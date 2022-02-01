GMA T.33: Gordon Murray’s Timeless Beauty Shines With V12 Muscle

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has unveiled the much-awaited follow-up to its remarkable T.50 three-seat fan car. Prof. Gordon Murray CBE refers to the GMA T.33 as the world’s most accomplished, all-around two-seater V12 supercar. This is done, according to GMA, by merging luxury, incredible power, and practicality in a supercar that’s no bigger than a Porsche Cayman. Instead of aiming (and hitting) the stars with its first car, GMA is going for the moon with the T.33.

“This is a car where comfort, effortless performance, and day-to-day usability are even more front and center in its character,” said Prof. Murray, head honcho of GMA. “It has been designed and engineered to the same exacting standards as our T.50, with the same emphasis on driver focus, performance, and lightweight design, but the outcome is a very different motor car.”

What Is The GMA T.33?

The GMA T.33 may look like it’s cut from the same cloth as the all-conquering T.50 (and the T.50 Niki Lauda), but nothing could be farther from the truth. You can call the T.33 the ultimate grand touring and everyday supercar, and you won’t be far off. It only has two seats instead of three, and it doesn’t have a quirky fan (or fan-assisted aerodynamics, according to GMA) at the back like the T.50.

However, it does have the same high-revving, naturally-aspirated 3.9-liter Cosworth V12 as the T.50 but in a less neck-breaking tune. In the T.50, that marvelous V12 spins to a banshee-shrieking 12,100 rpm while pumping out 650 horsepower and 344 lb-ft. of torque, making it the most power-dense, naturally-aspirated engine in existence.

No Turbos, No Problem

For the T.33, the Cosworth V12 retains its all-aluminum architecture while receiving new camshafts (presumably with more conservative cam profiles), a variable valve timing system, and bespoke ECU tuning. The result is 607 horsepower, 335 lb-ft. of torque, and an 11,100 rpm redline. GMA claims 75 percent of the engine’s torque arrives as early as 2,500 rpm, while 90 percent is available from 4,500 to 10,500 rpm, all in a package that weighs no more than 392 lbs. (178kg).

The V12 engine transfers all that twist to the rear wheels via a six-speed Xtrac manual gearbox or a paddle-shifted ISG (Instantaneous Gearchange System) automatic transmission. The former weighs 181 lbs. (82kg) and is the lightest manual gearbox fitted to a supercar. Meanwhile, the ISG automatic weighs 172 lbs. (78kg) and is – you guessed it – the world’s lightest supercar paddle-shift gearbox (while also delivering the world’s fastest gear change). Holy mackerel!

The GMA T.33’s V12 engine and transmission are semi-structural components that absorb (and harness) all the traction, braking, and cornering forces of the vehicle. “Numerous systems and components were re-engineered and re-designed to pursue excellence, and we are 100 percent confident that the V12 provides the perfect match for the T.33’s driving characteristics,” Prof. Murray added.

GMA T.33 V12. Photo: Gordon Murray Automotive.

Proprietary iFrame Construction

The GMA T.33 has a unique iFrame carbon-aluminum monocoque tub with cored carbon-fiber panels to further reduce weight without penalizing stiffness and crash-worthiness. It has a Formula One-inspired safety cell with precision-engineered deformable areas to make sure of that.

Furthermore, the T.33 has a bespoke double-wishbone suspension system. The front features aluminum alloy uprights and an anti-roll bar, while the rear features an IASM (Inclined Axis Shear Mounting) assembly with aluminum toe control links and uprights. The IASM system means the rear suspension mounts directly to the gearbox casing via anti-vibration bushings.

The result of all this chassis and suspension trickery is a car that feels like no other supercar on the planet, offering a delicate balance of telepathic handling and touring comfort.

How Fast Is The GMA T.33?

Of all the automotive personalities and executives over the years, Prof. Gordon Murray is probably the only one disinterested in zero-to-sixty times or top speed numbers – ironic for a man who created the McLaren F1, a car that once held the fastest production car title.

But for context, we anticipate the GMA T.33 to be potently quick. GMA promises a curb weight of no more than 2,425 lbs. (1,100kg), resulting in a power-to-weight ratio of 556 horsepower per ton or just a smidge under the Ferrari LaFerrari’s 599 bhp/ton rating. No doubt the T.50 remains the speed king, but it won’t be leaving the T.33 totally in the dust, that’s for sure.

Vintage Design Cues

We’re crushing on the T.33’s vintage design language and Targa-inspired B-pillar. It reminds us of hot rods from the late 30s and early 60s with its compact footprint, delicate curves, and purity of design. It has a fully-functional roof scoop (ram induction intake system) connected directly to the engine that shakes as you mash the go pedal.

“Our slavish adherence to the concept of engineering art extends far beneath the surface of the T. 33’s body,” Prof. Murray said. “Every part, no matter how small and no matter that the owner may never see it is designed to the same exacting standards as the body.”

We also like those gorgeous 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber. The T.33 also has Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes with six-piston aluminum monobloc front and four-piston rear alloy calipers.

And instead of having a fan, the T.33’s shape utilizes Passive Boundary Layer Control (PBLC) to slice the wind. It has ground-effect inlet channels and a rear diffuser with a boundary layer removal duct that sucks the vehicle to the ground. With so much grip, GMA found no need to adorn the bodywork with awkward flaps, wings, skirts, and vents. It still has an active rear spoiler that deploys in high-downforce mode, but the T.33’s design is a breath of fresh air like the T.50.

Photo: Gordon Murray Automotive.

Genuine Practicality

It may not look like it, but the GMA T.33 offers impressive cargo and storage room for such a hyper-focused supercar. The rear haunches open delicately like scissor doors to reveal side trunks. It also has a frunk or front trunk. GMA claims the storage compartments can accommodate up to six suitcases for a combined 280 liters of space.

Lifting the T. 33’s dihedral doors will reveal a simple, minimalist cabin with no touchscreen displays and column stalks. But then again, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and the carbon-fiber steering wheel has thumb buttons to control vehicle functions. Even the rev counter and aluminum switches hark back to the glory days of racing past.

GMA T.33: Pricing & Availability

There will be three variants of the GMA T.33 with 100 build slots for each variant. Every T.33 is fully-customizable and is bespoke for each client, and you can have it in left or right-hand drive. The complete GMA T.33 spec sheet is available as a PDF download.

The T.33 starts around $1.85 million, a bit less than the T.50’s three million base price. Then again, you can only order the T.33 since all build slots for the T.50 sold out faster than stink. The first T.33 deliveries will start arriving at owner garages by 2024.

Prof. Murray adds that the T.33 is the last gasoline car of GMA. Their next project could be a hybrid or hybrid-electric vehicle, or it could be an all-electric model. But for dyed-in-the-wool gearheads and petrolheads, nothing can replace the sensation of a naturally-aspirated V12, so get one while you still can.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Gordon Murray Automotive.