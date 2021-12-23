National Auto Care Warranty Review (2022)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

National Auto Care warranty products are offered through dealerships and some financial institutions. You may have been offered a National Auto Care warranty when you purchased your vehicle, or you might have seen one of the company’s brochures on the table while you were waiting for your salesperson to “check with the head office” about your financing deal.

The best extended auto warranty companies offer peace of mind and vehicle protection at an affordable rate. Read this article to learn about National Auto Care warranty coverage, costs, customer reviews, and more. Then see how it stacks up against two industry-leading providers: Endurance and Protect My Car.

National Auto Care Warranty: What You Need To Know

National Auto Care Corporation, based in Westerville, Ohio, has worked to provide vehicle protection products since 1984. Unlike many reputable extended car warranty companies that sell coverage straight to customers, National Auto Care warranty coverage is only available through auto dealers and financial institutions like a bank or credit union.

National Auto Care Warranty Coverage

There are six levels of National Auto Care warranty coverage. Each vehicle protection plan has a number of terms limits to choose from. Depending on the plan, limits range from three months or 3,000 miles to 10 years or 100,000 miles. Below are the plan details, eligibility requirements, and longest term limits of each plan.

Pinnacle

Longest term limit: 7 years/100,000 miles

7 years/100,000 miles Eligibility: Cars up to 10 years old with as many as 156,000 miles

Cars up to 10 years old with as many as 156,000 miles Plan details: An exclusionary contract that covers most vehicle components, minus a short list of non-covered parts

PowerWrap

Longest term limit: 10 years/100,000 miles

10 years/100,000 miles Eligibility: Cars up to 5 years old with as many as 60,000 miles

Cars up to 5 years old with as many as 60,000 miles Plan details: Exclusionary wrap coverage for vehicles still protected under manufacturer powertrain warranties

Preferred

Longest term limit: 7 years/100,000 miles

7 years/100,000 miles Eligibility: Cars up to 15 years old with as many as 156,000 miles

Cars up to 15 years old with as many as 156,000 miles Plan details: Stated-component coverage that includes select components of the fuel system, suspension, steering, air conditioning, brake system, and the knock sensor

Medallion

Longest term limit: 7 years/100,000 miles

7 years/100,000 miles Eligibility: Cars up to 15 years old with as many as 156,000 miles

Cars up to 15 years old with as many as 156,000 miles Plan details: Stated-component coverage that includes the alternator, electrical switches, ignition modules, power steering pump, compressor, select suspension components, select fuel system components, and the cooling system

Powertrain

Longest term limit: 7 years/100,000 miles

7 years/100,000 miles Eligibility: Cars up to 15 years old with as many as 156,000 miles

Cars up to 15 years old with as many as 156,000 miles Plan details: Coverage for engine components, the turbo/supercharger, transmission, and drive axle

DieselWrap

Longest term limit: 5 years/100,000 miles

5 years/100,000 miles Eligibility: Cars up to 5 years old with as many as 60,000 miles

Cars up to 5 years old with as many as 60,000 miles Plan details: Exclusionary coverage for diesel vehicles still protected under the manufacturer’s powertrain warranty

It’s important to note that some vehicle service contract details may vary by state and dealership.

National Auto Care Warranty Benefits

All National Auto Care warranty plans include the following additional perks:

Courtesy towing

Rental car reimbursement

Trip interruption reimbursement

Emergency roadside assistance

Additional National Auto Care warranty products that you may be offered at a dealership include:

Key replacement

Paintless dent repair

Tire and wheel repair

Windshield protection

Excess wear-and-tear lease coverage

National Auto Care Warranty Cost

National Auto Care warranty products are sold through a network of dealerships, and the company does not have sample pricing online, which is common for providers who work through dealers. In our research, we found National Auto Care warranty customers who paid anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000 for their vehicle service agreements. One customer reported paying $3,000 for Medallion coverage on a 2012 MazdaSpeed3 with 28,000 miles.

These prices are a little on the expensive side but not significantly more than average. The final price of your National Auto Care warranty will depend on your dealer and may be negotiable. Contract prices will also vary depending on your car make, model, year, and mileage.

National Auto Care Reviews

National Auto Care is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), where it holds an A+ rating. It has received over 50 complaints in the last three years, most of which focus on troubles with claims servicing.

Nearly every complaint filed was addressed by National Auto Care and considered “resolved” or “answered” by the BBB. The majority of disgruntled customers seemed satisfied with National Auto Care’s response.

How Do National Auto Care Extended Warranties Work?

To get a quote for a National Auto Care warranty, you’ll need to contact a participating dealership or financial institution. You can call National Auto Care at 800-548-1875 to ask about retailers in your area.

When it comes time to file a claim with National Auto Care, take your vehicle to any repair facility certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). Make sure to have the repair shop contact your contract administrator for pre-authorization before any work begins.

If you purchase a contract and then sell your vehicle while it’s still under warranty, your coverage can be transferred to the subsequent owner. Cancellation policies, however, vary by dealership.

Final Thoughts: National Auto Care Warranty

National Auto Care has many contract options, including wrap coverage and options for diesel vehicles. Although National Auto Care warranty prices are slightly higher than average, the company is a trustworthy provider that strives to do right by its customers.

While National Auto Care is a decent choice for an extended warranty contract, it does not have much that especially recommends it over better-known, lower-priced providers.

