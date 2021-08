Our editor, Carl Anthony, provides an audio overview of the GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept. Complete with front and rear locking differentials, Multimatic DSSV dampers, and a functional kitchenette, the OVERLANDX concept is the ultimate weekend getaway vehicle. Hit play to hear more!

