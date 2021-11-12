Bite-Size Podcast: Buyer Satisfaction Strong Despite Limited Inventory, More EV Education Needed

According to J.D. Power’s 2021 Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study, customer feedback with the car buying process is mostly positive, despite recent inventory shortages. Those who purchased a vehicle online were even more satisfied when compared to buyers who visited a dealership in person. Porsche ranked highest among premium brands for dealer service, while GMC topped the mass-market brands.

Click the headphones icon above to hear more about J.D. Power’s 2021 SSI Study.

“The SSI Study from J.D. Power gives us an idea of which way the wind is blowing as inventory shortages continue to make headlines,” said Carl Anthony, Managing Editor here at Automoblog. “Overall, customers seem to be having a good experience when vehicle shopping, although this latest study shows that we in the industry must do a better job educating dealers and the general public about EV ownership.”

Getting The Best Deal

If you are in the market for a new vehicle, take advantage of the free search tool below. You can see inventory in your area and what dealers have the best prices. Similarly, that tool will also help you obtain the invoice price, which is a good starting point for negotiations.