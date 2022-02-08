Maserati Launches “Fuoriserie” Customization Program for 2022 Vehicles

Iconic Italian automaker Maserati has recently launched its Fuoriserie customization program, allowing buyers to create bespoke renditions of the Quattroporte luxury sedan, Ghibli sports sedan, and Levante SUV.

Fuoriserie (or custom-built in Italian) aims to offer a “deeper connection between the driver and car,” said Maserati, and the brand will work closely with each customer throughout the process to ensure the vehicle is representative of “the driver’s true spirit.” The carmaker has pre-created three Fuoriserie vehicles based on Trofeo variants across its lineup to get things started.

Fuoriserie Trofeos

Trofeo is the range-topping variant of the Maserati Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante. Trofeo models have a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged Ferrari V8 engine under the hood, capable of pumping out 580 horsepower and 538 lb-ft. of torque.

Ghibli Trofeo Fuoriserie has Blue Maserati paint wrapped in the brand’s legendary Birdcage livery. It also gets 21-inch Dark Orione forged wheels and anodized red brake calipers, while the interior receives black and gray Zegna Pelletesuta leather upholstery and gloss carbon macro twill accents. The Ghibli Trofeo can go from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, and Maserati’s Fuoriserie program ensures it looks good while doing so.

Meanwhile, Quattroporte Trofeo Fuoriserie is wearing Verde Royale Mettalic paint, 21-inch Dark Orione forged wheels, and gloss black brake calipers. Interior touches include Zegna Pelletusta leather seat material and gloss carbon trim. Zegna Pelletesuta results from a partnership between Maserati and Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna. It consists of thin strips of leather woven together like fabric to create a unique look and texture.

Last (but not least) is Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie with Orange Zest Metallic paint, 22-inch staggered Orione wheels, and gloss black brake calipers. In addition, the interior has Line Pieno Fiore black leather with contrast stitching and gloss carbon-fiber interior trimmings. Levante Trofeo is standard with all-wheel drive and accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds.

Fuoriserie Themes

Some people find it tricky to decide with so many possibilities, so Maserati has included three made-to-measure themes as a starting point for the Fuoriserie custom program. It not only highlights the varying ways to commission a new Maserati, but it shows the almost-endless possibilities that allow clients to create their one-off Italian vehicle.

Corse

Fuoriserie Corse draws inspiration from Maserati’s racing heritage. If you like past-meets-present styling mixed with historic paint colors, liveries, and interior materials, the Corse theme is a good starting point for your Fuoriserie journey.

Unica

Fuoriserie Unica is for the individual who craves the latest trends in pop culture, fashion, and the arts. Maserati said the inspiration for Unica comes from “trend forecasting” for consumer interests along with next year’s color and material trends. Really, this is a fancy way of saying the Unica theme is for you if you consider yourself hip and with the times.

Futura

Of course, Fuoriserie Futura is for individuals who appreciate technology and new, innovative materials. It draws insight from modern sportswear, product designs, and interior décors while highlighting performance and sustainability.

Build Your Own

Finding it hard to choose between the three? You can play around with Maserati’s online survey to find out which Fuoriserie theme will tickle your fancy. The survey has you pick from a series of photos, videos, and color schemes to determine which theme best fits your personality. After doing the survey, it determined the Unica collection was best for us. Apparently, we are with the times here at Automoblog.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Maserati S.p.A.