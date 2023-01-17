Is There Progressive DUI Insurance?

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Progressive does provide insurance coverage to drivers with a DUI on their record.

While there’s no such thing as an official Progressive DUI insurance policy, Progressive is one of the most well-known companies for offering car insurance with fair rates to high-risk drivers — particularly DUI drivers. In this article, we’ll explore Progressive’s helpful coverage options for DUI drivers and ways that drivers can save.

DUI Defined

Driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs or alcohol can impair your judgment and lead to dangerous consequences. Not only is it illegal, but it can also put you and others at risk. If caught driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) level of 0.08% or higher, you’ll be charged with a DUI.

If caught driving under the influence, you can expect stiff penalties, including fines and a suspended or revoked driver’s license. In some states where DUIs are considered felonies, you could face time behind bars if convicted. You could also be liable for damages if you cause an accident while driving under the influence.

The Impact of a DUI on Insurance Rates

Drivers convicted of DUIs can expect their car insurance rates to increase significantly. In some cases, rates could double or even triple. DUI drivers are more likely to get into accidents, file claims and bring about lawsuits, so insurance providers account for this increased risk by charging higher rates. They may also drop DUI drivers off their policies altogether.

The length of time that a DUI stays on a person’s record varies from state to state. In most states, DUIs remain on driving records for three-to-five years. In California, DUIs can stay on a person’s record for up to 10 years, which means 10 years of high car insurance rates.

Does Progressive Offer DUI Insurance?

Progressive is known for providing some of the best rates for drivers with DUIs. However, there’s no official “DUI insurance” policy. If you’re a DUI driver who wants insurance from Progressive, you must apply for a standard auto insurance policy.

When applying for coverage, you’ll be asked about your driving history. Be honest and upfront about your DUI conviction. Not disclosing this information could result in your policy being canceled or voided. While Progressive will most likely consider you a high-risk driver, it only raises its rates by an average of 13% in some states for drivers with this kind of record.

Progressive can also file an SR-22 on your behalf. An SR-22 is an auto insurance bond and certificate that proves you have the minimum amount of car insurance required by your state. If you’re required to have SR-22 insurance, Progressive can file it for you without you having to take any additional steps.

DUI Insurance Costs from Progressive

For DUI drivers, the national annual average for full coverage car insurance is $3,277. Progressive’s average rate is 29% cheaper than the national average, at $2,328. While Progressive’s DUI insurance rate is not as cheap as State Farm’s or USAA’s, Progressive is much more likely to accept DUI drivers altogether.

Car Insurance Company Average National Rate for DUI Drivers State Farm $2,180 USAA $2,236 Progressive $2,328 GEICO $3,376

How to Get Affordable Coverage If You Have a DUI

Just because you’ve been convicted of drunk driving doesn’t mean you can’t find affordable coverage. There are options available to get you the coverage you need without breaking the bank. Here are a few tips to help you get started:

Shop Around

Progressive is a fair car insurance company for DUI drivers, but it’s not the only company that will accept them. To find the best deal, it’s important to compare quotes from at least three or more different providers. Most insurers will offer free car insurance quote tools, or you can enter your zip code and driving history information into online comparison tools. You can also call insurance agents directly.

Look for Discounts

There are plenty of discounts that DUI drivers may benefit from:

Good student discount : This is available to college or high school students with a GPA of at least a B.

: This is available to college or high school students with a GPA of at least a B. Defensive driving discount : You may get this discount by taking a defensive driving course.

: You may get this discount by taking a defensive driving course. Multi-policy discount : This is available if you have more than one policy (such as renters and auto insurance) with the same company.

: This is available if you have more than one policy (such as renters and auto insurance) with the same company. Anti-theft device discount : Some companies will let you save if you install an anti-theft device in your car.

: Some companies will let you save if you install an anti-theft device in your car. Low-mileage discount: You may be eligible for this discount if you don’t drive your vehicle often.

Progressive offers good student, defensive driving and multi-policy discounts. Here are some additional discounts offered by Progressive specifically:

Pay-in-full discount : If you agree to pay your entire policy term in one large payment up front, you can save a lot on your premiums.

: If you agree to pay your entire policy term in one large payment up front, you can save a lot on your premiums. Automatic payment discount : For when your payments are automatically taken out of your account.

: For when your payments are automatically taken out of your account. Sign online discount : You can save just by signing up for a policy online (versus over the phone or in person).

: You can save just by signing up for a policy online (versus over the phone or in person). Online quote discount: Just getting a quote from Progressive can save you money on car insurance.

Try Usage-Based Insurance

Usage-based insurance is a type of policy that charges you based on your driving habits — usually through a plug-in device or an app. This is a great option for people who don’t use their car often, or for high-risk drivers who want a better shot at lowering their car insurance rates.

Progressive has a usage-based program called Snapshot that monitors:

The times of day you drive

How many miles and hours you drive

How hard you break and how fast you accelerate

How often you’re on your phone while driving

Your driving speeds

Drivers who score well in the Snapshot program could save as much as $156 per year. It’s a good option for drivers who have been in at-fault accidents or gotten multiple speeding tickets and DUIs/DWIs.

Consider Coverage Alternatives

If you struggle to find affordable coverage, you can try a non-owners policy. This policy does not cover a vehicle, but provides liability coverage for you if you use a motor vehicle that is owned by another person. This could be a good option if you don’t often drive or only drive occasionally. Another alternative is to get coverage through your credit union or employer. Some employers offer group auto insurance rates, which can be cheaper than individual rates.

Drive Safely

One of the best ways to get affordable coverage is to practice safe driving. You’ll be viewed as a lower-risk driver if you can avoid accidents and any more traffic violations. This could help you get cheaper rates.

Our Recommendations for Auto Insurance

While your rates will surely be higher compared to someone without a DUI on their driving history, there are insurance companies out there that are willing to work with someone with a DUI violation. In addition to Progressive, we have a few recommendations for companies that could offer cheap car insurance for DUI drivers.

GEICO: Best Discounts

GEICO is one of the most popular insurance companies for several reasons. On top of offering great coverage options with a wide range of discounts, GEICO boasts a robust A++ financial standing from AM Best and a user-friendly mobile app. Some of its extras include roadside assistance, rental reimbursement and accident forgiveness.

GEICO offers policyholders discounts such as:

DriveEasy discount (in select states)

New vehicle discount

Military discount

Defensive driving discount

State Farm: Best Overall

State Farm is a reliable and well-known company that offers a wide range of coverage options and discounts. The company’s add-on coverages include rental coverage, travel expense, roadside assistance, rideshare coverage and classic car insurance. In our review, State Farm scored an impressive 9.1 out 10.0.

State Farm also offers discounts that can be helpful to DUI drivers, such as:

Accident-free discount

Anti-theft discount

Defensive driving course discount

Good student discount

USAA: Best Military Provider

USAA is an excellent choice for military families. The company has an excellent financial rating and offers 24/7 customer support. In our review, USAA scored 9.6 out of 10.0. Some of its perks include accident forgiveness, gap insurance, rideshare coverage and classic car insurance.

On top of giving its policyholders discounts for bundling home or renters’ insurance with auto coverage, USAA provides other savings opportunities, such as:

Family discount

Length of membership discount

Military installation discount

No payment plan fee discount

Progressive DUI Insurance: FAQ

Is there such a thing as DUI insurance? There is no such thing as DUI insurance in the technical sense. However, some companies offer car insurance to drivers who have been convicted with DUIs. Many companies also offer an SR-22, which is a certificate of financial responsibility that proves a driver has the minimum liability coverage required by their state. If you’ve been convicted of a DUI, you may be required to get an SR-22 and file it with your state DMV. How does a DUI affect your insurance rate? Having a DUI can raise your insurance rate significantly. Car insurance companies consider drivers with DUIs to be more likely to drive drunk, get into car accidents, file claims or get involved in lawsuits. To offset the financial risk, insurers either reject DUI drivers for coverage or raise their rates very high. How much does DUI insurance cost? There is no official cost to DUI insurance, because there is no such thing as an official DUI insurance policy. Drivers with DUIs can get insured by certain companies, but costs will vary across providers. Progressive’s national average for full coverage car insurance for 35-year-old male DUI drivers is $2,328. GEICO’s is $3,376 and State Farm’s is $2,180. Is there a way to get cheaper DUI insurance? There are some ways to get cheaper DUI insurance. You can shop around and compare rates from different companies, take advantage of special car insurance discounts or try usage-based insurance programs, which monitor your driving habits and award you with discounted premiums if those habits are safe.

Methodology

The Detroit Bureau collects data from every major car insurance provider to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Our in-depth rating system takes into account market share, coverage, auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services, customer satisfaction and ratings from industry experts. Each insurer is given a weighted score in four categories, as well as an overall score out of 10.0.

We recommend auto insurance companies based on these rankings, but we also encourage you to perform your own research and compare quotes to find the best coverage.