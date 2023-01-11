Progressive Car Insurance Coverage: 2023 Guide

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Progressive has plenty of options, so make sure to pick the right ones for your budget.

Car insurance is mandatory in nearly every state, meaning that you’ll need to purchase protection to get behind the wheel. Many people consider Progressive car insurance coverage because of the company’s low rates, catchy commercials and willingness to insure most drivers.

Our team studied industry leaders to identify the best auto insurance companies on the market. It’s smart to get free quotes from multiple providers to find the lowest possible rates on car insurance coverage.

Progressive Car Insurance Coverage Types

As one of the largest car insurance providers in the U.S., Progressive has an extremely wide range of coverage options for car owners. Whether you’re looking for a full coverage auto insurance policy or are just hoping to meet state minimum requirements, Progressive can likely cover your needs. The standard Progressive car insurance coverage types include:

Liability Insurance

Liability coverage is required in almost every state and can be broken down into two key parts. Bodily injury liability insurance pays the medical bills of other drivers after an accident you caused, while property damage liability insurance covers damages to other people’s cars. Keep in mind that liability coverage will not pay for your own medical expenses or property damages.

While this insurance type is necessary for nearly every driver, the exact liability limits vary by state. In other words, you may need to carry a different amount of car insurance coverage depending on whether you live in New York, Texas or Michigan.

Collision Coverage

Collision coverage deals with damages to your own vehicle after you hit another car or a stationary object such as a guardrail, tree or fence. This insurance type is completely optional but can greatly reduce your expenses if you get involved in a car accident.

Comprehensive Coverage

Comprehensive insurance covers car owners’ costs incurred for damages not caused by a collision. These potential issues can include weather events, windshield damages and glass breakage caused by falling tree branches.

Also worth noting is that comprehensive coverage covers instances of both vandalism and car theft. While comprehensive insurance is optional, it’s an extremely popular type of Progressive car insurance coverage.

Underinsured/Uninsured Motorist Coverage

Uninsured motorist coverage offers financial protection if you’re hit by another driver who lacks auto insurance. It also takes care of situations when you go through hit-and-run incidents. Similarly, underinsured motorist coverage helps to pay for your expenses when the other vehicle has car insurance, but not enough to cover all damages.

These two are often bundled together when you’re getting Progressive car insurance coverage. While several states make uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage mandatory, that isn’t true everywhere.

MedPay/Personal Injury Protection

Medical payments (MedPay) coverage helps to cover you and your passengers’ medical care after a covered accident. It takes care of injuries caused to those in the vehicle regardless of who was at fault for the road incident.

Many no-fault states offer personal injury protection (PIP) in place of MedPay. It offers similar coverage but also pays for lost wages and child care expenses. As with nearly all car insurance policies, you’ll likely still have to pay a deductible when filing a PIP claim.

Additional Progressive Car Insurance Coverages

While the car insurance types listed above are found on many motorists’ policies, there are a few valuable add-ons that are less common. We’ll take a look at some of them below:

Rental car reimbursement : Car insurance companies such as Progressive will pay for a rental car if your vehicle heads to the repair shop for a few days. This coverage type isn’t required, but may be helpful for Progressive customers with unreliable cars.

: Car insurance companies such as Progressive will pay for a rental car if your vehicle heads to the repair shop for a few days. This coverage type isn’t required, but may be helpful for Progressive customers with unreliable cars. Loan/lease payoff : Often known as gap insurance, this Progressive car insurance coverage type pays some of the difference between a vehicle’s actual value and the money still owed to your lender after a total loss incident.

: Often known as gap insurance, this Progressive car insurance coverage type pays some of the difference between a vehicle’s actual value and the money still owed to your lender after a total loss incident. Roadside assistance : Those who select roadside assistance receive complimentary towing services, flat-tire changes, lockout assistance and fluid or fuel deliveries.

: Those who select roadside assistance receive complimentary towing services, flat-tire changes, lockout assistance and fluid or fuel deliveries. Rideshare coverage : Rideshare coverage helps drivers who work for a rideshare company such as Uber or Lyft. You may not be covered by your employer while you’re waiting for jobs, and your personal auto insurance plan also won’t be in effect then.

: Rideshare coverage helps drivers who work for a rideshare company such as Uber or Lyft. You may not be covered by your employer while you’re waiting for jobs, and your personal auto insurance plan also won’t be in effect then. Custom parts and equipment value : Progressive insurance coverage choices sometimes move beyond the industry norm, and that’s true of this plan. Those who select custom parts and equipment value coverage receive up to $5,000 of replacements for damaged aftermarket accessories such as stereos and custom wheels.

: Progressive insurance coverage choices sometimes move beyond the industry norm, and that’s true of this plan. Those who select custom parts and equipment value coverage receive up to $5,000 of replacements for damaged aftermarket accessories such as stereos and custom wheels. Deductible savings bank: Your collision and comprehensive deductible will be reduced by $50 for every six-month period you go without filing an auto claim. This optional coverage type could eventually eliminate car insurance deductibles for safe drivers.

Progressive car insurance coverage is relatively extensive, even compared to other companies’ auto insurance policies. Reach out to a nearby agent if you’re wondering whether Progressive’s choices could suit your needs.

How To Save on Progressive Car Insurance Coverage

There are plenty of potential savings given out to those picking up Progressive car insurance coverage. Below, we’ll list out a few of the most common discounts Progressive provides:

Multi-policy discount

Multi-car discount

Continuous insurance discount

Good student discount

Distant student discount

Homeowner discount

Online quote discount

Sign online discount

Paperless discount

Pay in full discount

Automatic payment discount

While many insurers offer savings for having a new car, Progressive does not. Another way to save on Progressive car insurance coverage is by bundling home insurance, renters insurance and life insurance with your auto policy.

Our Recommendations for Auto Insurance

While Progressive has impressive offerings, we’d also recommend reaching out for instant quotes from State Farm and USAA. These companies are known for their impressive customer service and for the cheap auto insurance coverage they regularly provide.

State Farm: Best Overall

The offerings from State Farm are pretty comparable to Progressive car insurance coverage types and often come with competitive rates. Moreover, State Farm is known for its excellent customer service and for having local agents spread all across the U.S. Drivers commonly find car insurance discounts from State Farm, making it even easier to find affordable prices.

USAA: Best Military Provider

It’s hard not to recommend USAA for those in the military, their family members and veterans. That’s because the car insurer combines some of the industry’s highest marks for customer service with reasonable car insurance quotes. While military members often reach out to USAA, it’s unavailable for those who lack connections to the U.S. armed forces.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Progressive raise rates every 6 months? While Progressive car insurance coverage won’t be locked in at the current rate beyond your auto policy period, premiums may remain the same. It’s far more likely that your insurance costs will go up if you add a speeding ticket, DUI or at-fault accident to your driving record. It’s also probable that your prices will increase if you boost your coverage limits or add new types of insurance. Does Progressive have accident forgiveness? Progressive offers accident forgiveness for all policyholders who file claims of under $500. Those who haven’t filed a claim with Progressive in over five years will receive large accident forgiveness, which won’t increase your insurance rates even after damages of more than $500. How does Progressive determine if a car is totaled? A vehicle is considered to have been totaled when the estimated repair costs are higher than the actual cash value (ACV) of the car. Each state sets its own rules for whether a vehicle is a total loss, and Progressive follows those guidelines when determining if your vehicle has been totaled. How do I save on Progressive car insurance? To save on Progressive car insurance, you’ll want to reconsider your coverage types and limits and can bundle homeowners insurance with your auto policy. If you’re willing to move beyond Progressive car insurance coverage, you could save by getting multiple auto insurance quotes from other providers as well.

Methodology

The Detroit Bureau collects data from every major car insurance provider to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Our in-depth rating system takes into account market share, coverage, pricing, customer satisfaction and ratings from industry experts. Each insurer is given a weighted score in four categories, as well as an overall score out of 10.0.

We recommend auto insurance companies based on these rankings, but we also encourage you to perform your own research and compare quotes to find the best coverage.