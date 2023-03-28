2024 Mini Clubman Final Edition Bows Out With Distinctive Graphics & Commemorative Badging

Mini is ending production of its longstanding station wagon, the Clubman, by introducing the Mini Clubman Final Edition for 2024. The first Mini Clubman that debuted in 1969 was a style icon that gave the world a taste of barn-style rear doors, a feature that remained when the modern Clubman first appeared in 2007.

The existing F54 Clubman entered the market in 2015 as the largest Mini ever produced. However, with its modest growth spurt, parent company BMW had room to fit four side doors and ditched the single rear suicide door that severely affected the car’s practicality and usability.

Despite the improvements, Clubman sales peaked in 2016 before falling south in the following years, and continued weak sales forced Mini to axe the Clubman from its portfolio after the 2024 model year. As a result, the 2024 Clubman Final Edition is the last hurrah, and Mini is limiting it to only 1,969 units worldwide as a salute to the year the Clubman was born.

Mini Clubman Final Edition. Photo: BMW Group.

2024 Mini Clubman Final Edition: What’s New?

The Mini Clubman Final Edition is your last chance to own what enthusiasts call the quirkiest modern Mini to hit the stands. Each limited-edition variant will exclusively wear a Nanuq White, Melting Silver, or Enigmatic Black paint job with contrasting Shimmer Cooper vintage racing stripes on the hood, sides, and on the right side split doors. The same golden hue is on the graphic patterns of the custom 18-inch wheels, bestowing the rollers with a sparkly vibe.

Based on the Cooper S Clubman trim, the final edition has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine under the hood, enough to produce 189 horsepower and 206 lb-ft. of torque. The engine pairs a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with front-wheel drive, but an all-wheel drivetrain is in the cards.

Distinct Final Edition Trimmings

The Mini Clubman Final Edition has all the expected rose-tinted flourishes befitting the last of the breed. It has “Final Edition” badges on the rear door, steering wheel, and door sill trim, and it wears the assembly number on the side of the C-pillar, floor mats, and on the passenger side dashboard.

Meanwhile, the interior is resplendent in muted Earth colors, brown cowhide bolstering, and a Nappa leather tiller. Standard equipment includes an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen that features the latest iteration of the Mini control system. In addition, it features remote services, Apple CarPlay connectivity, and an intuitive user interface.

Mini Clubman Final Edition interior layout. Photo: BMW Group.

Mini Cooper Clubman Final Edition Pricing

Mini is only producing 1,969 Clubman Final Edition variants worldwide, and it’s unclear how many are available to North American buyers. Furthermore, the base price remains a mystery, but the MSRP would undoubtedly be more than a regular Clubman’s $34,050 sticker price.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: BMW Group.