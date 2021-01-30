Honda Maintenance Cost: How Much Will You Pay? (2021)

Honda drivers pay an average of $428 per year for maintenance and repairs.

Honda vehicles are reliable, and their maintenance costs are below the industry average.

Extended auto warranties and prepaid maintenance plans can help reduce Honda ownership costs.

Your annual Honda maintenance cost may be lower than average, as Hondas are known for their reliability. However, you should still have an auto budget set aside for scheduled services and repairs.

In this article, we’ll cover average annual Honda maintenance costs so you can know what to expect to pay. We’ll also discuss the manufacturer’s recommended service schedule, factors that affect maintenance costs, and ways to save on your overall ownership expenses.

One way to save is by purchasing an extended car warranty. These contracts reduce out-of-pocket expenses when you have a mechanical breakdown. You can learn more about our top picks for extended warranty coverage using the button below.

Average Honda Maintenance Cost

According to RepairPal, drivers pay an average of $428 in annual Honda maintenance costs, which includes routine services and unscheduled repairs. Compared to other brands, Hondas are very affordable to maintain. The industry’s average annual maintenance cost is $652, and yearly expenses for some car brands – especially luxury brands – cost much more.

Honda maintenance costs also depend on the vehicle. Here’s a comparison of some popular Honda models:

Honda Model Average Annual Honda Maintenance Cost* Honda Civic $368 Honda Fit $390 Honda Accord $400 Honda CR-V $407 Honda Odyssey $547

*Data from RepairPal.

What Determines Honda Maintenance Costs?

RepairPal gives Honda a 4.0 out of 5.0-star rating and ranks it first place out of 32 car brands for its reliability. To calculate this score, RepairPal considers reported repair costs, frequency, and severity. Here’s how Honda vehicles stack up:

Drivers visit the repair shop less frequently than the industry average, though marginally.

Hondas are less likely to sustain a severe repair. All of these factors contribute to lower Honda maintenance costs.

Honda replacement parts are affordable, especially when compared to the cost of luxury vehicles’ specialty components.

While average Honda maintenance costs are affordable, your overall ownership costs will depend on how well you maintain the vehicle. Following recommended maintenance schedules help you spot problems early and save money on repairs. On the other hand, if you neglect car maintenance, a Honda may cost far more than the annual average.

To give you a better idea of your Honda’s annual maintenance services, we detailed an example service schedule below, according to Majestic Honda:

Honda Service Interval Maintenance Item Every 7,500 miles Engine oil change and tire rotation Every 15,000 miles Engine oil change and systems inspection Every 30,000 miles Air filter replacement Every 45,000 miles Brake fluid and coolant change 90,000 miles Brake fluid and transmission fluid change 105,000 miles Timing belt, spark plugs, and coolant replacement

Your brakes, suspension, air conditioning, and fuel system will be inspected at different service intervals to ensure they’re working properly. Keep in mind that this maintenance schedule provides general guidelines for 2019 Hondas. Driving habits and road conditions can also affect your routine services. We recommend consulting your owner’s manual or Honda’s website to find information specific to your vehicle.

Beyond scheduled maintenance costs, you’ll need to budget for unexpected repairs. According to RepairPal, Honda drivers commonly encounter the following issues:

Ignition switch fails

Air conditioning blows warm air

Electric sliding doors malfunction

Can a Car Warranty Lower Your Honda Maintenance Cost?

Car repair costs only increase as a vehicle ages. It can be expensive for many drivers to cover repairs out of pocket – a major repair can cost $1,000 or more. An extended auto warranty can reduce the impact repairs have on your budget, which can help in the long term. Rather than pay for repairs outright, drivers are only responsible for a deductible and a one-time or monthly contract payment.

Honda Extended Warranty

The Honda extended warranty can last up to eight years or 120,000 miles, whichever comes first. You can choose between four Honda Care coverage plans as well as a Honda Care prepaid maintenance program, but dealership mechanics must perform covered repairs and services.

Extended Warranty From a Third-Party Provider

Many reputable extended car warranty companies offer more flexible and affordable options than Honda. Third-party vehicle service contracts come in a variety of coverage levels so you can customize your plan. Most third-party plans are also valid at any repair facility licensed by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®), which means you choose the mechanic you’re most comfortable with.

If you’re looking to save money on coverage, third-party extended warranties often cost less than the manufacturer’s option. In our research, plans from leading providers cost between $70 and $100 per month. Since Honda vehicles can also last longer than Honda’s maximum 120,000-mile term limit, it may be best to opt for third-party plans, which can extend up to 200,000 or 250,000 miles. Additionally, some warranty companies offer maintenance plans.

Top Recommendations for Extended Car Warranties

The best way to shop for an extended car warranty is to contact multiple providers. If you speak with a sales representative, you can let them know you’re shopping around. Sometimes, you can find extra discounts when companies know you’re comparing your options.

You can make the most of your time by getting quotes from the best providers first. Some of our top picks include Endurance, CARCHEX, and Protect My Car.

Frequently Asked Questions