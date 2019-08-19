The 5 Best Providers of Extended Warranties for Cars Over 100k Miles

Purchasing an extended warranty for a car with over 100,000 miles has its advantages. Learn what providers have the best protection for older vehicles.

See which vehicles last the longest, which ones are deemed unreliable, and how a service contract can benefit you and your wallet.

Most dealership warranties expire before your car reaches the 100,000-mile mark. To continue your coverage and peace of mind for even the most expensive repairs, consider getting an extended warranty for cars over 100,000 miles.

5 Best Extended Warranties for Cars Over 100k Miles:

Endurance: Best Overall

CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

CarShield: Most Affordable

autopom!: Best Customer Service

Olive: Best Online Warranty

Below, we break down reputable options for buying an extended warranty on an older car, including our top pick: Endurance.

What Are The Most Reputable Extended Car Warranty Companies?

There are many extended car warranty companies, but we picked five of the top providers for cars with more than 100,000 miles. Most extended auto warranty companies offer multiple plans, from powertrain-only warranties to full-coverage options similar to your car’s factory warranty. We picked plans best suited for high-mileage vehicles.

CARCHEX and Endurance specifically advertise plans meant for vehicles with more than 90,000 miles.

Provider Coverage Max Coverage Includes Endurance Select Premier Coverage Vehicles up to 8 years old or 200,000+ miles Engine

Heating

Cooling

Electrical

Drive axle

Transmission

Transfer case

Air conditioning

Seals and gaskets CARCHEX Gold Coverage 10 years or vehicles up to 250,000 miles Engine

Braking

Steering

Electrical

Drive axle

Fuel delivery

Transmission

Air conditioning CarShield Platinum Coverage Vehicles up to 200,000 miles Engine

Steering

Electrical

Drive axle

Audio center

Transmission

Brake system

Transfer unit

Cooling system

Suspension

Fuel delivery

Turbo charger

Air conditioning

Electronics and high-tech components

Seals, sealing boots, and gaskets autopom! Mid-Level Coverage 7 years or vehicles up to 150,000 miles Brakes

Engine

Cooling

Heating

Steering

Drive axle

Suspension

Transmission

Fuel delivery system

Differential assembly Olive Powertrain plus Vehicles up to 185,000 miles Brakes

Engine

Cooling

Heating

Steering

Drive axle

Suspension

Transmission

Fuel delivery system

Differential assembly

Customer service can be just as important as warranty coverage. You want a contract with an extended car warranty company that is transparent, responsive, and trustworthy.

In our research, we considered factors like customer service hours, money-back guarantees, Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, and customer reviews to provide a customer experience rating for each of the best extended warranty companies for cars over 100k miles.

Is An Extended Auto Warranty Worth It?

It certainly can be. An extended warranty is a vehicle service contract rather than a legal warranty, so it will always cost extra, because it’s not included with your car’s purchase. It’s best to get an extended warranty if the price is the same or less than the cost of expected repairs.

It also depends on your lifestyle and vehicle. Consider getting an extended warranty if these points pertain to you:

You purchased a used car from a private seller.

Your car’s manufacturer’s warranty only lasts three to five years.

You have an older vehicle that will most likely need major, costly repairs.

Long commutes or frequent travel push you past your factory warranty quickly.

Your vehicle type has known (and often specific) problems, especially as mileage increases.

You find comfort in the idea of something that takes care of all aspects of car repair for you, including towing and roadside assistance.

If your vehicle requires any type of repair related to general wear and tear, then an extended warranty might not be the most cost-effective option. Always read the provider’s contract for full coverage details.

What Should Your Extended Car Warranty Include?

Don’t choose an extended warranty that skimps on repairs and dodges on its promises. If your engine is kaput and the service contract only covers repairs on the most meaningless parts, then you’re in for a headache. Whether you have a new car or a used car, coverage is key. There are two main types of coverage:

Powertrain Coverage

A powertrain warranty covers only the most important components of the car, which makes it a cheaper and longer contract. With powertrain coverage, you’ll get protection for certain parts of these components:

Engine

Rear axle

Front axle

Driveshaft

Transmission

There’s no guarantee every part of your car’s engine or driveshaft will be covered, but many warranty companies offer more extensive coverage under more expensive plans.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

If you’re worried your old car will have mechanical breakdowns, then a bumper-to-bumper warranty is the best type of extended warranty, especially for cars over 100,000 miles. While it won’t cover every part of the car, a bumper-to-bumper warranty can cover other important components of your braking and electronic systems. For a higher price, it can also cover these items:

Lighting

Suspension

Power steering

Air conditioning

Some extended auto warranties will have a bonus of flexibility for covered auto repair shops, as well as additional reimbursement for rental car services or towing. It’s always a good idea to ask about these features.

The best car warranties include benefits like roadside assistance and reimbursement for towing and rental cars.

Which Provider Do We Recommend For High-Mileage Cars?

Endurance wins our vote for Best Overall. Its EnduranceAdvantage™ plan is its highest level of coverage and can cover vehicles over 200,000 miles. The company has affordable plans and a good reputation within the industry. CARCHEX, which we rated Best for Used Cars, is another good option for cars with more than 100k miles.

Endurance

Direct provider

15 years of experience

6 available warranty plans

Covers cars with up to 200,000+ miles

Endurance is a good choice for extended warranties for cars over 100k miles, especially as the car warranty provider fulfills all plans directly. Each plan comes with 24/7 roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, and rental car reimbursement. In addition to component coverage, you’ll receive these perks with a one-year Endurance Elite Benefits membership:

Total loss protection: You can get up to $1,000 toward a replacement vehicle.

You can get up to $1,000 toward a replacement vehicle. Collision discount: You can receive up to $500 per covered collision ($1,000 limit).

You can receive up to $500 per covered collision ($1,000 limit). Key fob replacement: If you lose or break your key fob, you can get up to $500 toward the replacement.

If you lose or break your key fob, you can get up to $500 toward the replacement. Tire repair or replacement: You can get up to two tires repaired or replaced per year if they’re damaged due to road hazards ($125 per tire).

You can read more about the direct warranty provider in our Endurance warranty review.

Best Overall Get Quote (866) 990-3410 Industry veteran that handles your plan directly, from quote to claim

CARCHEX

21 warranty plans

22 years of experience

Covers cars with up to 250,000 miles

Endorsed by CARFAX, The Motoring Club, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, and more

CARCHEX is known for providing quality vehicle protection plans for vehicles with over 100,000 miles. The company offers several customizable plan options. In addition to component coverage, you’ll receive these perks:

Battery jump service: An old battery can be given a boost or jump start.

An old battery can be given a boost or jump start. Tow service: Receive up to $100 for your car to be towed to the nearest repair facility.

Receive up to $100 for your car to be towed to the nearest repair facility. Rental car reimbursement: Get reimbursed (within a dollar limit) for a rental while your vehicle is being repaired.

Get reimbursed (within a dollar limit) for a rental while your vehicle is being repaired. Trip interruption service : You can receive reimbursements of up to $300 for accommodations and food if your vehicle breaks down more than 100 miles from your home.

: You can receive reimbursements of up to $300 for accommodations and food if your vehicle breaks down more than 100 miles from your home. Network flexibility: CARCHEX has a network of over 30,000 mechanics that you can choose from for your repair, so you have a say in the quality of service and your car’s longevity.

CARCHEX has a network of over 30,000 mechanics that you can choose from for your repair, so you have a say in the quality of service and your car’s longevity. Roadside assistance: Older cars are more likely to experience mechanical breakdowns. In the event you’re stuck, you’ll get immediate assistance at any time of the day for free with your coverage plan.

You can learn more about the company in our CARCHEX review or compare both companies in our article on CARCHEX vs. Endurance.

Best for Used Cars Get Quote (866) 950-7122 Top-rated provider with unmatched customer service and affordable coverage

Can Your Car Go The Distance?

Certain cars are more reliable than others, especially after 100,000 miles. So which cars will likely need the help of an extended warranty, and which cars can survive without?

Longest-Lasting Vehicles

In a 2018 study by iSeeCars.com, experts looked at 13.5 million cars sold in 2017 and determined SUVs, especially those made by domestic automakers, are the longest-lasting vehicles. Below are the two highest-ranked vehicles in the study.

Make & Model: Toyota Sequoia

Durability: Toyota is famous for reliability, with the Sequoia having strong reliability ratings as far back as 2006. The iSeeCars.com study showed 6.6% of these SUVs had over 200,000 miles, and 0.2% had over 300,000 miles. According to RepairPal, the Toyota Sequoia has an average annual maintenance and repair cost of $642, which is 5th out of 14 for full-size SUVs. We drove the 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport in 2018 and gave it a 91% grade.

Make & Model: Ford Expedition

Durability: The iSeeCars.com report found 5.4% of Ford Expeditions had more than 200,000 miles. According to RepairPal, the average annual maintenance and repair cost is $861, which is about 10% more expensive than RepairPal’s average of $784.

Least Durable Vehicles

Consumer Reports looked into the 10 least reliable cars and found the Volkswagen Atlas and Cadillac CTS to be the worst. Here are a few stats on each:

Make & Model: Volkswagen Atlas

Durability: HotCars.com included this midsize SUV on its 2019 “Built to Crumble” list, noting electrical, engine, and brake issues. The 2018 model has had 14 recalls, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Model: Buick Enclave

Durability: Consumer Reports scored the Buick Enclave’s predicted reliability at 1 out of 5. RepairPal also found this midsize SUV to have a higher frequency and severity of repairs compared to other cars.

Our Advice On Extended Warranties

An extended warranty could lessen the impact of expensive repairs on your pocketbook, regardless of what kind of car you drive. That’s because the warranty’s annual payout is likely to be equal to or less than a costly repair, so you get more bang for your buck with a service contract. In addition, an extended warranty can increase your car’s resale value.

Q&A: Extended Warranties For Cars Over 100,000 Miles

Q: What is the cost of an extended auto warranty?

A: We found that a five-year bumper-to-bumper warranty can cost about $2,400. However, small down payments and easy monthly payment plans can make repairs much more affordable than an out-of-pocket engine rebuild. After all, it is usually less expensive to repair an older car than it is to buy a new one.

Going with a third-party service that provides multiple coverage plans, you can expect a cheaper price tag. Many extended warranty companies offer payment plans from three months to 24 months (or more) and flexible deductibles starting at $0.

Q: Does AAA offer extended auto warranties?

A: You may already enjoy roadside assistance from AAA, but can it cover high repair costs on an older car? Not all companies offer extended warranty services in every state. AAA is a clear example.

AAA Carolinas, AAA Northeast, and AAA Mid Atlantic provide extended warranties and vehicle protection plans, but you may not be able to find this service in other regions of the country. Check with your local AAA site.

Q: What are the best extended auto warranty companies for cars over 100k miles?

Though these are our top five choices, we recommend shopping around and getting quotes from several third-party warranty providers. That way, you can find the best fit for your vehicle and budget.

Q: What is the CarShield mileage limit for extended warranty coverage?

The CarShield mileage limit for its Platinum plan is 200,000 miles for most vehicles, making it a viable provider for extended warranties for cars over 100k miles.

Q: Is 100k miles a lot for a car?

While 100k is a lot of miles on a car and qualifies it for “high-mileage vehicle” status, most modern cars can easily last another 100k miles if taken care of. Vehicles are much more likely to experience problems after 100k miles, but doing regular maintenance and taking care of repairs as early as possible can keep cars running well for a long time.

Q: What happens when a car reaches maximum mileage?

Cars do not have a “maximum mileage.” If you continue to replace components as they wear out, a car could theoretically last forever. However, cars typically start to need more frequent repairs after 100k miles. At some point, repairs and upkeep may cost more than the car is worth.

Q: How can I reach Protect My Car customer service?

If you need to reach Protect My Car customer service, the easiest way might be to call its toll-free customer service line at 888-964-6754 and speak to a team member directly.