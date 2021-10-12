Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition From Popular G.I. Joe Film Now Available

The Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition from Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is now available! Painted in either Phantom Black or Quartz White, this unique Sonata is decked out with carbon fiber, matte black accents, and dark chrome exterior badges. Based on our experience, the Sonata is one of the best sedans on the market right now, and the N Line Night Edition dials it up a notch.

Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Highlights

Red painted brake calipers.

Dark chrome front “H” Hyundai badge.

Matte black 19-inch unique alloy wheels.

Dark chrome rear “H” Hyundai and “Sonata” badges.

Matte black mirror cover (body color on Quartz White).

N logo wheel center caps (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic).

Carbon fiber rear lip spoiler (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic).

Matte black upper door handle cover (body color on Quartz White).

Pricing & Availability

This ultra-sweet Sonata is available now for a starting MSRP of $35,775 (including destination and handling). However, if you want one, better jump now. Hyundai is only making 1,000 of them. The photos above were shot in late September 2021 on a canyon road near Riverside, California.