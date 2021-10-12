German Automakers Continue to Withstand Difficult Economic Situations at Home

According to recent reports from Reuters and the New York Times, automotive production in Germany has slowed because of a scarcity of raw materials, bottlenecks in the supply chain, and political uncertainty. The challenges are made more difficult because the export of cars drives a large share of Germany’s economy.

Carl Anthony, our editor here at Automoblog and our sister publication AutoVision News, was invited on MarketScale TV to discuss what is happening in Germany and the impacts here in the United States. He also explains what companies like BMW are doing to “future proof” their supply chains when it comes to producing electric vehicles.

Play the video below to see more.