What Does an Endurance Warranty Cost? (2022)

When deciding on extended warranty coverage, one of the biggest factors for most people is the monthly or yearly warranty cost. In this article, we’ll discuss what factors determine the cost of Endurance warranties. In researching the best extended car warranties, we determined that warranties from Endurance cost on average about $69 to $180per month.

What Plan Options Does Endurance Offer?

EnduranceAdvantage™

In addition to repairs, the EnduranceAdvantage™ plan covers routine maintenance, which is rare when it comes to car warranties. If covered under the Advantage plan, Endurance will pay for oil changes, brake pad replacements, and tire rotations.

Supreme

The Supreme plan is Endurance’s highest level of coverage and is most similar to a factory warranty that a dealership provides for a new car. This protection plan offers exclusionary coverage, which means that you can count on a component being covered unless it’s listed under the “Exclusions” section of your contract. Close to a bumper-to-bumper warranty, Supreme even provides benefits related to the wear and tear of covered parts.

Superior

The Superior plan is Endurance’s other high-tier extended auto warranty. It covers the vast majority of your vehicle’s components, including the engine, transmission, cooling system, drive axle, transfer case, and suspension.

Select Premier

The Select Premier plan covers the components most prone to mechanical breakdown, making it a good choice for used cars or high-mileage vehicles. The covered components include the engine, transmission, electrical components, air conditioning, supercharger, and transfer case.

Secure Plus

The Secure Plus plan is a mid-tier coverage plan. In addition to covering everything the Select Premier and Secure plans cover, it also covers seals and gaskets.

Secure

The Secure plan is Endurance’s most affordable coverage option. It’s most similar to a basic powertrain warranty and protects the most vital components of your vehicle, which are often the most expensive to repair. If you want more components covered, Endurance provides a number of add-on options with which you can customize your protection plan.

How Much Does Endurance Warranty Coverage Cost?

Like most extended warranty companies, Endurance does not publish a standard rate for each of its warranty options. Through our research, we determined that the average costs for Endurance warranty services range from $69 to $180 per month. Down payments for Endurance car warranties range from $150 to $400, while most deductibles are either $50 or $100.

We reached out to Endurance for a couple of sample quotes. Here’s what we received:

Vehicle Vehicle Mileage Coverage Plan Term Length Monthly Payment Down Payment Total Price 2018 Toyota Camry 28,000 Supreme 5 years/100,000 miles $71.59 for 36 months $455.65 $2,732.89 2013 Honda Accord 90,000 Secure Plus 5 years/ 100,000 miles $81.67 for 36 months $174.75 $3,114.87

Factors That Affect Endurance Warranty Costs

There are several factors that affect the cost of your Endurance auto warranty. They include:

Term length

Driver’s age

Coverage plan

Deductible amount

Vehicle age and mileage

Vehicle make and model

Driving, parking, and storage habits

Because Endurance is a direct provider, you don’t have to rely on a middleman to determine your coverage plan.

Added Benefits

All Endurance warranties include the following additional benefits that can add some peace of mind:

Rental car reimbursement of up to $30 a day

of up to $30 a day Trip interruption coverage of up to $150 a day

coverage of up to $150 a day 24/7 roadside assistance that includes towing, fuel delivery, and lockout service

that includes towing, fuel delivery, and lockout service 30-day money back guarantee in case you change your mind about a warranty

Additionally, Endurance offers a free year of Endurance Elite benefits, which includes the following perks:

Key fob replacement : up to $500

: up to $500 Two tire replacements per year : $125 per tire

: $125 per tire Collision discount: up to $500 per covered collision

Total loss protection: up to $1,000 for a replacement vehicle

How To Get A Free Quote From Endurance

Getting a free quote from the company is your best bet for determining what your chosen Endurance vehicle service contract will cost. In order to get a free quote for an Endurance vehicle protection plan, you’ll need to provide some information. Whether you use the Endurance quote tool on the company’s website or obtain a quote over the phone, you’ll be asked for your contact information and basic details about your vehicle.

