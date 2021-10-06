New Technology Alerts You When One of Your Wheels is Loose. Here is How it Works.

During the recent Motor Bella show, our sister publication, AutoVision News, spent some time with the Nira Dynamics team (we met them earlier in 2021 during an event at the American Center for Mobility). Nira Dynamics, based in Linköping, Sweden, specializes in state-of-the-art vehicle analytics and road perception technologies for a new era of transportation and mobility. One such technology, pioneered by Nira Dynamics, is called Loose Wheel Indicator. As a safety-first technology, it detects when a wheel is loose on your vehicle and alerts you accordingly so you can slow down and pull over.

How Loose Wheel Indicator Works

After learning about the many different applications and safety benefits of Loose Wheel Indicator, we believe it’s something every vehicle should have as standard equipment. In the video below, our editor Carl Anthony explains how the technology works and why it’s important for the safety of all road users.