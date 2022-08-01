Is CarShield Worth It? (2022)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

CarShield is one of the country’s most popular extended warranty providers and continues to build its reputation. The company offers a wide range of protection plans, flexible payment options, and several deductible choices. But is an extended warranty from CarShield worth the investment?

Our review team researched the best extended auto warranty companies and named CarShield the Most Affordable provider in the industry. Keep reading to learn more about the company’s coverage options and determine if it’s right for you.

CarShield Warranty Plans

CarShield is a vehicle service contract broker, meaning it offers protection plans administered by other companies such as American Auto Shield. Along with a plan specifically designed for motorcycles and ATVs, CarShield offers the following levels of coverage:

CarShield Warranty Plan Details Diamond This comprehensive coverage plan protects all vehicle components except for a few exclusions. The Diamond plan is similar to a dealership’s new car bumper-to-bumper warranty. Platinum Covered components in the Platinum plan include most parts of the engine, transmission, air conditioning, cooling system, fuel pump, and electrical system. This is a good option for high-mileage vehicles, used cars, and those nearing the end of a manufacturer’s warranty. Gold CarShield’s Gold plan is an enhanced powertrain warranty, covering the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. Electrical components such as the alternator, starter, and power windows are also included. Silver CarShield’s most affordable powertrain plan covers crucial parts of your vehicle, including the engine, transmission, water pump, and drive axle. Aluminum The Aluminum plan focuses on computer-related and electrical components. Cruise control, electronic gauges, and various types of sensors are covered.

What’s Excluded?

Like most other extended auto warranty providers, CarShield’s plans feature exclusions. The list of auto repair items that are not covered include, but are not limited to:

Parts that have been modified

Damage caused by lack of maintenance

Damage caused by unauthorized repairs

Damage caused by collisions, acts of nature, and vandalism

Wear-and-tear components like brake pads, wiper blades, and air filters

Additional Benefits

You’ll need to read the fine print of your vehicle service contract to know what specific perks you receive, but many CarShield plans offer:

Towing assistance

Fuel delivery service

Rental car reimbursement

24-hour roadside assistance

Trip interruption benefits for covered breakdowns more than 100 miles from home

CarShield Costs

CarShield allows you to pay month-to-month or buy a long-term plan. The company’s protection plans typically come with monthly payments between $99 and $129. Our team reached out to CarShield for quotes on a few popular vehicles at different coverage levels. With a $100 deductible for each plan, these are the estimated costs we received:

Vehicle Mileage CarShield Plan Terms Monthly Cost 2018 Toyota Camry 28,000 Diamond 5 years/100,000 miles $83 for 18 months 2013 Honda Accord 90,000 Gold Unlimited $99.99 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 55,000 Diamond 5 years/100,000 miles $129.99 2017 Honda CR-V 45,000 Silver Unlimited $119

The price of your CarShield contract will depend on a range of factors, including the level of coverage you select, your car’s make, model, and mileage, and the deductible you choose. You can get a free quote through CarShield.com or by speaking with a CarShield customer service representative. Then, compare this to quotes from other reputable extended car warranty companies to make sure you get the best deal.

Repair Estimates

By reviewing some car repair quotes, you can better determine if CarShield coverage is worth the investment. Courtesy of RepairPal, here are a few cost estimates for common repairs – that CarShield covers – of the vehicles listed above:

Vehicle Repair Estimated Cost 2018 Toyota Camry Serpentine Belt Replacement $94 to $114 2013 Honda Accord Radiator Hose Replacement $287 to $304 2016 Chevrolet Silverado Power Seat Control Module Replacement $598 to $635 2017 Honda CR-V Oil Pump Replacement $1,003 to $1,136

Conclusions

A CarShield vehicle protection plan can give you extra peace of mind in the case of a mechanical breakdown, especially if your vehicle is nearing the end of its factory warranty coverage. CarShield also boasts a 4.0 out of a 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot, with more than 29,000 customer reviews.

Is CarShield Worth It: FAQ