Hyundai Grandeur Restomod: Plush Velvet Seats, Bronze Mood Lighting & Piano Keys

The year was 1986. Halley’s Comet returned to our solar system, Argentina won the World Cup, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame held its first induction ceremony, and Hyundai debuted the Grandeur flagship sedan. Sold as an executive car, the Hyundai Grandeur was an early precursor to the Genesis lineup today. And fitting enough, Hyundai is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Grandeur with a futuristic restomod.

Exterior Design

Hyundai developed the Heritage Series Grandeur to highlight the original sedan’s symbolic significance while also finding inspiration for future vehicle designs. The latter, of course, means electrification.

Designers reinterpreted the first-generation Hyundai Grandeur as a modern all-electric car with the Parametric Pixel exterior lighting that distinguishes the IONIQ 5. Other modern touches include new side mirrors, covered wheels, slide cladding, and pixel-style LED headlights and taillights.

Interior Treatments

Hyundai married “newness” and “retro,” calling it “Newtro,” which sounds like a pop/synth band that would have toured with Wang Chung. Plush treatments throughout the cabin include the burgundy velvet seats with a touch of Nappa leather, a center console armrest with a hidden pop-out compartment, and bronze mood lighting.

Hyundai Grandeur Restomod interior layout. Dashboard dials and buttons are replaced in favor of an ultra-wide, flat-screen touch display, although the airplane-style gear selector retains that 80s feel. Photo: Hyundai Motor Company.

Ignition Keys & Piano Keys

Capturing the excess of 80s pop culture is an 18-speaker stereo developed by South Korean sound designer Guk-il Yu. The soundbar includes a cool piano function that can be played through the audio system when the Hyundai Grandeur restomod is parked.

“As our designers conceive the future, it’s important to look back on what we’ve created in the past and find inspiration in it,” said Hak-soo Ha, Head of Interior Group of the Hyundai Design Center. “With the Heritage Series Grandeur, our designers have reinterpreted an important part of Hyundai’s history as a wonderfully unique blend of vintage and contemporary that reflects the boundless possibilities of our EV era.”

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor Company.