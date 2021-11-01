Limited Edition Mopar ’22 Durango Coming Soon!

Mopar is giving enthusiasts a treat for its 85th birthday, which the storied brand will celebrate in 2022. The Mopar ’22 Durango is the latest customization option from the creative minds at Mopar, but don’t expect to see many. Only 250 units are set for production, 200 for the United States and 50 for Canada. That said, let’s take a quick look at the Mopar ’22 Durango.

Interior Treatments

The Mopar ’22 Durango has leather and suede front seats with an embroidered, two-tone Mopar logo, blue accent stitching throughout, all-weather floor mats, a Mopar pedal kit, and a unique instrument-panel badge with a serialized build number. Owners will also receive a special rendering of the vehicle by the Mopar Design team to compliment the build badge.

Mopar ’22 Dodge Durango. Photo: Stellantis.

Exterior Design

The Mopar ’22 Durango is available in two colors: DB Black or White Knuckle (the latter looks really good on a 392 Dodge Charger). Exterior treatments include an “offset asymmetrical” blue stripe on the driver’s side, running from the front fascia to the rear fascia. The blue “Mopar” badge on the front grille and blue Brembo brake calipers are standard.

The Mopar ’22 Durango rides on 20-by-10-inch wheels with Pirelli tires. And the icing on the cake is the one-inch factory lowering kit to improve handling.

Engine & Powertrain

Under the hood of the Mopar ’22 Durango is a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 360 horsepower paired to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic. The Tow N Go Package adds 8,700 lbs. of towing capacity, an increased top speed of 145 mph, Track, Sport, Snow, and Tow drive modes, and a retuned SRT-performance exhaust. An electronic limited-slip differential and SRT active damping suspension are both standard.

Pricing & Availability

Dealerships will begin taking orders for the Mopar ‘22 Durango in the first quarter of 2022. The MSRP for the add-on package is $3,995.

Photos & Source: Stellantis.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.