Shipping a car to another state is a big deal, but it doesn’t have to be stressful.

You’ll likely pay between $1,000 and $2,000 to move your vehicle to another state.

Having a car transport company ship your vehicle could reduce stress and protect the car from potential damages.

There’s no need to feel stressed if you’re preparing for a big move and wondering how to ship a car to another state. Shipping a car, even across state lines, is an easier and more straightforward process than most people imagine.

In this article, we’ll discuss how to ship a car to another state and share how much you’ll likely pay for auto transport services. To help you make the right decision for your budget, we’ve researched and ranked the best car shipping companies for long-distance moves.

How Do I Ship a Car?

The first step in learning how to ship a car to another state is gathering quotes from various vehicle transport companies. To do this, you’ll need to know basic information about your car, your ideal shipping time frame, and where you’d like the car to be picked up from and delivered to. Your next task in figuring out how to ship a car to another state is to choose the auto shipping company that offers the right combination of options and value.

Choose Open vs. Enclosed Transport

When shipping your car, you’ll need to choose between enclosed transport and open transport. An enclosed carrier is best if you want extra protection, less hassle, and added peace of mind when shipping a classic car or a luxury vehicle. Otherwise, open auto transport is the most common method and the cheapest way to transport a vehicle.

Choose Door-to-Door vs. Terminal-to-Terminal Shipping

Where your car will be picked up from and delivered to are your next key considerations. Door-to-door transport, which involves a vehicle being picked up and dropped off as close to a specific address as possible, is the most convenient option.

You can save some money by having your car picked up from and transported to terminals, though not all auto shippers offer terminal-to-terminal service. While this method is extremely cost-effective, it takes slightly more work on the part of the vehicle owner.

Sign the Bill of Lading

After you’ve picked an auto shipping company and your job is assigned to a transporter, check your car for preexisting scratches or dents. Also, remove all personal items from your car beforehand to avoid possible theft and any extra charges due to the added weight of your personal belongings.

Your professional driver will join you for an inspection both before the car heads out and when it arrives at its destination. Post-transport, you’ll sign a bill of lading, pay any remaining balance, and drive your vehicle away. At that point, you will understand just how simple learning how to ship a car to another state can be.

How Much Does Car Shipping Cost?

In our October 2021 survey of 1,000 auto transport customers, we found that people typically pay between $1,000 and $2,000 for car shipping services. Here’s the full survey breakdown:

Your car shipping costs will depend on a variety of factors, including the size of the car being shipped, your delivery timeline, and a range of market conditions. Comparing car shipping quotes online and booking in advance are two of the best strategies for locking in the best rate.

Note that your shipping rates will likely be higher since you’re figuring out how to ship a car to another state rather than working through a shorter move. While overall prices are higher when shipping cross-country or over long distances, the price per mile is lower.

Cost Estimates: Shipping a Car to Another State

To give you a clearer picture of how much it might cost to ship a car to another state, we asked for instant quotes from leading auto transporters. Here are a few cost estimates for shipping a 2018 Nissan Rogue via open-air trailer using door-to-door service:

Car Shipping Company Approximate Mileage Estimated Cost Montway Auto Transport 535 miles $749 SGT Auto Transport 1,500 miles $1,415 American Auto Shipping 2,445 miles $1,789

Both Montway Auto Transport and SGT Auto Transport offer discounts for paying in cash. For the above examples, you would pay discounted prices of $709 to Montway and $1,385 to SGT for using cash to fund the shipping process.

How To Ship a Car to Another State: Conclusion

Many potential customers at first think that learning how to ship a car to another state will be an extremely complicated process. That’s rarely the case, though. It’s also a relatively affordable option for drivers who are willing to compare free quotes from multiple providers before booking.

Top Picks for Shipping a Car to Another State

Learning how to ship a car to another state shouldn’t be hard, especially if you pick one of the leading auto transport providers. Below, we’ve listed our top-rated car moving companies:

Car Shipping Company Overall Rating Price Rating Services Rating Montway Auto Transport 4.7 4.5 4.8 SGT Auto Transport 4.6 4.4 5.0 American Auto Shipping 4.6 4.4 5.0

*Ratings are determined by our editorial review team. Learn more about our scoring methodology below.

#1 Montway Auto Transport: Best Service

Montway Auto Transport is one of the most popular car shipping providers, having shipped over 140,000 cars in 2020 alone. The company works with over 15,000 vetted carriers, creating a healthy bidding process which often leads to affordable rates. Montway Auto Transport ships vehicles to all 50 states including Hawaii and Alaska and to locations across the globe.

Guaranteed pickup dates, expedited deliveries, and various other shipping options help Montway Auto Transport to earn solid reviews online. The company has an A+ score on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website, along with a 4.6- out of 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot.

Further reading: Montway Auto Transport review

Best Service Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5.0 Get Quote (866) 882-8614 One of the best car shipping companies.

#2 SGT Auto Transport: Best Shipping Options

SGT offers a variety of transport options to the contiguous 48 states, to Hawaii, and even to international destinations. The company works with over 200,000 reputable carriers to transport all kinds of cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, and specialty vehicles.

Though it’s only been in business since 2014, SGT Auto Transport has established a positive reputation in the marketplace. This is reflected in the company’s 4.8- out of 5.0-star rating from those on the BBB website. SGT Auto Transport also receives excellent scores on Trustpilot, where reviews often mention strong customer service and an easy scheduling system.

#3 American Auto Shipping: Best Customer Service

American Auto Shipping has over 20 years of experience and sets itself apart from the competition by offering locked-in prices and concierge services. American Auto Shipping’s car transport services are available in three tiers, so you can pay a bit more for expedited shipping or save money if there’s no rush.

American Auto Shipping holds an A+ rating and receives 4.7 out of 5.0 stars from customers on the BBB website. The company also boasts high marks from Google reviews, with an impressive 4.6 out of 5.0-star rating.

How To Ship a Car to Another State: FAQ

Below are some frequently asked questions about how to ship a car to another state.

How much does it cost to ship a car across the U.S.? According to the free quotes we received from leading car shipping companies, cross-country vehicle shipments such as from California to New York typically cost slightly less than $2,000. Your shipping cost will depend on the type of car you’re moving, the time of year, whether you choose an open carrier or enclosed auto transport, and various market conditions. How much is it to ship a car from Texas to California? Shipping a 2018 Nissan Rogue from San Francisco to Austin, Texas, on an open trailer costs about $1,385 with SGT Auto Transport. Your shipping cost may vary considerably depending on vehicle type, time of year, and your chosen type of transport vehicle. How much does it cost to ship a car from Florida to North Carolina? According to Montway Auto Transport, it costs $709 to ship a 2018 Nissan Rogue from Orlando, Florida, to Raleigh, North Carolina, via an open car carrier. Your car shipment might cost more or less depending on size and type of vehicle, transport method, and other variables. Rates may also vary if you’re located in Miami, Tampa, or Jacksonville instead. How long does it take to ship a car from Seattle to Los Angeles? According to Montway Auto Transport, it takes four to six days to ship a car from Seattle to Los Angeles. Your vehicle shipping timeline will vary based on the time of year, weather conditions, and how competitive the shipping route is.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best car shipping companies.