Land Rover Introduces Comprehensive SV Bespoke Service For Range Rover Models

Land Rover has introduced its newest customization arm, the SV Bespoke Service, for deep-pocketed clients of the latest Range Rover luxury SUV. The service offers an extended array of color combinations, materials, and finishes to create a customized Range Rover straight from the factory.

“By blending enhanced personalization with peerless refinement and unmatched capability, Range Rover continues to deliver the ultimate in modern luxury,” said Geraldine Ingham, Range Rover’s Managing Director. “With the new SV bespoke commissioning service, we invite our most discerning clients to become the creator of their truly unique vehicle.”

The SV Bespoke Service is available on the Range Rover’s mid-level Autobiography and range-topping SV trims and covers everything that could catch the eye, including lavish hood and tailgate scripts in 24-carat gold.

SV Bespoke Service: Freedom of Choice

Genuine luxury means having the option to choose, and this reasoning is why premium automakers have launched their respective bespoke departments reminiscent of the good old days of coachbuilding: Porsche has its Exclusive Manufaktur, while Lamborghini and Aston Martin have the Ad Personam and Q divisions. Finally, it’s Land Rover’s turn with its newest SV Bespoke Service, and we have to ask, why only now?

Land Rover said its fifth-generation Range Rover has a reputation for being the “world’s most desirable luxury SUV,” and it’s been that way since the off-roader debuted in 1969. Keeping that trend alive is the SV Bespoke Service, which offers up to 391 material colorways, 230 paint colors in gloss or satin finishes, and a match-to-sample paint service that could replicate any color request.

We assume no request is too silly or out-of-this-world for the Range Rover design team, including the option for that 24-carat gold script. Land Rover has not divulged how much it costs to have gold badging on a Range Rover. However, we’re pretty confident it’ll cost a ton, and you better watch where you park that bling.

Clients follow a unique and comprehensive seven-step creation process that considers colors, themes, materials, veneers and finishers, and other personalization requests. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

New PHEV Powertrain

Land Rover has debuted a new plug-in hybrid powertrain for the 2023 Range Rover, the P440e. It has a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine and a PHEV system that produces 434 horsepower, 457 lb-ft. of torque, and about 48 miles of all-electric range. Rounding up the available powertrains is a non-hybrid P400 3.0-liter turbocharged six (395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque) and our favorite, the P530 with a 523-horsepower 4.4-liter turbocharged V8.

All 2023 Range Rovers have an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drivetrain, regardless of engine choice. Moreover, the Range Rover is available in a standard or long-wheelbase body, depending on the trim.

Range Rover SV Bespoke Service Pricing

As with all custom projects, the limits of your imagination will depend on the digits in your bank account. For starters, a base Range Rover SE starts at around $108,000, while the Autobiography and top-of-the-line Range Rover SE start at $169,000 and $234,000, respectively, and an SV Bespoke paint job would add about $8,500 to the base price. Range Rover clients can learn more about the SV Bespoke Service online or by visiting the nearest dealership.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.