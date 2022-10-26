Scare Everyone With This Free Nissan Leaf Pumpkin Carving

Revving up a big muscle car to rattle the bolts of lesser machinery has its allure. However, equally as terrifying is the money you shell out to have such a car. There is nothing scarier than poor fuel economy.

Scream for Green

With all the orange and black, might we suggest some green for Halloween? Like Nissan Leaf green. If you are up to the challenge, NissanPartsPlus.com and StoneyKins have created a free, first-generation Nissan Leaf pumpkin carving pattern.

You can grab the Nissan Leaf pattern with instructions here.

More Fun Car Patterns

If you just can’t shake your love of performance cars, here are two others for you. Both free. Happy Halloween!

2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE pattern.

2018 Subaru WRX STI pattern.