Memorial Day Car Warranty Deals From Top Providers (2022)

This Memorial Day offers a special chance to save on extended auto coverage.

If you’ve been considering getting an extended warranty for your vehicle, this Memorial Day may be the time to do it. Two of the industry’s best extended car warranty companies are offering Memorial Day deals with substantial discounts on coverage.

Endurance Memorial Day Deal – $450 Off

This Memorial Day, Endurance is offering a discount of $450 off one of its seven coverage plans – ranging from powertrain-only protection up to exclusionary coverage. To get this deal, drivers must purchase a plan between May 23 and June 3 (5/23 and 6/3).

Here are the warranty options Endurance offers:

Endurance Warranty Plan Coverage Type Supreme Exclusionary coverage, similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty Superior Highest level of stated-component coverage Secure Plus Mid-level coverage, only stated-component option that includes coverage for gaskets Select Premier Stated-component coverage for high-mileage vehicles Secure Basic powertrain coverage Highline Specialty coverage for luxury and exotic vehicles EnduranceAdvantage Maintenance plan that covers both one-time and routine maintenance services

About Endurance – Best Overall

With a review score of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars, our editors name Endurance Best Overall among extended car warranty providers. The company excels in every category, offering competitive rates on coverage, plenty of options to choose from, and a reputation for helpful, attentive customer service.

CarShield – Plans as Low as $79/Month

CarShield is already one of the most affordable highly-rated extended car warranty companies in the industry. But with its Memorial Day deal, you can get CarShield coverage for as little as $79 per month if you purchase it between May 27 and May 30 (5/27 and 5/30). Costs depend on your plan and your vehicle, but this deal offers significant savings on all plans.

Here are the plans CarShield offers:

CarShield Warranty Plan Coverage Type Diamond Exclusionary coverage similar to a factory warranty Platinum Highest level of stated-component coverage, includes electronic components and air conditioning Gold Enhanced powertrain warranty that includes coverage for electrical parts like your alternator, starter, and power windows Silver Basic powertrain coverage Aluminum Coverage for electrical and electronic components such as power seats and navigation systems Motorcycle & ATV Specialty warranty coverage for ATVs and motorcycles *Memorial Day deals may not apply to Aluminum and Motorcycle & ATV plans. Be sure to ask a CarShield representative before agreeing to purchase. About CarShield – Most Affordable CarShield earns 4.2 out of 5.0 stars in our industry-wide review study thanks to its thoughtful coverage options and excellent standing among customers. However, it's the company's rates that truly make it stand out. CarShield offers some of the lowest prices on car warranty coverage, especially among top-tier providers. Keep reading: CarShield review Other Extended Car Warranty Deals Although these Memorial Day deals from Endurance and CarShield are absolutely worth looking into, there are other opportunities to save on coverage. Protect My Car – Save $500 Protect My Car (PMC) is another provider that makes the top five in our extended car warranty industry review with a score of 4.2 out of 5.0 stars. Our team especially likes the company's selection of maintenance plans. PMC is now offering $500 off of one of its three coverage options if you use this special link or click the widget below. Keep reading: Protect My Car review

CARCHEX – Save $100

CARCHEX is one of the oldest and most reputable car warranty companies in the industry. That strong reputation and some attractive included benefits help CARCHEX earn a score of 4.3 out of 5.0 stars in our provider study. Now, you can get $100 off of one of the company’s five coverage plans by using the code SAVE100 when you check out.

Best for Used Cars Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5.0 Get Quote (866) 950-7122 Top-rated provider with unmatched customer service and affordable coverage

Is an Extended Car Warranty Worth It?

Even with the savings you can get from Memorial Day deals, you may be wondering if an extended car warranty is worth it. The answer depends on your financial situation and your plans for your vehicle.

Here are a few situations in which an extended warranty is worth it:



You want to avoid risk : An extended car warranty allows you to avoid financial risk by paying a monthly fee – or all at once – to cover any future repairs. Since car repairs can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, spending the money on a warranty plan can protect you.

: An extended car warranty allows you to avoid financial risk by paying a monthly fee – or all at once – to cover any future repairs. Since car repairs can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, spending the money on a warranty plan can protect you. You have a car that’s expensive to repair : Luxury vehicles and European brands typically require specialty labor and expensive components. In this case, it’s more likely that the cost of repairs will come close to or even exceed the cost of a warranty.

: Luxury vehicles and European brands typically require specialty labor and expensive components. In this case, it’s more likely that the cost of repairs will come close to or even exceed the cost of a warranty. You have a car that’s unreliable : Some cars are notorious for having problems. Sites like RepairPal provide a reliability rating that lets you know how likely your car is to need repairs. If your car is unreliable, there’s a better chance you’ll get a good value out of your warranty.

: Some cars are notorious for having problems. Sites like RepairPal provide a reliability rating that lets you know how likely your car is to need repairs. If your car is unreliable, there’s a better chance you’ll get a good value out of your warranty. You plan to keep your car for a long time: The likelihood of the need for car repairs goes up as a car gets older. If you plan to keep your car for more than a few years, a warranty can help you manage repair costs that are all but inevitable.

If you decide that an extended car warranty makes sense for you, we advise shopping around and getting a few quotes – even with Memorial Day deals available. Getting multiple quotes allows you to compare to see who offers the best coverage plans for your needs and budget.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best extended auto warranty providers.

Affordability : A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, mileages, warranty plans, and locations to give this rating.

: A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, mileages, warranty plans, and locations to give this rating. Coverage : Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car warranty company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account the number of plans offered by each provider, term limits, exclusions, and additional benefits.

: Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car warranty company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account the number of plans offered by each provider, term limits, exclusions, and additional benefits. Industry Standing : Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, availability, and years in business when giving this score.

: Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, availability, and years in business when giving this score. Customer Service: Reputable extended car warranty companies operate with a certain degree of care for consumers. We take into account customer reviews, BBB complaints, and the responsiveness of the customer service team.

*Data accurate at time of publication.