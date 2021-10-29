Bite-Size Podcast: New Stellantis Miles App Rewards Drivers for Traveling

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo owners can now earn rewards for their travel through a free app called Stellantis Miles. As part of the program, vehicle owners earn miles each time they get moving, be it driving or walking. Those miles can then be exchanged for exclusive rewards from over 250 different retailers.

Our editor Carl Anthony provides a quick overview of the Stellantis Miles program. Hit the play button above to hear more. And you own an eligible vehicle; this is something you should sign up for! The app is available via the App Store and Google Play.

“You actually earn more miles for biking and walking, which is good for me because I need to lose a few pounds,” Anthony joked. “In all seriousness, this looks like a fun program for drivers to take part in.”