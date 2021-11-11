New Garmin DriveSmart GPS Navigators Offer Larger Screens, Updated Tech Features & More

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases, including the GPS navigators featured here.

American GPS pioneer Garmin has unveiled its newest lineup of portable DriveSmart GPS navigators with more expansive screens, pre-loaded traveler features, and updated voice assistance. The Garmin DriveSmart units come with six, seven, and eight-inch high-definition displays that rival most infotainment screens in brightness and clarity. Furthermore, the DriveSmart 86 series with its eight-inch screen is mountable in landscape or portrait mode.

“The new Garmin DriveSmart series accomplishes so much more than navigating to a destination thanks to new larger display options,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales.

Garmin DriveSmart Features

The Garmin DriveSmart navigators come pre-loaded with maps of North America and Europe, offer hands-free calling, and will alert a driver to speed changes, sharp curves, or other potential hazards. The DriveSmart 66, 76, and 86 also offer Tripadvisor traveler ratings (for recommended restaurants, hotels, and other tourists attractions), famous points of interest from Foursquare, and a handy directory of U.S. national parks.

The newest DriveSmart series also has an updated voice assist feature that allows for hands-free operation while asking the unit for directions. A unique environmental routing feature notifies the driver of restrictive zones.

Tech & Connectivity

The Garmin DriveSmart navigators have built-in Amazon Alexa, Wi-Fi connectivity, and two USB-C ports. In addition, the Garmin DriveSmart series provides access to real-time traffic updates, live traffic cameras, weather reports, and fuel prices when paired with the Garmin Drive app on your smartphone. And every Garmin DriveSmart can receive over-the-air updates.

“Whether drivers choose the six, seven, or eight-inch display, they can very clearly follow the recommended route while also seeing relevant information like traffic notifications and fuel prices along the way to truly simplify their driving experience,” Bartel added.

Pricing & Availability

The Garmin DriveSmart 66, 76, and 86 series are available through Amazon starting at or around $260.

Our Experience With Garmin

Without question, Garmin GPS units are among the most advanced on the market today, rivaling popular contenders like the TomTom Go Discover and Mio MiVue Drive 65 LM in both features and ease of use. We currently own a Garmin Tandem dash camera, which we have used while filming new vehicle reviews.