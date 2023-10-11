Fanttik X8 vs. Fanttik X8 Apex: What’s The Difference & Which Tire Inflator Should You Buy?

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Any commissions from Amazon and other affiliate partners, like Fanttik, come to us at no additional cost to you. The X8 inflators seen here were sent to us by Fanttik for this comparison.

Fanttik X8 vs. Fanttik X8 Apex: Crash Course

The Fanttik X8 and X8 Apex are cordless tire inflators with a range of attachments.

The X8 Apex is more robust and will have an easier time with vehicle tires, especially if you own a truck or larger SUV. The standard X8 is best for motorcycle or bike tires.

The X8 Apex includes a USB-A outlet for charging a mobile device like a smartphone.

Portable tire inflators, like the Fanttik X8 or X8 Apex, pack the convenience and functionality of a larger air compressor into a cordless, handheld unit. The advantage of a battery-powered unit is that you won’t need to hassle with draping the 12V cord out your window to use it. If you have a larger SUV without a rear power source, reaching the back tires might be tricky with a corded inflator. The potential downside is that the X8 and X8 Apex take up to 2.5 hours to charge, so if you ever need them in a pinch, it’s something to keep in mind.

In this quick but comprehensive guide, we cover the differences and similarities between the Fanttik X8 and X8 Apex. We own both and have had good luck with them, but depending on your needs, one will be better for you – but the short answer is if you need something for vehicle tires, the X8 Apex is the better choice.

Automoblog Review & Evaluation Process

During the summer of 2023, we received both portable tire inflators from Fanttik. While writing our review of the X8 and our review of the X8 Apex, we kept three main things in mind, listed below.

Versatility & Robustness: We imagined our readers would purchase something like either the X8 or X8 Apex with the intent to use them for a range of applications, from vehicle and bicycle tires, to balls and other inflatables. We also looked for “value-added” features, such as the built-in LED flashlight for inflating a tire at night. Since Michigan is home for Automoblog, one of our key benchmarks when evaluating products like this is if we would feel comfortable placing it in our winter emergency kit. Ease-of-Use: Both the X8 and X8 Apex have a digital screen with multiple attachments and accessories. We looked at how quickly each unit could be removed from the storage bag and assembled since having a low tire is both an inconvenience and a potential safety hazard. Battery Life: We looked at two considerations here: the time it takes the battery to recharge from empty and how many minutes the unit can run under repeated use. Show more Show less

Fanttik X8 vs. Fanttik X8 Apex: What’s The Difference?

While the standard X8 can handle the occasional low tire (bead leaks or nails), the larger X8 Apex was designed specifically for vehicle tires. By contrast, the smaller X8 was designed primarily for motorcycle and bicycle tires. Although you can use the X8 for car tires, the X8 Apex will inflate them faster.

Battery Life

In terms of battery life, the X8 Apex will run about 10 minutes longer on a full charge, making it more suitable for larger vehicle tires. Under normal conditions, the X8 will run for about 30 minutes, whereas the X8 Apex will run for 40 minutes. The standard X8 has a 5200 mAh capacity, while the X8 Apex has a 7800 mAh capacity.

According to Fanttik, on a full charge, the X8 Apex will handle up to four average-sized vehicle tires, 17 bike tires, 12 motorcycle tires, and nearly 90 balls. It’s unlikely you would ever need that much capacity at one time, but Fanttik’s “over-engineering” makes the X8 Apex ideal for larger tires.

Charging Port & Air Tube

The Fanttik X8 Apex includes a USB-A output for charging a phone, tablet, or other mobile device. This is a potentially helpful feature the standard X8 does not have. The X8 Apex comes with a rubber air tube roughly 18 inches long, versus the standard X8, which has an eight-inch rubber air tube. By contrast, the X8 is lighter than the X8 Apex (1.13 lbs. versus 1.74 lbs.)

Pressure Sensor Accuracy

The default pressure sensor accuracy is our only constructive critique of the Fanttik X8 Apex. According to the owner’s manual, when the X8 Apex gets a reading on a tire, it’s within a +/- two psi accuracy. By contrast, the smaller X8 inflator has a +/- one psi accuracy. This is probably not a deal-breaker for the average person, but it’s something to keep in mind. Properly inflated tires will ensure your vehicle gets the best gas mileage, and even a one psi drop can have a marginal impact.

Retail Price

One of the last (but important) primary differences is price. Not counting any deals or promotions, the standard X8 is available for $100 on Amazon, while the X8 Apex retails for $130 on Amazon.

Fanttik X8 (left) and the Fanttik X8 Apex (right). While the standard X8 will handle the occasional low vehicle tire, the larger and more robust X8 Apex will have an easier time with vehicle tires. Photos: Danielle Anthony.

Fanttik X8 & X8 Apex Similarities

The Fanttik X8 and X8 Apex have a digital display screen and come with a rubber air tube, a needle valve adapter for balls, Schrader and Presta valve adapters, a USB-C charging cable, an owner’s manual, and a cloth storage bag. Inside the storage bag is a separate pocket for the adapters and charging cord. The adapters attach to the top of the rubber air tube.

For working at night or during an emergency, both have a built-in LED flashlight that doubles as an SOS beacon.

Both the X8 and X8 Apex operate by “controlled inflation,” meaning they stop automatically once a pre-determined pressure is reached. The X8 and X8 Apex have five modes: Car, Motorcycle, Bicycle, Ball, and Manual. As an example, the default pressure in Car Mode for the X8 Apex is 36 psi, although you can manually adjust the range from 26 to 50 psi via the arrow buttons. Either way, the X8 Apex will stop running once it reaches the set pressure to prevent overinflation. Both units have a maximum pressure of 150 psi.

The X8 and X8 Apex come with a one-year warranty from Fanttik. The user manuals include a troubleshooting section along with an e-mail for customer support.

Fanttik X8 vs. Fanttik X8 Apex Summary

The Fanttik X8 and X8 Apex will make quick work of low tires, with the X8 Apex being the better choice for vehicle tires. If you need something for bike and motorcycle tires only, save the money and go with the standard X8. Not counting any sales or promotions, the standard X8 is available for $100 on Amazon, while the X8 Apex retails for $130 on Amazon.

