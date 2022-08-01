Is CarShield Worth It? (2022)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.
CarShield is one of the country’s most popular extended warranty providers and continues to build its reputation. The company offers a wide range of protection plans, flexible payment options, and several deductible choices. But is an extended warranty from CarShield worth the investment?
Our review team researched the best extended auto warranty companies and named CarShield the Most Affordable provider in the industry. Keep reading to learn more about the company’s coverage options and determine if it’s right for you.
Most Affordable
Our Rating: 4.2 out of 5.0
Well-known provider that offers great coverage with great pricing
CarShield Warranty Plans
CarShield is a vehicle service contract broker, meaning it offers protection plans administered by other companies such as American Auto Shield. Along with a plan specifically designed for motorcycles and ATVs, CarShield offers the following levels of coverage:
|CarShield Warranty Plan
|Details
|Diamond
|This comprehensive coverage plan protects all vehicle components except for a few exclusions. The Diamond plan is similar to a dealership’s new car bumper-to-bumper warranty.
|Platinum
|Covered components in the Platinum plan include most parts of the engine, transmission, air conditioning, cooling system, fuel pump, and electrical system. This is a good option for high-mileage vehicles, used cars, and those nearing the end of a manufacturer’s warranty.
|Gold
|CarShield’s Gold plan is an enhanced powertrain warranty, covering the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. Electrical components such as the alternator, starter, and power windows are also included.
|Silver
|CarShield’s most affordable powertrain plan covers crucial parts of your vehicle, including the engine, transmission, water pump, and drive axle.
|Aluminum
|The Aluminum plan focuses on computer-related and electrical components. Cruise control, electronic gauges, and various types of sensors are covered.
To learn more about CarShield plans and covered repairs, read our full CarShield review.
What’s Excluded?
Like most other extended auto warranty providers, CarShield’s plans feature exclusions. The list of auto repair items that are not covered include, but are not limited to:
- Parts that have been modified
- Damage caused by lack of maintenance
- Damage caused by unauthorized repairs
- Damage caused by collisions, acts of nature, and vandalism
- Wear-and-tear components like brake pads, wiper blades, and air filters
Additional Benefits
You’ll need to read the fine print of your vehicle service contract to know what specific perks you receive, but many CarShield plans offer:
- Towing assistance
- Fuel delivery service
- Rental car reimbursement
- 24-hour roadside assistance
- Trip interruption benefits for covered breakdowns more than 100 miles from home
CarShield Costs
CarShield allows you to pay month-to-month or buy a long-term plan. The company’s protection plans typically come with monthly payments between $99 and $129. Our team reached out to CarShield for quotes on a few popular vehicles at different coverage levels. With a $100 deductible for each plan, these are the estimated costs we received:
|Vehicle
|Mileage
|CarShield Plan
|Terms
|Monthly Cost
|2018 Toyota Camry
|28,000
|Diamond
|5 years/100,000 miles
|$83 for 18 months
|2013 Honda Accord
|90,000
|Gold
|Unlimited
|$99.99
|2016 Chevrolet Silverado
|55,000
|Diamond
|5 years/100,000 miles
|$129.99
|2017 Honda CR-V
|45,000
|Silver
|Unlimited
|$119
The price of your CarShield contract will depend on a range of factors, including the level of coverage you select, your car’s make, model, and mileage, and the deductible you choose. You can get a free quote through CarShield.com or by speaking with a CarShield customer service representative. Then, compare this to quotes from other reputable extended car warranty companies to make sure you get the best deal.
Repair Estimates
By reviewing some car repair quotes, you can better determine if CarShield coverage is worth the investment. Courtesy of RepairPal, here are a few cost estimates for common repairs – that CarShield covers – of the vehicles listed above:
|Vehicle
|Repair
|Estimated Cost
|2018 Toyota Camry
|Serpentine Belt Replacement
|$94 to $114
|2013 Honda Accord
|Radiator Hose Replacement
|$287 to $304
|2016 Chevrolet Silverado
|Power Seat Control Module Replacement
|$598 to $635
|2017 Honda CR-V
|Oil Pump Replacement
|$1,003 to $1,136
Conclusions
A CarShield vehicle protection plan can give you extra peace of mind in the case of a mechanical breakdown, especially if your vehicle is nearing the end of its factory warranty coverage. CarShield also boasts a 4.0 out of a 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot, with more than 29,000 customer reviews.
Is CarShield Worth It: FAQ
Is CarShield a gimmick?
Although CarShield doesn’t have a great rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website – with only 1.4 out of 5.0 stars – it is not a scam, a rip-off, or a gimmick. CarShield customer service consistently responds to negative reviews and complaints, with over 1,200 closed in the last 12 months. The company has a good reputation on Google, with a 4.2 out of 5.0-star rating based on over 10,000 reviews.
Is CarShield worth it?
After researching the best extended auto warranty companies, our team named CarShield the Most Affordable provider in the industry. This is a good indicator that CarShield is worth it.
How much does CarShield cost on average?
Typical monthly payment plans for protection from CarShield range between $99 and $129 based on the chosen coverage level. There is a $100 deductible for each plan.