Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept: The Pinnacle of Athletic Elegance?

South Korean luxury automaker Genesis unveiled its newest X Concept in 2021 as one of the most beautiful, eye-catching, and desirable prototypes our eyes have seen. Proudly wearing the Genesis crest grille and a delicately carved body, the X Concept has turned from renders to the real thing with the renamed Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept. The brand calls it a “freestyle design exercise” based on the first X concept. We call it ready for primetime.

“This car is an open-door moment in Genesis’ journey towards our future EV design,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Genesis. “This isn’t a show car – it’s a look into our design processes as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs, one that incorporates Genesis’ DNA.”

Hourglass Figure

The most defining characteristic of the Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept – one we fervently hope makes it to production – is the integrated LED daytime running light strip that has come to define the Genesis trademark. But unlike the previous X concept, the Speedium has full-width front light bars that form the crest grille, a unique touch that previews the face of all-electric Genesis models arriving no later than 2030. From the sides, Speedium’s anti-wedge design philosophy looks more organic than the Hyundai Ioniq 6’s streamliner outline.

It almost looks like a two-door station wagon from some angles, but it’s the type of wagon we won’t mind for the daily grind. It’s all because of Speedium’s delicately contoured hourglass shape, more prominent when previewing the concept from above. The curvaceous proportions and muscular stance have worked together for a car that aptly represents the brand’s Athletic Elegance design philosophy.

Genesis X Speedium Coupe. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

The Beauty of White Space

When Genesis first previewed the X Speedium, it did so without showing glimpses of the interior. Genesis waited until the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance to showcase what it would be like sitting inside the brand’s brilliant concept car. Taking inspiration from the South Korean design principle of “The Beauty of White Space,” we like the vehicle’s driver-centric dashboard layout where all the displays or controls are around the driver.

It also means the one riding shotgun won’t get to fiddle with the climate control or the radio. We assume the buttons and controls are redundant with the concept’s voice command system. Still, we like how the driver is in complete control of whatever’s happening inside the cockpit, a scenario we fear could become obsolete with the advent of fully autonomous vehicles powered by top-notch AI software.

The driver can access a curved OLED display with a center-mounted motor output indicator replacing the old-fashioned tachometer to display the motor speed. Meanwhile, a vertical touchscreen on the right side of the driver’s seat features “an optimized user interface” to control multimedia, climate, and other vehicle functions.

Genesis X Speedium Coupe interior layout. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Reserved Craftsmanship

There’s something to be said for a concept car named after South Korea’s Inje Speedium race circuit. It’s like calling your top dog, hardcore track car “The Nurburgring Edition,” but the Speedium Concept is more than squeezing out the fastest possible lap time. We’re talking about a speedy grand touring coupe that won’t back down from the occasional track day. And with its vegetable-tanned leather, breathable grain Pinegrove Green, and yellow quilted leather upholstery, it won’t look out of place in formal gatherings.

Moreover, Speedium has a state-of-the-art audio system created in collaboration with South Korean sound designer Guk-il Yu. It has aluminum tweeters, midrange speakers, woofers, and subwoofers placed strategically around the cabin to provide an out-of-this-world listening experience.

Electric Future

The Genesis X Speedium Coupe is an all-electric prototype with a still undisclosed battery and powertrain. Given its grand-touring gene pool, we reckon two electric motors and a 100 kWh battery (at the very minimum) are at play, good enough for a zero to 60 mph time of about 3.5 seconds and about 450 to 500 miles of range.

We like that Genesis was diligent enough to build a “hard model” of the X Concept after receiving cheers and adoration from all areas of the automotive space. Therefore, we see no reason why Speedium couldn’t jump from concept to production. Hyundai did it before with the 45 Concept/Ioniq 5 (never mind the Ioniq 6, a watered-down variant of the eye-popping Prophecy concept). It would be great if Genesis did the same with Speedium.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.