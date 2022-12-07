Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Many shipping providers only offer door-to-door transport, so many drivers use it.

Door-to-door shipping is convenient but costs more than terminal-to-terminal transport.

Montway Auto Transport, SGT Auto Transport, and American Auto Shipping are some of the best companies for door-to-door transport.

When shipping your car, door-to-door transport is likely the most convenient option. Having a vehicle picked up from your current address and delivered to your new location means you won’t deal with the hassle of driving to shipping terminals. Door-to-door transport adds extra peace of mind to the process of shipping a car.

In this article, we’ll examine door-to-door car shipping services and the benefits they provide. We’ve also researched and ranked the best car shipping companies to help you find the right partner for your vehicle transport experience.

What Is Door-to-Door Transport?

In the auto transport industry, door-to-door service means that the car will be picked up and dropped off as close to your address as possible. As long as the truck driver can safely reach your driveway, street, or parking lot, the vehicle can be loaded or delivered without you heading to a shipping terminal.

It’s important to note that door-to-door transport can often be more expensive than shipping to and from terminals. If you’re moving between locations far removed from major cities, delivery will require extra time and fuel. In this instance, you’ll need to weigh the convenience of door-to-door auto transport services against their potential costs.

Pros & Cons of Door-to-Door Transport

Below are a few factors to keep in mind as you determine whether door-to-door auto shipping is right for you.

Pros of Door-to-Door Transport

There’s no question that door-to-door shipping is the more convenient way to move your car to a new location. This is especially true if you live in a rural area and don’t have access to a nearby shipping terminal. You’ll also find that most companies offer door-to-door transport services for shipments within the U.S., so it’s easy to schedule one for your time frame.

Cons of Door-to-Door Transport

There are several disadvantages that come with door-to-door car shipping services. The cost could be somewhat higher than for terminal-to-terminal transport, especially if you live far from a major city. The farther that shippers have to drive to pick up or deliver your vehicle, the more you’ll pay.

Door-to-door transport could also be unavailable if you live in the middle of a bustling residential area. You may have to go with terminal-to-terminal shipping if an auto transport carrier can’t navigate narrow streets or has nowhere to safely park to pick up the car or hand over the bill of lading.

Door-to-Door Transport Costs

According to our October 2021 survey of 1,000 drivers, most people pay between $1,000 and $2,000 for vehicle shipping services. Here’s a full breakdown of the survey results:

The best way to determine how much you’ll pay for a vehicle shipment is by comparing car shipping quotes online from multiple auto transport companies.

Car Shipping Cost Estimates

To give you a clearer picture of how much door-to-door car transport costs, our team got instant quotes from several top-ranked shipping companies. Here are a few estimates for shipping a 2018 Nissan Rogue on an open car carrier with door-to-door service:

Car Shipping Company Approximate Mileage Estimated Cost Montway Auto Transport 535 $709 AmeriFreight 1,500 $1,199 SGT Auto Transport 2,445 $1,565

Factors That Affect Car Shipping Costs

Both shipping distances and delivery locations play major roles in setting auto transport rates, but there are other factors. Below are a few more:

Fuel prices : You can expect to pay a higher shipping cost if prices are high at the pump.

: You can expect to pay a higher shipping cost if prices are high at the pump. Vehicle condition : An inoperable vehicle costs more to ship than one that can be driven on and off a trailer.

: An inoperable vehicle costs more to ship than one that can be driven on and off a trailer. Vehicle size : The type of vehicle being shipped is a major factor in determining cost. SUVs and full-size pickup trucks cost more to ship than smaller cars.

: The type of vehicle being shipped is a major factor in determining cost. SUVs and full-size pickup trucks cost more to ship than smaller cars. Transport method : It’s cheaper to ship your car on an open trailer rather than in an enclosed hauler. Open shipping is the most common method, with enclosed transport typically used for high-end vehicles and classic cars.

: It’s cheaper to ship your car on an open trailer rather than in an enclosed hauler. Open shipping is the most common method, with enclosed transport typically used for high-end vehicles and classic cars. Time of year : The timing of your car shipment goes a long way toward setting its price. There’s a higher demand for auto transport services in January and throughout the summer months, so the rates are steeper during these times.

: The timing of your car shipment goes a long way toward setting its price. There’s a higher demand for auto transport services in January and throughout the summer months, so the rates are steeper during these times. Shipping distance: It’s far more affordable to ship over a short distance than across the nation, though you’ll pay more per mile. Expect a higher overall price after moving a car from New York to California, for instance, than from North Carolina to New Jersey.

Door-to-Door Transport: Conclusion

While door-to-door shipping may not be necessary for all drivers, it’s likely the right choice for those with expensive or classic cars. On top of that, this transport type will provide peace of mind for drivers who’d rather avoid the potential hassle of terminal-to-terminal transport.

To find options for cheap car shipping, we’d recommend comparing free quotes from the industry’s top providers. You can either get instant quotes online using a quote tool or you can call your auto shipping company’s phone number to speak with an agent.

Our Top Picks for Door-to-Door Transport

Our team carefully ranked the best overall options for door-to-door transport. These are our top choices for affordable and high-quality auto transport services:

Shipping Company Overall Rating Price Rating Services Rating Montway Auto Transport 4.7 4.5 4.8 SGT Auto Transport 4.6 4.4 5.0 American Auto Shipping 4.6 4.4 5.0

*Ratings are determined by our editorial review team. Learn more about our scoring methodology below.

#1 Montway Auto Transport: Best Service

We rate Montway Auto Transport as a leading car shipping company due to its combination of affordable rates and transport options. The company works with a massive network of vetted auto shippers to deliver cars to all 50 states and to international destinations.

Customers leave plenty of positive comments in Montway Auto Transport reviews. The company has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 4.6- out of 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot from over 1,100 customer reviews. Montway Auto Transport also carries a 4.6- out of 5.0-star rating from over 9,000 Google reviews.

Further reading: Montway Auto Transport review

#2 SGT Auto Transport: Best Shipping Options

SGT Auto Transport stands out for its many shipping options. The company ships cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles to the 48 contiguous states, Hawaii, and even international locations. SGT Auto Transport offers discounts for active military members, students, and those heading south for the winter.

Positive reviews bolster SGT Auto Transport’s reputation in the auto transport industry. The company has an A+ grade and 4.7 out of 5.0 stars on the BBB. SGT Auto Transport also carries a 4.8- out of 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot.

#3 American Auto Shipping: Best Customer Service

American Auto Shipping is known for its customer service, with the company even offering a concierge to guide you through the whole process of how to ship a car. The company offers car transport services to all 50 states and to the U.S. territories. American Auto Shipping also provides locked-in quotes so you don’t have to worry about additional fees or surcharges.

Strong online reviews reflect American Auto Shipping’s reputation for customer service. On the BBB website, the company receives an A+ grade and 4.7 out of 5.0 stars from customers. American Auto Shipping also boasts a 4.6- out of 5.0-star rating from more than 700 Google customer reviews.

Door-to-Door Transport: FAQ

Below are some frequently asked questions about door-to-door transport.

What does door-to-door transport mean? Door-to-door auto transport means having your vehicle picked up from and dropped off at specific addresses. It’s more convenient than using shipping terminals for pickup once the car reaches your final destination. Door-to-door transport is the most popular car shipping method, although it’s more expensive than using centrally located terminals. What is the cheapest company to ship your car? According to our research, Montway Auto Transport, AmeriFreight, and Sherpa Auto Transport are among the cheapest shipping providers in the auto transport industry. Prices vary depending on what type of vehicle you’re shipping, how quickly you need it delivered, and other factors. Can you put stuff in your car when shipping it? It’s a bad idea to place personal items in your vehicle before shipping it. Your possessions add extra weight to the car, which will add to your shipping cost. Items stored inside your car typically aren’t covered by an insurance policy, either.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best car shipping companies.