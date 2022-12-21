Progressive Glass Coverage: Is It Worth It? (2023)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Those who’d like Progressive glass coverage generally steer toward comprehensive insurance, which covers claims to your vehicle that don’t involve a collision. While some auto insurers offer a specific policy for windshield insurance, Progressive doesn’t give drivers that option.

A few states require even the best car insurance companies to provide zero-deductible windshield repair and replacement as part of comprehensive coverage. Drivers in most states, however, will find that Progressive glass coverage only applies if they have comprehensive insurance and are willing to first pay a deductible.

What is Progressive Glass Coverage?

Progressive glass coverage isn’t actually its own policy, as drivers only receive it if they first pick up comprehensive insurance. Windshield replacements and repairs are, in fact, one of the most common uses for comprehensive coverage.

It’s worth using full glass coverage if your vehicle’s windshield is damaged due to vandalism, hail or flying objects. After an accident, either your collision coverage or the other driver’s liability insurance should take care of the auto glass claim.

Does Insurance Cover Windshield Replacement?

Progressive auto insurance covers windshield replacement for those who have comprehensive coverage from the company. Progressive windshield replacement services don’t apply for those who only have minimum coverage, so it’s smart to pick up comprehensive and collision insurance if you’d like to avoid paying out of pocket.

Windshield coverage is relatively cheap from Progressive, and those who do so by getting comprehensive coverage receive extensive protection. This insurance type keeps your vehicle safe from damages that didn’t result from a car accident, and it often makes trips to the repair shop more affordable.

Does Progressive Glass Coverage Require a Deductible?

The majority of drivers will need to pay a deductible before Progressive glass coverage kicks in, but that’s not the case everywhere. The following states mandate that all policyholders with comprehensive insurance receive zero-deductible windshield repair and replacement:

Florida

Kentucky

South Carolina

In a few other states, auto insurers must give drivers the choice to pay for additional insurance coverage that eliminates their windshield deductible. Motorists must first have comprehensive insurance to qualify for this add-on, and they must live in one of the states below:

Arizona

Connecticut

Massachusetts

Minnesota

New York

While Progressive covers zero-deductible claims in a few states, that’s not true in most. Motorists in states not listed above can expect to pay a glass deductible regardless of their current insurance coverage.

How Do I Make a Progressive Glass Coverage Claim?

You should file a claim for glass coverage immediately after your windshield breaks, chips or cracks. Pull your vehicle over when it’s safe, take pictures of your car’s damages and send them to Progressive.

Progressive makes it relatively simple for drivers to move through the claims process. Log into your online account via the app or go to Progressive’s website and file an insurance claim using the provided form. Alternatively, you can use the company’s hotline by calling 1-800-776-4737.

While an auto glass claim could slightly increase your premiums, it won’t mark you as someone with a bad driving record. Repeated claims, on the other hand, could indicate that you follow other vehicles too closely while on the road.

Do I Need To Repair a Broken Windshield?

It’s extremely important that you repair a windshield or another auto glass component that gets cracked, chipped or otherwise damaged. It’s not only illegal to drive with a broken windshield, but also quite dangerous.

Federal guidelines state that you can’t drive a vehicle with more than slight damages to the center of your windshield. The center of your windshield is defined as everywhere above the steering wheel except for two inches from the top and a single inch from every other side. It’s illegal to drive a car with even minor glass damage that connects to other problem areas.

Certain states may have more restrictive requirements. Regardless, it’s highly dangerous to get behind the wheel of a car with a marginalized viewing area, as happens due to glass damages.

How Much Does Windshield Repair Cost?

Windshield repair is often significantly cheaper than a full glass replacement claim, as it sits in the range of $100 to $250. Exact costs are based on the extent of the repairs that need to be performed to fix the glass chip, crack or spidering.

On the other hand, windshield replacement is a pricey endeavor. Most drivers can expect to spend a minimum of $600, while a large number face replacement costs of $1,000 or greater. The high price of windshield replacement is one reason why many motorists desire Progressive glass coverage. After your comprehensive deductible, the cost of windshield replacement will be reduced to nothing.

The exact cost of windshield replacement or auto glass repair depends on factors such as your chosen glass shop, the type of glass used for your car and the type of coverage you have. While Progressive insurance agents recommend Safelite, motorists are able to go to nearly any shop to fix a damaged windshield.

Our Recommendations for Auto Insurance

Progressive glass coverage is a reasonable option for drivers, but there are plenty of other auto insurance providers to consider. We’d suggest getting multiple car insurance quotes before settling on Progressive, as that way you’ll be able to find the market’s most compelling offers.

The easiest ways to lower car insurance rates are by comparing free car insurance quotes, by bundling an auto policy with homeowners or renters insurance and by rethinking your current coverage types and limits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does windshield insurance cover rock chips? Comprehensive coverage does cover glass chips resulting from rocks hitting your windshield. Make sure to file a windshield claim immediately after you notice the formation of a crack. Failing to do so can affect your chances of getting the assistance and services you need. Does auto insurance cover broken windows from a break-in? Broken windows from a break-in are considered a form of vandalism and usually get covered by your comprehensive insurance policy. Necessary repairs or replacements will be partially or fully paid for by your insurer, depending on your policy’s deductible. Can I drive around with a cracked windshield? Driving around with a cracked windshield is inadvisable and oftentimes illegal. Leaving the crack unattended for too long can cause it to spread, making it a bigger safety hazard. So, it’s best to get it repaired or replaced by a professional as soon as possible. How long can you drive around with a cracked windshield? How long you’re able to drive around with a cracked windshield depends on the severity of the damage. Minor cracks are unlikely to spread, allowing you to drive for months or years without additional damage. That said, it’s best to repair or replace potential issues as soon as possible since cracks can dramatically weaken your windshield.

