New Montblanc Pens Pay Tribute to Enzo Ferrari

Montblanc, makers of very good and very expensive pens, have released two new writing instruments in their Great Characters series: The Enzo Ferrari Limited Edition 1898 and the Enzo Ferrari Limited Edition 98. Montblanc pays tribute to the life and legacy of Enzo Ferrari, the Italian racer, entrepreneur, and founder of Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari automobile company.

Usually, I’m not one for product tie-ins like his; Cheetos in a Jeff Gordon-themed bag, Porsche official nail polish, Aston Martin sunglasses, that sort of thing. In a way, though, Montblanc making an Enzo Ferrari pen makes sense. After all, before he got to seriously messing around with cars, Enzo did work as an automotive journalist, so this isn’t all that off.

Limited Edition 1898

First, we have the Enzo Ferrari Limited Edition 1898. Limited to just 1,898 examples to mark the year of Ferrari’s birth, it features a cap and barrel made from metal to remind you of the original Ferrari 125 S engine.

There are two dates engraved on the cone; one references the production date of his first car at his Maranello factory. The second is the date of the first racing victory ever for a Ferrari-branded car. The ring on the cap top is embossed with the address of the Ferrari factory, where his vision became a reality.

The Montblanc emblem, reminiscent of the Alpine mountain from which the company takes its name, sits in its traditional place atop both the fountain pen and rollerball pen (your choice, but go for the rollerball). The Montblanc emblem is rendered in frosted quartz to resemble the frozen windows on which Enzo Ferrari would practice his signature as a young boy. The Au750 solid gold rhodium-coated nib has been embellished with a Ferrari 250 GTO wheel and with the word “Commendatore.”

Limited Edition 98

The Enzo Ferrari Limited Edition 98 is limited to just 98 pieces. This number is drawn in homage to the Cavallino Rampante; the Prancing Horse bestowed as a personal emblem to the founder of the Ferrari legend 98 years ago. The cap and barrel of the Enzo Ferrari Limited Edition 98 are lacquered by hand in “Rosso Corsa.”

The cap is decorated with the number 29, in reference to the year Scuderia Ferrari was founded, as well as with an engraving of the Cavallino with the words “Sono uno che ha sognato di essere Enzo Ferrari” (I am one who dreamt to be Enzo Ferrari). The same emblem in yellow gold adorns a special mechanism offering a peek inside the barrel, where the Prancing Horse is revealed when turning the cone to fill the fountain pen with ink.

There are two dates engraved on the cone: 14/07/1951 and 11/09/1988. These refer to the first victory in F1 and a double win at the Italian Grand Prix one month after Enzo Ferrari’s death. A rotatable slider in matte white gold on the barrel reveals the dates of five other historical Ferrari victories. The Limited Edition 98 is also decorated with Enzo Ferrari’s motto, “You cannot describe passion, you can only live it.”

The base of the clip is lacquered in Rosso Corsa, and around it are six lines to each side, representing a Ferrari V12 engine. Four air vents on each side of the cap are inspired by the 1952 Ferrari 500 F2, winner of the first F1 Championship for Scuderia Ferrari. The barrel is decorated with a forged metal part made from Au750 solid gold with ruthenium coating representing the engine of the 500 F2.

Pricing & Availability

The Montblanc Great Characters Enzo Ferrari Edition pens are available at Montblanc boutiques worldwide and online. Depending on which edition you pick and which type (rollerball or fountain or ballpoint), the Ferrari pens from Montblanc will run between $885 and about $4,000.

Longtime Automoblog writer Tony Borroz has worked on popular driving games as a content expert, in addition to working for aerospace companies, software giants, and as a movie stuntman. He lives in the northeast corner of the northwestern-most part of the Pacific Northwest.

Photos & Source: Montblanc