Should You Purchase a Ford Extended Warranty? (2022)

Ford extended warranties, sold by Ford Motor Company, protect cars up to eight years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

You can purchase extended coverage for your Ford from the manufacturer or from a third-party extended warranty company.

You can purchase extended coverage for your Ford from the manufacturer or from a third-party extended warranty company.

Considering a Ford extended warranty? Our review team has analyzed Ford Motor Company’s extended warranty plans, and in this article, we’ll discuss their strengths and weaknesses compared to warranties offered by popular third-party providers.

We conducted a comprehensive review of the best extended car warranty companies in the industry.



What Does A Ford Extended Warranty Cover?

A Ford extended warranty covers vehicle repair and labor costs after a mechanical breakdown. There are four Ford extended warranties, known as Ford Protect Extended Service Plans (ESPs), that cover vehicles up to eight years or 150,000 miles. You can get comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper protection or cover just the powertrain.

Here’s what each Ford extended warranty covers:

Ford Extended Warranty Plan Coverage Terms Plan Description PremiumCARE 8 years/150,000 miles Ford’s most comprehensive plan by far, PremiumCARE covers over 1,000 components. ExtraCARE 3 years/36,000 miles to 8 years/150,000 miles This plan covers 113 components of your engine, transmission, steering, brakes, and technological systems. BaseCARE 3 years/36,000 miles to 8 years/150,000 miles BaseCARE covers 84 components that specifically impact drivability, including parts of your engine, transmission, steering, and more. PowertrainCARE 8 years/150,000 miles PowertrainCARE covers 29 components of your engine, transmission, and drivetrain, plus gaskets and seals.

Ford Extended Warranty Benefits & Exclusions

Each level of coverage comes with the following benefits:

Courtesy towing

Transferable coverage

Destination assistance

24/7 roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Emergency travel coverage

Interest-free financing for 2 years

All covered repairs must be made at Ford or Lincoln dealerships. While this guarantees your vehicle will be worked on by factory-trained technicians using genuine Ford parts, it can be inconvenient if you live far from a dealership.

As with most extended warranties, Ford Protect Extended Service Plans do not cover routine maintenance such as oil changes or tire rotations. Ford ESPs also exclude windshield, tire, and dent damage, but Ford offers separate protection plans that can cover these items.

Do You Need Ford Extended Warranty Coverage?

A vehicle service contract, commonly referred to as an extended warranty, provides coverage for Ford vehicles after the factory warranty expires. Ford’s warranty provides three years or 36,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and five years or 60,000 miles of powertrain coverage for all of its new vehicles. When this limited warranty ends, Ford owners are entirely responsible for repairs, some of which can cost thousands of dollars.

According to RepairPal, Ford owners pay an average of $775 in annual repair costs. While this is lower than some car brands’ annual costs, it is higher than the industry-wide average of $652.

With a Ford extended warranty, most major repairs are covered. The peace of mind and budget protection offered by an extended auto warranty makes it worth it for millions of drivers on the road today. We recommend considering an extended warranty unless you’re easily able to pay a surprise repair bill for hundreds of dollars.

Ford extended warranties offset the cost of covered car repairs.

How Much Does a Ford Extended Warranty Cost?

The cost of a Ford extended warranty depends on a variety of factors, including the plan you choose and your vehicle’s model, age, and mileage.

Here’s how these and other factors can affect the pricing of an extended auto warranty:

Coverage length : Longer contracts typically cost more.

: Longer contracts typically cost more. Deductible : A lower deductible often leads to a higher overall coverage cost.

: A lower deductible often leads to a higher overall coverage cost. Coverage level : More comprehensive plans, like bumper-to-bumper coverage, are more expensive.

: More comprehensive plans, like bumper-to-bumper coverage, are more expensive. Existing coverage : If your vehicle is covered by the original warranty at the time of purchase, you’ll often get a cheaper contract.

: If your vehicle is covered by the original warranty at the time of purchase, you’ll often get a cheaper contract. Vehicle make, model, and mileage: Older vehicles or those with more miles on them typically cost more to protect because they’re more prone to breakdowns.

To find out how much a Ford extended warranty would cost for your vehicle, contact your local Ford dealership.

Ford Extended Warranty vs. Third-Party Providers

If you’ve weighed the pros and cons of extended car warranties and are interested in a Ford extended warranty, you should also consider third-party alternatives. Third-party warranties offer a few distinct advantages over the manufacturer’s plans, including:

Similar coverage for a lower price: Third-party providers typically offer similar coverage to manufacturer extended warranties but at a lower price point. Repair location: Under a Ford extended warranty, all repairs must be made at a dealership. With third-party coverage, you can have your car serviced at any licensed repair shop, including dealerships. Unique benefits: Extended warranty companies sometimes offer superior perks. For example, Endurance’s Elite Membership covers up to two tire replacements or repairs per year, concierge service, identity theft protection, and more. Ford does not offer any of these benefits. Sample contracts: Reputable extended car warranty companies make sample contracts available online, so you can see exactly what is and isn’t covered under each plan before you request a quote. Getting coverage through Ford, the first time you’ll be able to review a contract is when it’s time to sign on the dotted line.

Top Recommended Extended Auto Warranty Company: Endurance

Endurance is an excellent alternative to a Ford extended warranty. Our review team analyzed every major extended warranty company in the industry.

Endurance plans are available in every state except California and can cover cars up to 200,000+ miles. There are multiple deductible options ranging from $0 to $200. Endurance warranty reviews for customer service are largely positive – the company holds a 4.4 out of 5.0-star "Great" customer rating on Trustpilot and has a 3.32 out of 5.0-star customer rating on its Better Business Bureau (BBB) profile.

Along with standard perks like roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, and courtesy towing, some third-party plans come with additional benefits such as tire repairs and replacements, personal concierge services, vouchers, identity theft protection, and key fob replacements.

Third-party companies typically have sample contracts online, which you can compare against Ford extended warranties.





Many extended Ford protection plans cover electrical and high-tech components.

FAQ: Ford Extended Warranty

