.1 out of 10.0 in our expert evaluation of motorcycle insurance companies. This insurer extends discounts for drivers who are federal employees or military members, and for those who get multiple policies or new cars. Motorists may also benefit from GEICO’s mechanical breakdown insurance and rental car reimbursements.

USAA: Best Military Provider

USAA receives an overall rating of 9.3 out of 10.0 in our latest findings. While exclusive to military members, veterans and their families, USAA still combines effective customer service with affordable premiums. You can get discounts for having low yearly mileage, completing a defensive driving course and keeping a clean driving record. You can also get classic car insurance and gap protection.

Progressive Motorcycle Insurance: FAQ

What affects your Progressive motorcycle insurance rate? Progressive motorcycle insurance rates are affected by your age, location, vehicle usage, driving history and amount of coverage. Your bike’s make, model and year can also affect your premium prices. How does total loss coverage for a new bike work? Here’s how total loss coverage for a new bike works: Imagine that you bought the latest model at $20,000. Over time, its value drops to $15,000, while a new one of the same model now costs $23,000. If your bike gets totaled, this type of coverage gives you $23,000. This policy still applies even if your bike no longer qualifies for total loss coverage upon renewal. Can the accessories and custom parts policy cover every addition you make? Yes, as long as you account for each addition by increasing your accessory coverage limit. You may purchase up to $30,000 in coverage for this policy. Any unaccounted additions will not give you the compensation you need in case of damage, so you should keep in touch with the provider regularly to make the best of this policy. How does Snapshot track your driving performance? Progressive’s Snapshot program records your mileage, the time of day when you drive and sharp changes in speed (like when you pump the brakes hard or step on the gas too quickly). In some states, the mobile app notes when you use your phone while driving. Riskier driving results in higher rates during renewal, so to earn discounts, drivers must engage in safe habits.

Methodology

The Detroit Bureau collects data from every major car insurance provider to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Our in-depth rating system takes into account market share, coverage, auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services, customer satisfaction and ratings from industry experts. Each insurer is given a weighted score in four categories, as well as an overall score out of 10.0.

We recommend auto insurance companies based on these rankings, but we also encourage you to perform your own research and compare quotes to find the best coverage.