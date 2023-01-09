Epic 2.7 Million Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Hypercar Debuts

Texas hypercar manufacturer Hennessey pulled the cover off the Venom F5 Revolution Coupe, a leaner and meaner version of the Venom F5, first announced in 2020. Described as an apex predator, the rear-wheel drive Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution is the lightest of its brethren at under 3,000 lbs. Hennessey Chief Engineer, John ‘Heinrocket’ Heinricy, helmed the project.

“I led engineering on some of the most extreme cars to come out of GM, including the Corvette Z06 and Cadillac CTS-V, but nothing compares to designing, developing, and refining a race car for the road like the Venom F5 Revolution,” Heinricy explained. “From the outset, we designed the Venom F5 hypercar to be ultra-light and monstrously powerful, with dynamics to match.”

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Powertrain

At the center of the carbon-fiber monocoque chassis is Hennessey’s Fury engine, a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8 with an astonishing 1,817 bhp. Power is delivered to the tarmac through an automated single-clutch gearbox. What enhances the Fury powertrain, in this instance, from other Venom F5 models, is a suite of track-focused updates, like the carbon fiber front splitter and adjustable rear wing.

Airflow & Downforce

Hennessey fitted the rear wing with special end plates that halt high-pressure air on top from spilling underneath. This increases downforce without extending the wing’s width. At the same time, the end plates generate vortexes that guide airflow for improved aerodynamics and stability. According to Hennessey, the rear wing delivers more than 800 lbs. of downforce at 186 mph (300 km/h) and over 1,400 lbs. pounds of downforce at 249 mph (400 km/h).

Meanwhile, the new front splitter prevents air from passing under the Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution, creating a low-pressure vortex beneath the vehicle to aid downforce. Dive planes in front of the wheels channel airflow to shift the aerodynamic balance forward to improve turn-in and overall grip.

The roof-mounted air scoop delivers cool air to the Fury engine. Photo: Hennessey Performance.

Suspension & Braking

Team Hennessey opted for more aggressive alignment settings and adjustable dampers that drivers can calibrate on the spot to match the requirements of a given track. New forged alloy wheels make for a larger contact patch, while the carbon-ceramic brakes feature muti-piston calipers.

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Availability

The Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Coupe makes its debut at the Miami Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d’Elegance on January 15th, 2023. The track-focused hypercar is limited to just 24 units globally, with a starting MSRP of 2.7 million.

“The new Venom F5 Revolution Coupe combines our outstanding 1,817 bhp V8 Fury combustion engine with our lightest and most capable chassis,” said John Hennessey, company founder and CEO. “The hypercar, which is astoundingly fast, is at home on a racing circuit where utmost handling is paramount – it offers the nimbleness of a fighter jet, yet with a powerplant like a Saturn V rocket!”