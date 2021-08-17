Lingenfelter Launches Performance Design pTR Carbon Fiber Intake Manifold System for C8 LT2 Corvettes

Lingenfelter Performance Engineering has announced the arrival of its Performance Design pTR Carbon Fiber Intake Manifold System for C8 LT2 Corvettes. The new intake manifold system, designed for both street and track use, went through a year of rigorous development and validation testing before hitting the market.

Key Specifications

The Performance Design pTR Carbon Fiber Intake Manifold takes stock C8 LT2 Corvettes to the next level in terms of performance. When paired with the Lingenfelter 95 mm Throttle Body, the new intake manifold supplies an additional 25 horsepower at the rear wheels. Furthermore, the system allows for complete ECM integration using the factory connectors, with no calibration required.

The Performance Design pTR Carbon Fiber Intake Manifold is an all-inclusive, technically advanced system with everything but the kitchen sink – from the pressure tested Performance Design pTR Carbon Fiber Intake Manifold to the high-performance Lingenfelter 95 mm Throttle Body (if required). The system also includes the appropriate couplers, hoses, harnesses, gaskets, fasteners, and connectors. The Lingenfelter Performance Engineering team designed these components to work with the factory-installed connections and fittings on all C8 LT2 Corvettes (minus the convertible models).

Additionally, the new manifold system features a sleek-looking five-layer carbon fiber upper and a durable heat-resistant glass-reinforced nylon lower, all while embracing a lightweight tunnel ram architecture.

Pricing & Availability

The Performance Design pTR Carbon Fiber Intake Manifold System for C8 LT2 Corvettes is available now for a retail price of about $2,100 (as of this writing). See the Lingenfelter Performance Engineering official website to learn more about the new intake manifold system.