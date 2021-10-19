Lexus Eternals Vehicles Pay Tribute to New Marvel Studios’ Film

Lexus and Marvel Studios have teamed up for a special series of Lexus Eternals vehicles, inspired by the superheroes from the film, which opens on November 5th. The Eternals story follows a group of heroes who protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants mysteriously return, the Eternals reunite to defend humanity once again. A unique custom-body wrap characterizes each vehicle to match the heroes from the film.

“We’re excited to bring the Eternals partnership to life through these custom-wrapped Lexus vehicles,” explained Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. “Just as each Eternals character has a distinct style and set of capabilities, so does each character-themed Lexus.”

“After so successfully telling a co-branded story on the original Black Panther film, we’re thrilled to be teaming up with Lexus once again,” said Mindy Hamilton, SVP, Global Partnership Marketing at Marvel Studios. “Combined with our custom spot directed by the Russo Brothers and starring Kumail Nanjiani in-character as Kingo, these Eternals-inspired vehicles show that exciting collaborative storytelling can extend even beyond traditional media.”

Lexus Eternals Vehicles

Here is a brief description of each vehicle in the gallery above.

Ajak Lexus GX: Ajak, played by Salma Hayek, is paried with the luxury SUV.

Druig Lexus GX: Druig (Barry Keoghan) is a rebel so the GX is again perfect.

Gilgamesh Lexus LX: Gilgamesh (Don Lee) is a kindred spirit to the biggest Lexus SUV, the LX.

Ikaris Lexus LS: Richard Madden's character is considered the tactical leader, hence the LS.

Kingo Lexus IS: Kingo, played by Kumail Nanjiani, is paired with the stylish Lexus IS.

Makkari Lexus RC F Track Edition: Perfect for the fastest Eternal, Makkari (Lauren Ridloff).

Phastos Lexus LX : Brian Tyree Henry plays the technological guru, so the LX fits nicely.

Sersi Lexus RC F : Paired with one of the film's most powerful characters, Sersi (Gemma Chan).

Sprite Lexus NX: A perfect compliment to Lia McHugh's character.

Thena Lexus LC 500: Angelina Jolie's character is an ideal match for the sleek Lexus LC 500.

The Lexus Eternals vehicles will be featured in various events and media programs, including the red carpet premiere of the film.

Photos & Source: Lexus, Marvel Studios.