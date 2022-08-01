What Does an Endurance Warranty Cost? (2022)

|
Best Overall
Our Rating – 4.6 out of 5.0
Industry veteran that handles your plan directly, from quote to claim
- Endurance offers six levels of coverage at varying price points.
- We have collected quotes from Endurance for several car types.
- Warranty costs from Endurance are determined by many factors.
When deciding on extended warranty coverage, one of the biggest factors for most people is the monthly or yearly warranty cost. In this article, we’ll discuss what factors determine the cost of Endurance warranties. In researching the best extended car warranties, we determined that warranties from Endurance cost on average about $69 to $180per month.
What Plan Options Does Endurance Offer?
Endurance offers six different levels of coverage.
EnduranceAdvantage™
In addition to repairs, the EnduranceAdvantage™ plan covers routine maintenance, which is rare when it comes to car warranties. If covered under the Advantage plan, Endurance will pay for oil changes, brake pad replacements, and tire rotations.
Supreme
The Supreme plan is Endurance’s highest level of coverage and is most similar to a factory warranty that a dealership provides for a new car. This protection plan offers exclusionary coverage, which means that you can count on a component being covered unless it’s listed under the “Exclusions” section of your contract. Close to a bumper-to-bumper warranty, Supreme even provides benefits related to the wear and tear of covered parts.
Superior
The Superior plan is Endurance’s other high-tier extended auto warranty. It covers the vast majority of your vehicle’s components, including the engine, transmission, cooling system, drive axle, transfer case, and suspension.
Select Premier
The Select Premier plan covers the components most prone to mechanical breakdown, making it a good choice for used cars or high-mileage vehicles. The covered components include the engine, transmission, electrical components, air conditioning, supercharger, and transfer case.
Secure Plus
The Secure Plus plan is a mid-tier coverage plan. In addition to covering everything the Select Premier and Secure plans cover, it also covers seals and gaskets.
Secure
The Secure plan is Endurance’s most affordable coverage option. It’s most similar to a basic powertrain warranty and protects the most vital components of your vehicle, which are often the most expensive to repair. If you want more components covered, Endurance provides a number of add-on options with which you can customize your protection plan.
Learn more about Endurance warranty plans by reading our full review.
How Much Does Endurance Warranty Coverage Cost?
Like most extended warranty companies, Endurance does not publish a standard rate for each of its warranty options. Through our research, we determined that the average costs for Endurance warranty services range from $69 to $180 per month. Down payments for Endurance car warranties range from $150 to $400, while most deductibles are either $50 or $100.
We reached out to Endurance for a couple of sample quotes. Here’s what we received:
|Vehicle
|Vehicle Mileage
|Coverage Plan
|Term Length
|Monthly Payment
|Down Payment
|Total Price
|2018 Toyota Camry
|28,000
|Supreme
|5 years/100,000 miles
|$71.59 for 36 months
|$455.65
|$2,732.89
|2013 Honda Accord
|90,000
|Secure Plus
|5 years/ 100,000 miles
|$81.67 for 36 months
|$174.75
|$3,114.87
Factors That Affect Endurance Warranty Costs
There are several factors that affect the cost of your Endurance auto warranty. They include:
- Term length
- Driver’s age
- Coverage plan
- Deductible amount
- Vehicle age and mileage
- Vehicle make and model
- Driving, parking, and storage habits
Because Endurance is a direct provider, you don’t have to rely on a middleman to determine your coverage plan.
Added Benefits
All Endurance warranties include the following additional benefits that can add some peace of mind:
- Rental car reimbursement of up to $30 a day
- Trip interruption coverage of up to $150 a day
- 24/7 roadside assistance that includes towing, fuel delivery, and lockout service
- 30-day money back guarantee in case you change your mind about a warranty
Additionally, Endurance offers a free year of Endurance Elite benefits, which includes the following perks:
- Key fob replacement: up to $500
- Two tire replacements per year: $125 per tire
- Collision discount: up to $500 per covered collision
Total loss protection: up to $1,000 for a replacement vehicle
How To Get A Free Quote From Endurance
Getting a free quote from the company is your best bet for determining what your chosen Endurance vehicle service contract will cost. In order to get a free quote for an Endurance vehicle protection plan, you’ll need to provide some information. Whether you use the Endurance quote tool on the company’s website or obtain a quote over the phone, you’ll be asked for your contact information and basic details about your vehicle.
It’s also good to collect quotes from multiple providers such as CarShield and Carchex to consider all your pricing options.
Endurance Cost: FAQ
Is Endurance a legit company?
Yes, Endurance is a legitimate warranty company with a 4.3 out of 5.0 star rating from customer reviews on Trustpilot. It offers a wide variety of vehicle service contracts for auto repairs related to mechanical issues, and all protection plans come with a unique Endurance Elite benefits package that includes roadside assistance, total loss protection, and more.
Does Endurance pay claims?
For any covered repairs, Endurance will pay the repair facility once you meet your deductible. Because Endurance pays the repair shop directly, Endurance customers report that the claims process is relatively uncomplicated.
How much is Endurance per month?
Our team determined that plans from this Northbrook, Illinois-based extended warranty provider cost, on average, about $69 to $180 per month.