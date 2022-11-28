All-New Fiat 500e: Is The Second Time a Charm for This Italian EV?

The Fiat 500 arrived in the U.S. for the 2011 model year as a premium city car with lots of charm and Italian flair. The brand sold about 44,000 units of the 500 in 2012, but the succeeding years were not so kind despite the availability of a vigorous, high-performance Abarth model and an affordable crossover.

Fiat pulled the plug on the 500’s American sojourn in 2019 despite launching an all-electric 500e variant. The EV version had all the vintage-inspired styling of the gas-only 500, but it cost $34,000 and ran out of breath after only 84 miles on a single full charge.

2024 Fiat 500e

However, Fiat CEO and Global Stellantis CMO Olivier Francois revealed plans to reintroduce the 500e to North America at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. The returning Fiat 500e will spearhead Stellantis’ assault in the burgeoning electrified genre alongside the incoming Dodge Charger Daytona SRT (or Charger eMuscle) and Ram EV truck. “We want to introduce America to EVs with our icon, the Fiat 500, because this is the right thing to do,” Francois said. “The new 500e is more than a car; it is a social project to feed America’s appetite for change toward sustainable mobility.”

2024 Fiat 500e: Range & Charging Specs

Here’s the thing: When the Fiat 500 bid adieu to Uncle Sam, the Italian automaker unveiled an all-electric Euro-spec 500. Right now, Fiat is not ready to spill the beans on the U.S.-spec 500e, but we know what to expect.

In Europe, the 500e is available in two battery options. The smaller 24 kWh battery pack delivers an estimated 150 miles of range, while the more powerful 42 kWh battery should be good for about 200 miles. All U.S.-bound Fiat 500e units will likely have a single electric motor and the larger battery, good for about 118 horsepower and 162 lb-ft. of torque.

Admittedly, the performance and range numbers don’t sound as exciting as some other EV models, but the inbound 500e should have more juice over a comparable Mini Cooper SE or Nissan Leaf. There’s chatter about a more potent Abarth 500e, and we’re hoping Fiat brings it stateside.

Unmistakably Italian

Instead of revealing the actual performance and range numbers, the all-new Fiat 500e made its grand debut in Los Angeles by presenting three one-off concepts designed by the who’s-who of the Italian fashion industry: Armani, Kartell, and Bvlgari.

Fiat 500 Giorgio Armani

The special edition Fiat 500 Giorgio Armani features a laser-etched body with micro-chevron engraving to make the metal resemble premium fabrics. Moreover, the interior is resplendent in open-pore wood, full-grain natural leather, and aluminum inlays.

Fiat 500 Kartell

Meanwhile, the Fiat 500 Kartell concept features a “monoblock” interior scheme, recycled polycarbonate exterior trim, and interior plastics derived from recycled polypropylene.

Fiat B.500 MAI Troppo

Finally, the Fiat B.500 MAI Troppo by Bvlgari has pearlescent saffron paint with gold powder, semi-precious stones in the steering wheel, and custom black and gold wheels with polished gold and diamond-paved B.500 logos.

2024 Fiat 500e: Pricing & Availability

Stellantis said the 500e will arrive at U.S. dealerships in early 2024, following its official debut at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. Pricing remains forthcoming, but we sense the new 500e will start upwards of $30,000, about the same as the old 500 EV.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Fiat Brand.