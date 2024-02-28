Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a plan from the car insurance providers outlined here. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you. Our research team has carefully vetted dozens of car insurance providers. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Based on its cost, customer service, reputation, and coverage, our team ranks State Farm as the best auto insurance provider in North Carolina.

Our research team’s top picks for best car insurance providers in North Carolina are State Farm, Erie, Geico, North Carolina Farm Bureau, and Nationwide.

With monthly full coverage rates 36% below the state average, Erie is the most cost-efficient provider for North Carolinians.

Geico offers great discounts, which may help drivers lower their average rates.

The Tar Heel State has a vast pool of car insurance providers, which can make finding the best North Carolina car insurance a bit overwhelming. To help you in your search, we’ve researched the best car insurance companies and explained our top choices below.

The 5 Best North Carolina Car Insurance Providers

In our search to find the best car insurance companies, we found several that offer cheap rates to North Carolina drivers. But to pick the best overall, we have to look beyond the price. It’s also important to consider the company’s reputation, customer reviews, and independent rankings.

We also took the time to evaluate the available car insurance discounts and additional benefits each provider offers. We feel confident that these five companies have insurance policies to meet most North Carolina drivers’ needs.

North Carolina Car Insurance Company Comparison

See the table below for our roundup of the five best auto insurance providers in North Carolina, their ratings, and what sets them apart.

Best North Carolina

Car Insurance Automoblog Rating

(Out Of 5.0) Award 1. State Farm 4.6 Best Customer Experience 2. Erie Insurance 4.6 Most-Cost Efficient 3. Geico 4.4 Most Discount Options 4. North Carolina Farm Bureau 4.1 Cheap Option for

North Carolina Drivers 5. Nationwide 4.4 Best Online Platform *Not all providers were included in our estimates for each state. Also, you may notice that some car insurance companies are listed above those with higher star ratings. This is because our ratings take into account nationwide factors, while our ranking for this article looks specifically at what insurance providers are best for North Carolina car insurance.

#1 State Farm: Best Customer Experience

Full Coverage Auto Insurance Cost: $96 monthly, $1,151 yearly

Minimum Liability Auto Insurance Cost: $39 monthly, $463 yearly

North Carolina Customer Service Rating: 847/1,000

Claims Satisfaction Rating: 891/1,000

State Farm is our top pick for car insurance in North Carolina and ties with Erie Insurance and Travelers for our top overall rating of 4.6 out of 5.0. State Farm is the largest auto insurer in the country and wrote nearly $47 billion in direct premiums in 2022 according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Another reason we rate State Farm so highly is its reputation for excellent customer service. In the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study?, State Farm finished fifth in the Southeast region with 847 out of 1,000 points.

Read more in our full State Farm review.

State Farm Pros State Farm Cons The largest insurer in the United States Low BBB rating Superior financial strength rating

from AM Best Lower rates than most providers

#2 Erie Insurance: Most Cost-Efficient

Full Coverage Auto Insurance Cost: $81 monthly, $972 yearly

Minimum Liability Auto Insurance Cost: $27 monthly, $318 yearly

North Carolina Customer Service Rating: 859/1,000

Claims Satisfaction Rating: 902/1,000

If you’re in one of the 12 states Erie serves, it’s a great option for affordable coverage, as it offers some of the cheapest car insurance available. We rate Erie highly for its low average costs and numerous discounts as well as its strong customer service reputation. Erie has an A+ rating from the BBB as well as an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best.

Eerie Pros Eerie Cons Some of the best rates in North Carolina Only available in 12 states Superior financial strength rating and

A+ rating from the BBB Excellent claims process

#3 Geico: Most Discount Options

Full Coverage Auto Insurance Cost: $128 monthly, $1,537 yearly

Minimum Liability Auto Insurance Cost: $56 monthly, $666 yearly

North Carolina Customer Service Rating: 828/1,000

Claims Satisfaction Rating: 871/1,000

Geico is one of the largest providers in the industry, our research shows that it has some of the cheapest rates for North Carolina car insurance. The company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which shows its commitment to customer service. Geico also offers some unique car insurance policy add-ons, like belongings protection, roadside assistance, and accident forgiveness.

To learn more about the car insurance provider, check out our review of Geico car insurance.

Geico Pros Geico Cons Superior financial strength rating and

A+ rating from the BBB Usage-based app not available in all states High level of customer satisfaction A large variety of car insurance policy add-ons

#4 North Carolina Farm Bureau: Cheap Option For North Carolina Drivers

Full CoverageAuto Insurance Cost: $99 monthly, $1,186 yearly

Minimum Liability Auto Insurance Cost: $34 monthly, $412 yearly

North Carolina Customer Service Rating: 842/1,000

Claims Satisfaction Rating: Not Rated

North Carolina Farm Bureau (NCFB) is one of the largest auto insurance companies in the state of North Carolina and offers cheap car insurance. Customers need to be NCFB members to qualify for an auto insurance policy, which costs $25 per year. However, drivers can more than make up for these dues by taking advantage of the many discounts NCFB offers, like an experienced driver discount, multi-policy (bundling) discount, multi-vehicle discount, and more.

NCFB Pros NCFB Cons Large network of local insurance agents

for in-person service No usage-based insurance option Several discounts Must be a member to qualify High customer satisfaction

#5 Nationwide: Best Online Platform

Full CoverageAuto Insurance Cost:

Minimum Liability Auto Insurance Cost:

North Carolina Customer Service Rating:

Claims Satisfaction Rating:

Along with an A+ rating from the BBB, Nationwide receives excellent customer reviews for its mobile app. The company also features an easy-to-use online claims process, which is why our team gives Nationwide our Best Online Platform award. In addition to all the auto coverage options you’d expect, Nationwide offers add-on protections, like accident forgiveness, a vanishing deductible, and a total loss deductible waiver.

Learn more in our full Nationwide insurance review.

Nationwide Pros Nationwide Cons Convenient online processes Higher rates than other providers A variety of add-on coverage options Excellent financial strength rating

from AM Best

How Much Does North Carolina Car Insurance Cost?

According to our cost estimates, full-coverage car insurance in North Carolina costs $127 per month and $1,527 per year on average. This is about 23% cheaper than the national average cost of $1,983 per year for a full-coverage policy. These rates are for a 40-year-old married male with a clean driving history and good credit who drives a 2018 Honda Accord.

Car insurance companies take many factors into account when determining the price of your insurance premium and quotes. Some of these factors include:

Your age, gender, and marital status

Your driving history (whether or not you have at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, or other things on your record)

Your zip code

Type of vehicle you want to insure

Annual amount of miles you drive

Minimum North Carolina Car Insurance Coverage

Each state dictates the minimum insurance requirements for drivers. Most states usually call for some combination of liability insurance. Without the state minimum requirements, you could find yourself in hot water if you’re in an accident or are pulled over by the police.

In a few states, uninsured motorist coverage, underinsured motorist coverage, and personal injury protection (PIP) are also required. After choosing the state-required liability coverage, you have the option to add on other protections.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation dictates the required coverage limits of drivers in the state.

Bodily injury liability : $30,000 per person/$60,000 per accident

: $30,000 per person/$60,000 per accident Property damage liability : $25,000 per accident

: $25,000 per accident Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury : $30,000 per person/$60,000 per accident

: $30,000 per person/$60,000 per accident Uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage: $25,000 per accident

The first two North Carolina auto insurance limits relate to the damage caused to others and their property during an accident where you’re at fault. The other two cover damage done to your vehicle by an uninsured motorist.

If you want additional protection for your vehicle, medical bills, and other related expenses, you’ll need to add that coverage to your policy. We recommend this approach if you’re financially able.

Because North Carolina is an at-fault state, you’re responsible for any car accident you cause. If damages exceed the amount your insurance covers, you’ll be held personally liable. That’s one reason why it’s not always wise to have just the minimum coverage car insurance in North Carolina.

Consider carrying some of these coverages as well:

Comprehensive coverage

Collision coverage

Medical payments (known as MedPay, this covers medical costs for you and your passengers no matter who’s at fault for an accident)

Gap insurance (covers the difference between your car’s value and what you owe on it in the event of a total loss)

Rental car reimbursement

Roadside assistance

Alternative North Carolina Car Insurance

Some drivers can’t get typical North Carolina car insurance because of a poor driving record, DUIs, or bad credit. For these drivers, there’s still a chance to get behind the wheel with coverage from the North Carolina Reinsurance Facility.

While this organization will help high-risk drivers get behind the wheel of a car, it should be seen as a last resort. Policy premiums are incredibly high, and you can find better car insurance options in North Carolina if you do a little digging.

What To Know About Driving In North Carolina

North Carolina has some of the best road conditions in the nation, according to a study by Reason Foundation. That may be part of the reason that the rates for car insurance in North Carolina are some of the most affordable in the country.

Teen drivers in North Carolina can get a learner’s permit at the age of 15 through the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (NC DMV). Once the teen reaches 16 years old and has completed a driving course, they can receive a limited provisional license. With this license, the young driver may not operate a vehicle without a supervising driver from 9:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. EST. In addition, there can’t be more than one passenger in the vehicle under the age of 21, unless the occupants are family members.

Best Car Insurance In North Carolina: Conclusion

If you’re looking for cheap car insurance in North Carolina, we recommend checking out State Farm, Erie Insurance, and Geico for the best coverage. Car insurance prices vary depending on many factors, so compare multiple quotes to find the best option.

FAQ: Car Insurance In North Carolina

Below are some frequently asked questions about the best cheap car insurance in North Carolina:

What is the best place to get car insurance in North Carolina? Even though Erie Insurance may offer cheaper premiums than other providers in North Carolina, our top pick overall is State Farm. We choose State Farm due to the company’s excellent customer service and positive industry scores from J.D. Power and the BBB. What car insurance do I need in North Carolina? The state minimum for is 30/60/25 coverage. That means bodily injury liability of $30,000 per person, $60,000 per accident, and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability. North Carolina also requires similar coverage for uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. How much is full-coverage auto insurance in North Carolina? According to insurance estimates we obtained, full-coverage car insurance in North Carolina can cost as little as $972 annually depending on the provider. Rates also vary on factors such as gender, driving record, location, and credit score.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best car insurance providers.

Affordability: A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team considers auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services and discount opportunities when giving this score.

A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team considers auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services and discount opportunities when giving this score. Coverage: Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car insurance company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.

Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car insurance company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies. Industry Standing: Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, financial strength, and years in business when giving this score.

Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, financial strength, and years in business when giving this score. Availability: Auto insurers with greater state availability and few eligibility requirements are more likely to meet consumer needs.

Auto insurers with greater state availability and few eligibility requirements are more likely to meet consumer needs. Customer Service: Reputable car insurance providers operate with a certain degree of care for consumers. We consider complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), J.D. Power claims servicing scores, and customer feedback.

Reputable car insurance providers operate with a certain degree of care for consumers. We consider complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), J.D. Power claims servicing scores, and customer feedback. Online Experience: Insurers with easy-to-use websites and highly rated mobile apps scored best in this category.

*Data accurate at time of publication.