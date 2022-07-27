Understanding Endurance Warranty Coverage (2022)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Endurance customers have six warranty plans to choose from.

EnduranceAdvantage™ is an additional maintenance benefit package.

All plans come with 24/7 roadside assistance.

Endurance Warranty (or Endurance) offers a wide range of vehicle protection plans at competitive rates. Our review team gives the company a 4.6 rating out of 5.0 stars and the Best Overall distinction in our study of the best extended car warranty companies. Read on to learn more about Endurance warranty services, what these cover, and what’s excluded.

Endurance Warranty Coverage Options

Endurance is different from other extended car warranty companies because it’s a direct provider rather than a broker. There aren’t any middlemen; Endurance administers all the vehicle service contracts it sells.

You have quite a few options to choose from when it comes to Endurance warranty coverage. Let’s break down what each level of coverage includes.

Supreme : The Supreme plan is exclusionary coverage that is similar to a manufacturer’s new car warranty. You get bumper-to-bumper coverage with only a short list of exclusions.

: The Supreme plan is exclusionary coverage that is similar to a manufacturer’s new car warranty. You get bumper-to-bumper coverage with only a short list of exclusions. Advantage : With a high level of protection, the Advantage plan delivers total coverage and routine maintenance for daily drivers.

: With a high level of protection, the Advantage plan delivers total coverage and routine maintenance for daily drivers. Premier : Owners of used cars and high-mileage vehicles will find the Premier plan an ideal option. Covered components include the transmission, cooling system, transfer case, drive axle, and most lubricated engine parts.

: Owners of used cars and high-mileage vehicles will find the Premier plan an ideal option. Covered components include the transmission, cooling system, transfer case, drive axle, and most lubricated engine parts. Superior : The Endurance Superior plan covers the engine, transmission, electrical components, fuel system, supercharger, air conditioning, and even the navigation system.

: The Endurance Superior plan covers the engine, transmission, electrical components, fuel system, supercharger, air conditioning, and even the navigation system. Secure Plus : This is an affordable plan that still protects key components such as the engine, transmission, drive axle, and transfer unit. This warranty covers electrical components like the starter, alternator, and power windows.

: This is an affordable plan that still protects key components such as the engine, transmission, drive axle, and transfer unit. This warranty covers electrical components like the starter, alternator, and power windows. Secure: The Secure plan is the most budget-friendly option Endurance offers. It’s similar to a manufacturer’s powertrain warranty.

On top of these warranties, the company also offers an EnduranceAdvantage™ coverage plan that covers maintenance. Within the three levels of the EnduranceAdvantage™ plan, typical covered repairs are maintenance like oil changes, brake pad replacements, and tire rotations.

For more information on plans, read our full Endurance warranty review.

Added Endurance Warranty Coverage Benefits

All Endurance vehicle service contracts come with 24-hour roadside assistance that includes fuel delivery, lockout services, jump-starts, and towing. Rental car reimbursement of up to $30 per day for up to five days is also included, as well as trip interruption coverage.

As an add-on bonus, every Endurance extended warranty comes with one free year of Endurance Elite Benefits. This program features the following perks:

Key fob replacement: Up to $500

Tire replacements or tire repairs: Two per year, $125 per tire

Total loss protection: Up to $1,000 toward a new vehicle

Collision discount: Up to $500 per covered collision

What’s Not Covered Under an Endurance Warranty?

All Endurance warranty plans share some common exclusions. These excluded items and damages are in line with other extended auto warranty providers and include the following:

Damage from improper use

Damage from lack of routine maintenance

Pre-existing issues

Environmental damage

Repairs to cars with altered odometers

Endurance Warranty Coverage: How To Use It

Endurance vehicle service contracts are honored at any licensed repair facility. This includes local repair shops, chain auto repair shops, and even dealerships. Wherever there are ASE Certified mechanics, an Endurance car warranty can be used. You just need to get authorization from Endurance and pay your deductible to get started with repairs. After the work is done, you send documentation to Endurance within 30 days to complete the claims process.

There is typically a 30-day waiting period for Endurance auto warranties. It’s also important to note that Endurance does not sell extended auto protection plans to residents of California.

Endurance Warranty Coverage: FAQ