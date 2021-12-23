Two Minute Hot Take: Driving In Detroit With The K40 Platinum100 Radar Detector

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. The K40 Platinum100 radar detector in the video below was supplied to Automoblog by K40 Electronics.

Quick Take

The K40 Platinum100 radar detector is, in my experience, one of the best on the market when it comes to long-range detection. The Platinum100 is on par with both the Uniden R3 and R7 in the long-range detection department, even outperforming the mighty Escort MAX 360c on a few occasions with Ka bands at a distance.

On The Road

The video below summarizes a few weeks of driving around the Detroit area with the K40 Platinum100. We had good luck using the Auto sensitivity mode, which kept false alerts to a minimum. Although not as flashy as other radar detectors, the display is clean and the unit is lightweight. With the optional remote control, it’s easy to access the menu, mute a false alert, mark a location, or change sensitivity modes (although there is an added cost for the remote).

Video Review

If you have additional questions about the Platinum100, take a look at our full review. As of this writing, the K40 Platinum100 radar detector is available on Amazon for about $560.

If you are curious about other brands of radar detectors, read through this helpful guide. There we cover the top makes and models based on performance and price.