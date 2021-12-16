Bite-Size Podcast: Our Top 3 Favorites From Hagerty’s 2022 Bull Market List

Hagerty has released its 2022 Bull Market List, a roundup of 10 vehicles the company predicts will increase in value over the next year. On the list are vehicles built between 1963 and 2012, all of which are highly desirable right now. Hagerty’s list is a great place to start if you are thinking about getting into the collector car hobby (which is more accessible today than ever).

“At Hagerty, we believe that life is too short to drive boring cars, and the 2022 Bull Market List shows how folks can affordably drive their dreams,” said Larry Webster, Senior Vice President of Media and Editorial for Hagerty. “Our seasoned experts employed Hagerty’s massive database to name 10 cars that people can buy, enjoy for a few years, and then sell to the next enthusiast for about what they paid or maybe even a bit more.”

The Automoblog Hot Take

We cornered our editor Carl Anthony in our studio for this Bite-Size Podcast, quickly showed him the list, and asked him to “riff” on it. Having not seen the list before, he didn’t do too bad! Carl recalls the first time he saw a Mazda RX-7 (on the list for 2022) and surmises what it might be like if one of the muscle cars on the list had survived. Would it have taken on the mighty and modern-day Dodge Charger and Challenger?

Click the headphones icon on the photo above, or tap the player below to hear more. The complete 2022 Hagerty Bull Market List can be found here. Let us know your favorite on Twitter.