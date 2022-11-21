Golf Cart Shipping 2022

Golf cart shipping is a very similar process to transporting a standard car

Figure out your pickup and drop-off locations, the type of shipping service you need, and your time frame.

Montway Auto Transport and Easy Auto Ship are two reputable companies that offer specialized golf cart shipping.

Whether you use your golf cart for days out on the course or to get around your community, you want to know your vehicle is in good hands if you need to transport it. The most reputable companies that offer golf cart shipping services will securely transport your cart at a fair price, giving you peace of mind that your vehicle will safely arrive at its destination.

Our team has reviewed the best car shipping companies nationwide that offer golf cart shipping services, including Montway Auto Transport and Easy Auto Ship. Equipped with various transport services, instant quotes, and flexible shipping options, these top-rated companies will get you back on the golf course in no time.

How To Ship Your Golf Cart

The golf cart shipping process is similar to transporting a standard car, which is fairly straightforward. To start, you need to determine the details of your shipment, including pickup and drop-off locations, what type of shipping service you need, and your time frame. You’ll then get quotes from multiple providers, compare your options, and book a shipment with the company of your choice.

Golf Cart Shipping Services

Many car shipping companies offer transport services for specialized vehicles such as golf carts. There are several service options available depending on your needs, budget, and time frame. These include:

Open vehicle transport : Open transport means your vehicle is shipped on an open carrier and will be exposed to the elements. While this is a fairly common shipping option for standard vehicles, it’s a much less common method for shipping golf carts.

: Open transport means your vehicle is shipped on an open carrier and will be exposed to the elements. While this is a fairly common shipping option for standard vehicles, it’s a much less common method for shipping golf carts. Enclosed vehicle transport : Your vehicle is transported in an enclosed trailer or shipping container to prevent damage and avoid exposure to the elements. This is the most common shipping option for golf carts.

: Your vehicle is transported in an enclosed trailer or shipping container to prevent damage and avoid exposure to the elements. This is the most common shipping option for golf carts. Door-to-door : With door-to-door shipping, your golf cart is picked up and dropped off as close as possible to addresses you provide.

: With door-to-door shipping, your golf cart is picked up and dropped off as close as possible to addresses you provide. Terminal-to-terminal : Terminal-to-terminal transport means your vehicle pickup and drop-off occurs at a predetermined location along with other auto shipments. This is often more affordable than door-to-door shipping, though not all major providers offer it.

: Terminal-to-terminal transport means your vehicle pickup and drop-off occurs at a predetermined location along with other auto shipments. This is often more affordable than door-to-door shipping, though not all major providers offer it. Expedited: If you have a time constraint, you can choose expedited shipping for an additional cost rather than waiting one to two weeks for carrier availability. Vehicles can usually ship within a few days.

Golf Cart Shipping Costs

The mileage of your shipment is one of the most significant factors when it comes to determining costs. Auto transport companies have different per-mile rates that can help you get a sense of how much golf cart shipping might cost you.

Leading car shipping provider Montway Auto Transport states that general costs are around $1.96 a mile for distances under 500 miles, $0.93 a mile for distances between 500 and 1,500 miles, and $0.58 per mile for distances that are over 1,500 miles.

With Easy Auto Ship, transport costs are around $1.00 a mile for distances under 500 miles, $0.75 a mile for distances over 500 miles, $0.60 a mile for over 1,000 miles, and $0.50 a mile for long distances over 2,000 miles.

Both Montway and Easy Auto Ship offer affordable shipping rates and similar costs per mile. To get a sense of what actual shipments cost with each company, see the tables below.

Montway Auto Transport Costs

Our team reached out to Montway to get quotes for golf cart transport services for a 2016 two-passenger, battery-powered golf cart. Note that Montway only offers enclosed transport services for golf carts, which typically costs more than open shipping.

Miles Traveled Type of Transport Montway Auto Transport Estimate 407 miles Enclosed $1,019 1,188 miles Enclosed $1,819 2,785 miles Enclosed $2,879

Easy Auto Ship Costs

We contacted Easy Auto Ship to get free quotes to ship a 2016 two-passenger, battery-powered golf cart using both open and enclosed shipping services.

Miles Traveled Type of Transport Easy Auto Ship Estimate 407 miles Enclosed $925 1,188 miles Open $995 2,785 miles Open $1,500

Golf Cart Shipping Cost Factors

Golf cart transportation costs can vary widely based on the company you choose as well as a number of factors about your shipment and your golf cart. Some of the variables you can expect to influence your shipping prices include:

Transport type : Open shipping is generally more affordable than enclosed shipping

: Open shipping is generally more affordable than enclosed shipping Pickup and delivery locations : Door-to-door shipping typically costs more than terminal-to-terminal delivery

: Door-to-door shipping typically costs more than terminal-to-terminal delivery Distance shipped : Shipping over a long distance or cross-country costs more overall, but less per mile

: Shipping over a long distance or cross-country costs more overall, but less per mile Golf cart size : Larger golf carts are often more expensive to ship

: Larger golf carts are often more expensive to ship Time of year: Rates tend to spike in January and during the summer due to high demand

Top Recommendations for Golf Cart Shipping

Golf carts are specialized vehicles that not all auto transport companies will ship. Montway Auto Transport and Easy Auto Ship are two top-rated companies that offer specialized golf cart shipping, so you can trust that your cart will be safe in their care. With free quotes, enclosed shipping, and door-to-door service, both companies offer a variety of shipping options.

Montway Auto Transport

Montway Auto Transport is a trustworthy company to consider for car and golf cart shipments. With a variety of services, nationwide availability, and positive customer service scores, Montway is a reliable provider that receives the Best Overall designation from our review team.

Founded : 2006

: 2006 Headquarters : Schaumburg, Illinois

: Schaumburg, Illinois Availability: All 50 states and international destinations

Montway offers several shipping services for golf carts including door-to-door, enclosed carrier, international, and expedited shipping. The company also has a positive industry reputation, with accreditation and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Our team ranks Montway Auto Transport first in our review of the best car shipping companies of 2022, with an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars.

Overall Rating 4.6 Reputation 4.8 Price 4.3 Services 4.8 Customer Service 4.6

Easy Auto Ship

Easy Auto Ship is a solid vehicle transportation service option for both US and international shipping. With shipping to Alaska and Hawaii as well as worldwide delivery locations, the company can ship your golf cart wherever you need. It also offers a wide range of service options at a fair price, making it worth consideration.

Founded : 2013

: 2013 Headquarters : Youngstown, Ohio

: Youngstown, Ohio Availability: All 50 states and international destinations

Easy Auto Ship’s golf cart shipping services include door-to-door, open and enclosed carrier, international, and expedited shipping. Its open shipping service for golf carts in particular can help make your transport costs more affordable as well.

Like Montway Auto Transport, Easy Auto Ship also holds an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB. Our review team gives the company an average of 4.5 out of 5.0 stars because of its strong industry reputation and range of service options.

Overall Rating 4.3 Reputation 4.6 Price 3.8 Services 4.9 Customer Service 4.4

Golf Cart Shipping: Conclusion

Montway and Easy Auto Ship are among our highest-rated shipping companies and are smart choices for golf cart shipping. Both companies offer affordable average prices, a good range of shipping services, and a positive customer experience. We recommend reaching out to multiple shipping providers for free quotes to compare your options and find the right company to ship your cart.

Golf Cart Shipping: FAQ

What is the best way to transport a golf cart? The best way to transport a golf cart is by using an enclosed trailer. This shipping method can help protect your golf cart from the elements and any debris while on the road. Montway Auto Transport and Easy Auto Ship both offer enclosed golf cart transport. How long does it take to ship a vehicle? On average, a car shipping company will usually pick up your vehicle within five days and transportation generally takes between seven and 10 days. This average is based on coast-to-coast shipping within the US, so your shipment time may vary. Do golf carts have vehicle titles? A standard golf cart does not have a vehicle title. However, if a cart is modified to become a low-speed vehicle (LSV) then you must obtain a certificate of title.

