Endurance Warranty Plans: Your Complete Guide (2022)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Endurance warranty plans can be tailored to fit the unique needs of nearly any driver. There are six available coverage plans, all of which include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption benefits.

Our team ranked Endurance as the Best Overall provider in our review of the best extended car warranty companies. Between its superb coverage, competitive pricing, and relatively smooth claims process, there are plenty of reasons to get an Endurance warranty plan.

Best Overall Our Rating – 4.6 out of 5.0 Get Quote (866) 990-3410 Industry veteran that handles your plan directly, from quote to claim

Endurance Warranty Coverage Options

As a direct provider rather than a coverage broker, Endurance stands out from most reputable extended car warranty companies. In other words, Endurance takes care of its own vehicle service contracts without using any middlemen.

Below is a breakdown of all six extended auto warranty plans from Endurance:

Supreme

The Supreme plan comes with exclusionary coverage and is the highest level of protection that Endurance provides. It comes close to matching the bumper-to-bumper coverage offered by dealerships through a new car factory warranty.

There’s only a short list of exclusions from the Endurance Supreme plan, so drivers often find peace of mind by opting for its coverage. While it’s often Endurance’s most expensive offering, Supreme protection can reduce hassle in the event of a mechanical breakdown.

Superior

The Superior vehicle service contract offers the highest level of stated component coverage from Endurance. Along with protecting vital engine and transmission parts, the Superior plan covers various electrical components, the fuel system, the supercharger, and your air conditioning system.

Drivers can select the high-tech add-on if they’d like to extend their protection to parts such as their navigation system, backup camera, and anti-theft system. While there are six different Endurance warranty plans, the high-tech protection is only available with Superior coverage.

Premier

The Premier plan is an ideal choice for high-mileage vehicles and other used cars. Formerly known as the Select Premier plan, this Endurance auto warranty option covers most internal engine parts, the transmission, cooling system, transfer case, drive axle, and the electrical system.

If you’re searching for an extended warranty for cars over 100k miles, make sure to consider Select Premier protection.

Secure Plus

The Secure Plus plan from Endurance offers affordable coverage while protecting most key vehicle components. This vehicle service contract covers crucial powertrain components along with your car’s steering system, brakes, and electrical parts like the alternator and starter.

Don’t expect complete coverage from the Secure Plus plan, but you’ll get relatively impressive coverage considering that it’s one of the cheaper Endurance warranty plans. Those who choose Secure Plus coverage also have the shortest waiting period, at just 30 days or 1,000 miles.

Secure

As the most affordable protection plan from Endurance, the Secure plan is similar to a powertrain warranty. With the Secure plan, powertrain parts such as the engine, transmission, drive axle, transfer unit, and seals and gaskets are covered.

Note that coverage is relatively limited compared to other Endurance warranty plans. On the other hand, it comes with complete protection for some of the more costly car parts to repair.

EnduranceAdvantage™

The EnduranceAdvantage plan is available with three different levels of coverage: Preferred, Plus, and Prime. While the list of covered components varies, every EnduranceAdvantage plan comes standard with routine maintenance benefits.

Oil changes, brake pad replacements, tire rotations, and other regular maintenance services are covered by EnduranceAdvantage. It’s usually the owner’s responsibility to cover maintenance, so this Endurance warranty plan makes life easier for many motorists.

Endurance Warranty Plan Exclusions

There are some exclusions from Endurance vehicle service contracts which will typically be listed in your service agreement. The following are some parts or instances that are excluded from most extended warranty contracts:

Pre-existing conditions

Damage due to lack of maintenance

Issues caused by from unauthorized alterations

Damage from acts of nature, collisions, theft, or vandalism

Routine maintenance needs, unless you have EnduranceAdvantage

Wear and tear parts such as brake pads and windshield wiper blades

Problems from work performed at auto repair shops that aren’t certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)

Endurance warranty reviews mention that it’s easy to find ASE-certified repair facilities. Since they’re working with a direct extended warranty provider, Endurance customers just have to call the company’s phone number to find out how to take advantage of Endurance warranty services.

Most drivers will find that their Endurance warranty covers the more typical and costly auto repairs. However, it’s worth understanding exactly what’s included in your covered repairs so you won’t be surprised after a mechanical breakdown.

Endurance Warranty Added Benefits

No matter which level of protection you choose, all Endurance vehicle service contracts offer 24-hour roadside assistance, along with the following perks:

Flat-tire help

Towing services

Lockout assistance

Fuel and fluid deliveries

Trip interruption benefits

Standard 30-day money-back guarantee

These perks are typical of most top-notch extended warranty companies. On the other hand, the Endurance Elite Benefits listed below often extend far beyond the industry norm.

Endurance Elite Benefits

Every Endurance vehicle protection plan comes with one free year of Endurance Elite Benefits. The following services are always included with Endurance warranty plans:

Collision discount

Total loss protection

Key fob replacement

Tire repair and replacement

Access to the Endurance mobile app

You’ll gain these Endurance Elite perks for a year, but after that, additional payment is required. Benefits such as roadside assistance and towing are available throughout your contract, however.

Endurance Warranty Plans: FAQ

How much does an Endurance warranty cost? Most Endurance warranties come with monthly payments of between $70 and $180. Our team was quoted a rate of $72 for 36 months to receive five years or 100,000 miles of Supreme coverage on a 2018 Toyota Camry. This Endurance warranty plan came with a $100 deductible and a down payment of just under $456. Are Endurance warranties good? Endurance Warranty customer reviews give the company 4.5 out of 5.0 stars on Google and a 4.3 out of 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot. Endurance performs slightly less well with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), though, where it receives 3.4 stars out of 5.0 and lacks an A+ rating. Does an Endurance car warranty actually cover everything? An Endurance warranty doesn’t actually cover everything, but the Supreme plan takes care of almost all car components. Exceptions include wear and tear parts along with routine maintenance needs, though the second can be covered by the EnduranceAdvantage plan. What are the best car warranty plans? The best car warranty plans usually come from Endurance, CARCHEX, Protect My Car, and CarShield. Make sure to get free quotes from each provider to discover which best fits your needs and budget.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best extended auto warranty providers.