What Does Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Cover?

The differences between mechanical breakdown insurance and other protection plans like extended warranties are small but important.

Read our comparison of these two options to determine the right fit for your vehicle.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products linked below.

If you’ve been looking for a way to save on car repairs, you may have come across both mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI) and extended warranties as options.

Keep reading to learn the difference between these two options. We’ll explain why we think extended warranties offer additional benefits that may be lacking under mechanical breakdown insurance, using one of the best extended car warranty companies, CARCHEX, as our example. To learn more about the provider, check out our comprehensive review of CARCHEX.

What Is Mechanical Breakdown Insurance?

Mechanical breakdown insurance covers repairs or replacement parts in the event of an unforeseen breakdown, not including accidents or routine maintenance. Insurance companies normally provide MBI plans. As an insurance policy, mechanical breakdown insurance is paid through an annual payment and a deductible or co-pay for repairs.

Mechanical breakdown insurance is not the same as the following coverage:

Car insurance —This type covers automobile accidents, including vehicle damage and bodily harm caused by collision. Auto insurance is legally required for all drivers.

—This type covers automobile accidents, including vehicle damage and bodily harm caused by collision. Auto insurance is legally required for all drivers. Manufacturer’s warranty —This warranty is included with the price of the vehicle to protect new car buyers from paying for faulty factory parts or workmanship. The manufacturer covers repair or replacement of a range of parts for a specific number of years or miles.

—This warranty is included with the price of the vehicle to protect new car buyers from paying for faulty factory parts or workmanship. The manufacturer covers repair or replacement of a range of parts for a specific number of years or miles. Extended warranty—Considered a service contract, this warranty can be granted by the manufacturer or a third-party company. An extended warranty covers vehicle systems and components after the manufacturer’s warranty expires. These contracts have year and mileage limits as well.

What Does Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Cover?

If mechanical breakdown insurance doesn’t cover accidents or maintenance, what exactly does it cover? Coverage varies by insurance provider, as well as the age and model of the car. Some cars, unfortunately, are just more expensive to insure and repair.

Typically, mechanical breakdown coverage includes the more important parts of the vehicle, such as the powertrain:

Drive axle

Transmission

Engine components

Electrical components

In premium plans, mechanical breakdown insurance may also cover brake systems, steering, suspension, air conditioning, and some digital components. It makes sense these more comprehensive “bumper-to-bumper” plans cost more.

You should not expect mechanical breakdown insurance to cover basic repairs and maintenance like tire rotations and replacements, oil changes, brake pads, and windshield wipers. These are considered routine or preventative maintenance and therefore aren’t covered. The same goes for corrosion and everyday wear and tear.

Where Can I Get MBI Coverage?

Mechanical breakdown insurance is provided by car insurance companies, and sometimes banks and credit unions. It can be available for new and used vehicles.

Sometimes, an MBI plan isn’t true mechanical breakdown insurance. This is often the case with insurance providers that use third-party underwriters to provide customers with vehicle protection plans. These companies sometimes refer to what would actually be an extended warranty as mechanical breakdown insurance.

The plans are still backed by insurance companies and the regulations that govern them, so they’re often considered trustworthy coverage options. In fact, the state of California requires all vehicle service contract providers be backed by an insurance provider, unless they maintain a certain quantity in assets.

Insurance companies that muddy the waters between mechanical breakdown insurance and extended warranties include Allstate, Progressive, and Mercury Insurance.

When Should I Get Mechanical Breakdown Insurance?

You can purchase mechanical breakdown insurance after buying a new car, and eligibility usually ends after a certain number of miles. Mechanical breakdown insurance can be a supplement to your required auto insurance.

Before purchasing mechanical breakdown insurance, you should ask if it’s right for you. Is coverage minimal or extensive? Is your vehicle eligible? Is it more expensive than an extended warranty? Are you a high-mileage driver, and if so, do you expect to have expensive repairs or breakdowns in your future? These are all questions that should be answered before you sign a contract.

How Are Extended Warranties Different?

An extended warranty isn’t an insurance policy. Rather, it’s a service contract usually provided by a dealer or third-party company that covers the costs of mechanical breakdowns. These contracts are available for new or used cars, but they only cover repairs once the manufacturer’s warranty expires. Regular wear and tear isn’t usually covered, nor is damage caused by neglect or poor maintenance.

This sounds pretty similar to mechanical breakdown insurance, so how is it different? Here are some ways:

There may be limitations on where you can get repairs, but the best providers offer flexibility.

Some extended warranty providers pay the repair shop up front, while others reimburse you.

Some extended warranties may be sourced by brokers who find competitive rates across different provider plans.

Extended warranties usually provide extra benefits like towing, trip interruption, fuel delivery, rental car reimbursement, and roadside assistance.

Extended warranties are good options for high mileage cars, older cars, and used cars, and can be purchased at any time. Some MBI plans must be purchased before a car is 15 months old (e.g. GEICO MBI plans).

There are many reputable extended warranty providers. Later in this article, we’ll breakdown two of the top extended warranty providers, Endurance and CARCHEX. Read a direct comparison between these two providers in our Endurance vs. CARCHEX review.

Need extended warranty coverage? Automoblog has reviewed the best auto warranty companies to find the best coverage for your vehicle See Our Top Picks >

Should I Choose An Extended Warranty Over Mechanical Breakdown Insurance?

Even though mechanical breakdown insurance and extended warranties are similar, choosing one over the other comes down to pricing, your vehicle, and your personal preferences.

Mechanical breakdown insurance is an option for new vehicles with less mileage, but older or more expensive cars may not be eligible. With this type of policy, it can be easier to pay the monthly payments rather than a large repair cost upfront, but extended warranty providers often offer similar payment options. Also, mechanical breakdown insurance doesn’t normally cover wear and tear items or offer extra perks like rental car reimbursement.

Extended warranties can provide the same level of bumper-to-bumper coverage with extra perks. Your extended warranty may also provide longer coverage for high-mileage vehicles and used cars, which are more likely to have mechanical breakdowns.

Finding A Reputable Extended Car Warranty Provider

What makes a warranty company reputable and trustworthy? After all, insurance providers already have a trustworthy reputation due to their adherence to regulations.

One of the main factors is a warranty company’s ability to pay for the repairs it promises. Companies backed by insurers are guaranteed to have the capacity to pay up. In addition, top companies will pay the repair facility directly, so you don’t have to come up with the cash upfront.

Below, we’ll take an in-depth look at two of our recommended companies, Endurance and CARCHEX.

Extended Warranty Coverage from Third-Party Provider Endurance

We’ve named Endurance the “Best Overall” third-party car warranty provider in the nation. Endurance is the 2019 Inc. 5000 honoree backed by an AM Best A-rated insurance company.

When you purchase a warranty from Endurance, you’ll gain access to a number of added perks to your chosen coverage plan. New members become an Endurance Elite member, free of charge for one year. The benefits include:

Roadside assistance: Roadside assistance and towing are available from Endurance 24 hours a day and seven days a week through the Endurance Protect mobile app.

Roadside assistance and towing are available from Endurance 24 hours a day and seven days a week through the Endurance Protect mobile app. Rental car reimbursement: Endurance will reimburse you up to $30 per day for a rental car while your car is being repaired.

Endurance will reimburse you up to $30 per day for a rental car while your car is being repaired. Tire repair replacement: Endurance will reimburse you for up to two replaced or repaired tires per year.

Endurance will reimburse you for up to two replaced or repaired tires per year. Key fob replacement: Endurance will reimburse you up to $500 for a lost key fob or replace it for you.

Endurance will reimburse you up to $500 for a lost key fob or replace it for you. ID theft: Endurance provides a benefit of up to $25,000 that can be used to deal with fraud-related expenses.

Endurance provides a benefit of up to $25,000 that can be used to deal with fraud-related expenses. Personal assistant: The Endurance Personal Concierge provides live, human help with everything from reservations to tickets, directions, and emergencies.

The Endurance Personal Concierge provides live, human help with everything from reservations to tickets, directions, and emergencies. Member rewards: With an Endurance warranty and Endurance Elite Membership, you get $250 in vouchers that can be used for shopping, dining, hotels, and more.

With an Endurance warranty and Endurance Elite Membership, you get $250 in vouchers that can be used for shopping, dining, hotels, and more. Endurance Protect app: This mobile application lets you stay connected with the Endurance staff throughout your week.

If you’re interested in an extended warranty, an Endurance representative can help you understand what plan would be best for your vehicle. The tools below can also help you get started with a free quote.

Best Overall Get Quote (866) 990-3410 The best option for a direct provider, meaning you work with their team throughout every step of the process

Extended Warranty Coverage from Third-Party Provider CARCHEX

Not all extended warranty companies are made the same, but CARCHEX can provide the same level of trust and quality service as many mechanical breakdown insurance providers. CARCHEX has a strong history in the warranty industry, and reviews are positive overall.

Better Business Bureau rating of A+ and accredited since 2009

Shopper Approved rating: 4.4/5

“Top Pick” award by ConsumerReviews.com for six consecutive years

2017 “Top Pick” and 10.0 score from ThoroughlyReviewed

Positive customer service reviews

Positive reviews of the claims process

CARCHEX offers five levels of coverage with several plans under each tier, all backed by industry leaders like American Auto Shield and Royal Administration Services.

To get a free quote and a better understanding of what you might pay with CARCHEX coverage, call or click to get a free quote below. An agent can discuss the type of plan that’s right for your car, as well as optional add-ons that can provide even better coverage and peace of mind.