Estrema Fulminea Hyper EV to Feature Insane Power, Cool Battery Technology & Italian Styling

We first caught wind of the Estrema Fulminea in 2021 as a hypercar EV concept with unbelievable numbers. We’re now used to megabuck, ultra horsepower supercars like the Rimac Nevera (formerly referred to as the C_Two concept), Lotus Evija, the stunning Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution, and the captivating Pininfarina Battista. Fulminea has the digits to keep up with the competition, a rarified elite with upwards of 2,000 horsepower and an eye-watering $2 million price tag.

Estrema Fulminea Styling

No doubt, the Estrema Fulminea is a head-turner with its streamlined body. It has a wedge-shaped front end that transitions to a smoother teardrop silhouette towards the voluminous rear end. Automobili Estrema describes it as an hourglass figure, while the standard butterfly doors cement its status as a world-beating, zero-emissions hypercar.

Hiding under the Fulminea’s aerodynamic Italian style are four electric motors that pump out a combined 1.5 megawatts of energy, or about 2,040 horsepower in car speak. Equipped with a torque-vectoring AWD system courtesy of the electric motors, Automobili Estrema claims zero to 320 kph (0 to 200 mph) in under 10 seconds. For perspective, Lotus claims the Evija takes less than three seconds to rush from zero to 60 mph and has a top speed of 218 mph (350 kph).

Hybrid Battery Pack

No, we’re not talking about a hybrid electric car with a gas engine and electric motor. Instead, Estrema Fulminea has the world’s first hybrid battery pack that combines lithium-ion cells, solid-state electrolytes, and ultracapacitors. Developed in cooperation with Avesta Battery Energy Engineering (ABEE) and IMECAR Elektronik, the battery utilizes cell-to-pack technology to achieve a record-breaking 500 Wh/kg energy density while tipping the scales at just about 661 lbs. (300 kg). The lighter battery pack and carbon fiber composite body shell enable the entire car to weigh no more than 3,300 lbs. (1,500 kg).

The battery management system (created and engineered in conjunction with Elektra Vehicle) utilizes AI-equipped software that Automobili Estrema calls “EVE-Ai.” The system constantly monitors and optimizes power delivery to maximize energy efficiency and real-world performance. The automaker claims its high-density hybrid battery allows up to 520 plus kilometers of range under WLTP testing standards – about 330 miles under the U.S. EPA cycle. Meanwhile, the car has DC fast-charging capabilities to replenish 80 percent of the juice in under 15 minutes.

Estrema Fulminea. Photo: Automobili Estrema.

Quest For Greatness

In its latest press release, Automobili Estrema promises to reveal the first production Fulminea in June 2023 after beginning production in early January. In addition, the automaker declared its intent to set a new record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife for an all-electric sports car.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is the current production EV record holder by lapping “The Green Hell” in seven minutes and 33.350 seconds, upsetting the Tesla Model S Plaid by more than two seconds. On the other hand, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS by Manthey Racing is the fastest gas-powered production car around the Nürburgring, posting an impressive six minutes and 43.300 second lap time.

Estrema Fulminea Availability

Automobili Estrema will initially build 61 units of the Fulminea, with each starting upwards of $2.1 million. Whether the boutique automaker’s hybrid battery pack will change the EV game is debatable, but it should at least shake up the hypercar segment. Either way, we’re glad startup companies are relentlessly fiddling with existing battery technology in preparation for an all-electric future.

